F91 Dudelange
uitslagen en klassement
UEFA Europa Conference LeagueCo. League 2e kwalificatieronde terug
F91 Dudelange
|naam
|tr.
|geboren
|pos.
|nat.
|Palha
|IN
|26/02/1995
|POR
|Carmel Konde Kiambu
|IN
|15/07/2005
|LUX
|Luca Gatti
|IN
|11/03/2004
|LUX
|Enzo Esposito
|IN
|06/10/1998
|LUX
|Jonathan Joubert
|IN
|12/09/1979
|LUX
|Mehdi Kirch
|IN
|27/01/1990
|FRA
|Chris Stumpf
|IN
|28/08/1994
|LUX
|Noe Ewert
|IN
|24/02/1997
|LUX
|Kobe Cools
|IN
|25/07/1997
|BEL
|Ricardo Delgado
|IN
|22/02/1994
|LUX
|Kevin Van Den Kerkhof
|IN
|14/03/1996
|FRA
|Dylan Martins Teixeira
|IN
|27/01/2001
|LUX
|Jules Diouf
|IN
|05/03/1992
|FRA
|Dejan Ngemba
|IN
|11/09/2002
|DUI
|Joscelino Silva Dos Santos
|IN
|29/08/1989
|POR
|Sofiane Ikene
|IN
|LUX
|Edis Agovic
|IN
|12/07/1993
|MNE
|Charles Morren
|IN
|28/02/1992
|BEL
|Vova
|IN
|29/12/1985
|LUX
|Filip Bojic
|IN
|05/10/1992
|KRO
|Sinan Altun
|IN
|18/06/2001
|FRA
|Dejvid Sinani
|IN
|02/04/1993
|LUX
|Abdoul Aziz Kaboré
|IN
|01/01/1994
|BUR
|Eliot Gashi
|IN
|15/04/1995
|LUX
|Rayane Medjkoune
|IN
|29/11/2001
|FRA
|Ian Fialho Santos
|IN
|17/09/2002
|LUX
|Adel Bettaieb
|IN
|28/01/1997
|FRA
|Edvin Muratovic
|IN
|15/02/1997
|LUX
|Mohcine Hassan
|IN
|30/09/1994
|POR
|Magnus Hansen
|IN
|26/03/2001
|LUX
|Francisco Ninte Junior
|IN
|19/04/2003
|POR
|Samir Hadji
|IN
|12/09/1989
|MAR
|Mamadou Cellou Bah
|IN
|26/02/2005
|GUI
|Fangueiro
|IN
|19/12/1976
|POR
|Mehdi El Alaoui
|IN
|02/06/1984
|BEL