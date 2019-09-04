  • home
  • video
  • pas verschenen

    Estland

    EK-kwalificatieEK Kwal. Groep C speeldag 10

    EK-kwalificatie klassement

     PloegPTNMM+M-M=D+D-D+/-
    1Duitsland21871030723
    2Nederland19861124717
    3Noord-Ierland138431913-4
    4Wit-Rusland48161416-12
    5Estland18071226-24