    F91 Dudelange

    UEFA Europa Conference LeagueCo. League 2e kwalificatieronde terug

    F91 Dudelange

    gesticht:
    01/06/1991
    stadion:
    Stade Jos Nosbaum
    adres:

    Dudelange
    Luxemburg
    trainer:
    Fangueiro
     naamtr.geborenpos.nat.
    PalhaIN26/02/1995POR
    Carmel Konde KiambuIN15/07/2005LUX
    Luca GattiIN11/03/2004LUX
    Enzo EspositoIN06/10/1998LUX
    Jonathan JoubertIN12/09/1979LUX
    Mehdi KirchIN27/01/1990FRA
    Chris StumpfIN28/08/1994LUX
    Noe EwertIN24/02/1997LUX
    Kobe CoolsIN25/07/1997BEL
    Ricardo DelgadoIN22/02/1994LUX
    Kevin Van Den KerkhofIN14/03/1996FRA
    Dylan Martins TeixeiraIN27/01/2001LUX
    Jules DioufIN05/03/1992FRA
    Dejan NgembaIN11/09/2002DUI
    Joscelino Silva Dos SantosIN29/08/1989POR
    Sofiane IkeneINLUX
    Edis AgovicIN12/07/1993MNE
    Charles MorrenIN28/02/1992BEL
    VovaIN29/12/1985LUX
    Filip BojicIN05/10/1992KRO
    Sinan AltunIN18/06/2001FRA
    Dejvid SinaniIN02/04/1993LUX
    Abdoul Aziz KaboréIN01/01/1994BUR
    Eliot GashiIN15/04/1995LUX
    Rayane MedjkouneIN29/11/2001FRA
    Ian Fialho SantosIN17/09/2002LUX
    Adel BettaiebIN28/01/1997FRA
    Edvin MuratovicIN15/02/1997LUX
    Mohcine HassanIN30/09/1994POR
    Magnus HansenIN26/03/2001LUX
    Francisco Ninte JuniorIN19/04/2003POR
    Samir HadjiIN12/09/1989MAR
    Mamadou Cellou BahIN26/02/2005GUI
    FangueiroIN19/12/1976POR
    Mehdi El AlaouiIN02/06/1984BEL