Duitsland
uitslagen en klassement
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
|d+/-
|1
|Duitsland
|21
|8
|7
|1
|0
|30
|7
|23
|2
|Nederland
|19
|8
|6
|1
|1
|24
|7
|17
|3
|Noord-Ierland
|13
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|13
|-4
|4
|Wit-Rusland
|4
|8
|1
|6
|1
|4
|16
|-12
|5
|Estland
|1
|8
|0
|7
|1
|2
|26
|-24
Duitsland
|naam
|tr.
|geboren
|pos.
|nat.
|Marc-André ter Stegen
|IN
|30/04/1992
|DUI
|Manuel Neuer
|IN
|27/03/1986
|DUI
|Bernd Leno
|IN
|04/03/1992
|DUI
|Kevin Trapp
|IN
|08/07/1990
|DUI
|Thilo Kehrer
|IN
|21/09/1996
|DUI
|Matthias Ginter
|IN
|19/01/1994
|DUI
|Christian Günter
|IN
|28/02/1993
|DUI
|Niklas Süle
|IN
|03/09/1995
|DUI
|Lukas Klostermann
|IN
|03/06/1996
|DUI
|Antonio Rüdiger
|IN
|03/03/1993
|DUI
|Robin Gosens
|IN
|05/07/1994
|DUI
|Nico Schlotterbeck
|IN
|01/12/1999
|DUI
|Ridle Baku
|IN
|08/04/1998
|DUI
|David Raum
|IN
|22/04/1998
|DUI
|Jonathan Tah
|IN
|11/02/1996
|DUI
|Ilkay Gündogan
|IN
|24/10/1990
|DUI
|Joshua Kimmich
|IN
|08/02/1995
|DUI
|Serge Gnabry
|IN
|14/07/1995
|DUI
|Kai Havertz
|IN
|11/06/1999
|DUI
|Leon Goretzka
|IN
|06/02/1995
|DUI
|Florian Neuhaus
|IN
|16/03/1997
|DUI
|Karim Adeyemi
|IN
|18/01/2002
|DUI
|Mahmoud Dahoud
|IN
|01/01/1996
|DUI
|Florian Wirtz
|IN
|03/05/2003
|DUI
|Julian Brandt
|IN
|02/05/1996
|DUI
|Maximilian Arnold
|IN
|27/05/1994
|DUI
|Julian Draxler
|IN
|20/09/1993
|DUI
|Thomas Müller
|IN
|13/09/1989
|DUI
|Timo Werner
|IN
|06/03/1996
|DUI
|Kevin Volland
|IN
|30/07/1992
|DUI
|Leroy Sané
|IN
|11/01/1996
|DUI
|Jonas Hofmann
|IN
|14/07/1992
|DUI
|Jamal Musiala
|IN
|26/02/2003
|DUI
|Marco Reus
|IN
|31/05/1989
|DUI
|Lukas Nmecha
|IN
|14/12/1998
|DUI
|Hans-Dieter Flick
|IN
|24/02/1965
|DUI