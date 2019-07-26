Engeland
uitslagen en klassement
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
|d+/-
|1
|Engeland
|21
|8
|7
|1
|0
|37
|6
|31
|2
|Tsjechië
|15
|8
|5
|3
|0
|13
|11
|2
|3
|Kosovo
|11
|8
|3
|3
|2
|13
|16
|-3
|4
|Bulgarije
|6
|8
|1
|4
|3
|6
|17
|-11
|5
|Montenegro
|3
|8
|0
|5
|3
|3
|22
|-19
Engeland
|naam
|tr.
|geboren
|pos.
|nat.
|Nick Pope
|IN
|19/04/1992
|ENG
|Jordan Pickford
|IN
|07/03/1994
|ENG
|Sam Johnstone
|IN
|25/03/1993
|ENG
|Aaron Ramsdale
|IN
|14/05/1998
|ENG
|Ben Chilwell
|IN
|21/12/1996
|ENG
|Kyle Walker
|IN
|28/05/1990
|ENG
|Kieran Trippier
|IN
|19/09/1990
|ENG
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|IN
|07/10/1998
|ENG
|Harry Maguire
|IN
|05/03/1993
|ENG
|John Stones
|IN
|28/05/1994
|ENG
|Fikayo Tomori
|IN
|19/12/1997
|ENG
|Tyrone Mings
|IN
|13/03/1993
|ENG
|Conor Coady
|IN
|25/02/1993
|ENG
|Reece James
|IN
|08/12/1999
|ENG
|Luke Shaw
|IN
|12/07/1995
|ENG
|Conor Gallagher
|IN
|06/02/2000
|ENG
|Jordan Henderson
|IN
|17/06/1990
|ENG
|Mason Mount
|IN
|10/01/1999
|ENG
|Declan Rice
|IN
|14/01/1999
|ENG
|James Ward-Prowse
|IN
|01/11/1994
|ENG
|Phil Foden
|IN
|28/05/2000
|ENG
|Kalvin Phillips
|IN
|02/12/1995
|ENG
|Jack Grealish
|IN
|10/09/1995
|ENG
|Bukayo Saka
|IN
|05/09/2001
|ENG
|Jude Bellingham
|IN
|29/06/2003
|ENG
|Jesse Lingard
|IN
|15/12/1992
|ENG
|Emile Smith Rowe
|IN
|28/07/2000
|ENG
|Raheem Sterling
|IN
|08/12/1994
|ENG
|Tammy Abraham
|IN
|02/10/1997
|ENG
|Jadon Sancho
|IN
|25/03/2000
|ENG
|Harry Kane
|IN
|28/07/1993
|ENG
|Mason Greenwood
|IN
|01/10/2001
|ENG
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|IN
|16/03/1997
|ENG
|Ollie Watkins
|IN
|30/12/1995
|ENG
|Patrick Bamford
|IN
|05/09/1993
|ENG
|Marcus Rashford
|IN
|31/10/1997
|ENG
|Gareth Southgate
|IN
|03/09/1970
|ENG