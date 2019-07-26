    Engeland

    uitslagen en klassement

    EK-kwalificatieEK Kwal. Groep A speeldag 10

      ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-d+/-
    1Engeland 21871037631
    2Tsjechië 15853013112
    3Kosovo 1183321316-3
    4Bulgarije 68143617-11
    5Montenegro 38053322-19

    gesticht:
    30/11/1872
    adres:


    trainer:
    Gareth Southgate
     naamtr.geborenpos.nat.
    Nick PopeIN19/04/1992ENG
    Jordan PickfordIN07/03/1994ENG
    Sam JohnstoneIN25/03/1993ENG
    Aaron RamsdaleIN14/05/1998ENG
    Ben ChilwellIN21/12/1996ENG
    Kyle WalkerIN28/05/1990ENG
    Kieran TrippierIN19/09/1990ENG
    Trent Alexander-ArnoldIN07/10/1998ENG
    Harry MaguireIN05/03/1993ENG
    John StonesIN28/05/1994ENG
    Fikayo TomoriIN19/12/1997ENG
    Tyrone MingsIN13/03/1993ENG
    Conor CoadyIN25/02/1993ENG
    Reece JamesIN08/12/1999ENG
    Luke ShawIN12/07/1995ENG
    Conor GallagherIN06/02/2000ENG
    Jordan HendersonIN17/06/1990ENG
    Mason MountIN10/01/1999ENG
    Declan RiceIN14/01/1999ENG
    James Ward-ProwseIN01/11/1994ENG
    Phil FodenIN28/05/2000ENG
    Kalvin PhillipsIN02/12/1995ENG
    Jack GrealishIN10/09/1995ENG
    Bukayo SakaIN05/09/2001ENG
    Jude BellinghamIN29/06/2003ENG
    Jesse LingardIN15/12/1992ENG
    Emile Smith RoweIN28/07/2000ENG
    Raheem SterlingIN08/12/1994ENG
    Tammy AbrahamIN02/10/1997ENG
    Jadon SanchoIN25/03/2000ENG
    Harry KaneIN28/07/1993ENG
    Mason GreenwoodIN01/10/2001ENG
    Dominic Calvert-LewinIN16/03/1997ENG
    Ollie WatkinsIN30/12/1995ENG
    Patrick BamfordIN05/09/1993ENG
    Marcus RashfordIN31/10/1997ENG
    Gareth SouthgateIN03/09/1970ENG