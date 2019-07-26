    Dagenham & Redbridge

    website:
    http://www.daggers.co.uk
    gesticht:
    01/07/1992
    stadion:
    Chigwell Construction Stadium
    adres:
    Victoria Road
    Essex
    Engeland
    trainer:
    Daryl McMahon
     naamtr.geborenpos.nat.
    Elliot JusthamIN18/07/1990ENG
    Billy LawlorINENG
    Callum ReynoldsIN10/11/1989ENG
    Will WrightIN12/06/1997ENG
    Kenny ClarkIN12/08/1988ENG
    Samuel Jack LingIN17/12/1996ENG
    Joseph Dylan JonesIN15/04/1994ENG
    Elliot JohnsonIN17/08/1994ENG
    Dean James Robert RanceIN24/09/1991ENG
    Mo SagafIN12/11/1997ENG
    Myles WestonIN12/03/1988ANT
    Matt RobinsonIN01/06/1994ENG
    George SaundersIN27/05/1998ENG
    Harry PhippsIN23/10/1998ENG
    Ryley ScottIN25/07/2001ENG
    Mauro VilheteIN10/05/1993ENG
    Josh WalkerIN28/12/1997ENG
    Paul McCallumIN28/07/1993ENG
    Angelo BalantaIN01/07/1990COL
    Scott WilsonIN11/01/1993ENG
    Aaron BlairINENG
    Ibby AkanbiIN12/07/1997ENG
    Daryl McMahonIN10/10/1982IER