    Duitsland

    Duitsland

    uitslagen en klassement

    EK-kwalificatieEK Kwal. Groep C speeldag 10

      ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-d+/-
    1Duitsland 21871030723
    2Nederland 19861124717
    3Noord-Ierland 138431913-4
    4Wit-Rusland 48161416-12
    5Estland 18071226-24

    Duitsland

    gesticht:
    05/04/1908
    adres:


    trainer:
    Hans-Dieter Flick
     naamtr.geborenpos.nat.
    Marc-André ter StegenIN30/04/1992DUI
    Manuel NeuerIN27/03/1986DUI
    Bernd LenoIN04/03/1992DUI
    Kevin TrappIN08/07/1990DUI
    Marc-André ter StegenIN30/04/1992DUI
    Thilo KehrerIN21/09/1996DUI
    Matthias GinterIN19/01/1994DUI
    Christian GünterIN28/02/1993DUI
    Niklas SüleIN03/09/1995DUI
    Lukas KlostermannIN03/06/1996DUI
    Antonio RüdigerIN03/03/1993DUI
    Robin GosensIN05/07/1994DUI
    Nico SchlotterbeckIN01/12/1999DUI
    Ridle BakuIN08/04/1998DUI
    David RaumIN22/04/1998DUI
    Jonathan TahIN11/02/1996DUI
    Matthias GinterIN19/01/1994DUI
    Thilo KehrerIN21/09/1996DUI
    Ilkay GündoganIN24/10/1990DUI
    Joshua KimmichIN08/02/1995DUI
    Serge GnabryIN14/07/1995DUI
    Kai HavertzIN11/06/1999DUI
    Leon GoretzkaIN06/02/1995DUI
    Florian NeuhausIN16/03/1997DUI
    Karim AdeyemiIN18/01/2002DUI
    Mahmoud DahoudIN01/01/1996DUI
    Florian WirtzIN03/05/2003DUI
    Julian BrandtIN02/05/1996DUI
    Maximilian ArnoldIN27/05/1994DUI
    Julian DraxlerIN20/09/1993DUI
    Thomas MüllerIN13/09/1989DUI
    Timo WernerIN06/03/1996DUI
    Kevin VollandIN30/07/1992DUI
    Leroy SanéIN11/01/1996DUI
    Jonas HofmannIN14/07/1992DUI
    Jamal MusialaIN26/02/2003DUI
    Marco ReusIN31/05/1989DUI
    Lukas NmechaIN14/12/1998DUI
    Hans-Dieter FlickIN24/02/1965DUI