Fenerbahçe
Spor Toto Süper Lig speeldag 24
Spor Toto Süper Lig klassement
|Ploeg
|PTN
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|1
|Medipol Basaksehir
|49
|24
|14
|3
|7
|46
|24
|22
|2
|Trabzonspor
|48
|23
|14
|3
|6
|54
|25
|29
|3
|Galatasaray
|48
|24
|14
|4
|6
|42
|18
|24
|4
|Sivasspor
|48
|24
|14
|4
|6
|45
|26
|19
|5
|Besiktas
|40
|24
|12
|8
|4
|38
|31
|7
|6
|Alanyaspor
|39
|24
|11
|7
|6
|42
|24
|18
|7
|Fenerbahçe
|39
|24
|11
|7
|6
|44
|31
|13
|8
|Göztepe
|34
|23
|9
|7
|7
|29
|25
|4
|9
|Gaziantep FK
|31
|24
|8
|9
|7
|35
|39
|-4
|10
|Yukatel Denizlispor
|27
|24
|7
|11
|6
|23
|32
|-9
|11
|Gençlerbirligi
|27
|24
|7
|11
|6
|32
|42
|-10
|12
|Antalyaspor
|26
|24
|6
|10
|8
|27
|42
|-15
|13
|Yeni Malatyaspor
|24
|23
|6
|11
|6
|35
|34
|1
|14
|Çaykur Rizespor
|24
|23
|7
|13
|3
|24
|39
|-15
|15
|Atiker Konyaspor
|22
|24
|4
|10
|10
|19
|32
|-13
|16
|Kasimpasa
|20
|24
|5
|14
|5
|31
|49
|-18
|17
|MKE Ankaragücü
|20
|24
|4
|12
|8
|20
|42
|-22
|18
|Istíkbal Mobílya Kayserispor
|19
|24
|4
|13
|7
|25
|56
|-31