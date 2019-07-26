    Bromley

    stadion:
    Hayes Lane
    adres:

    Bromley
    Engeland
    trainer:
    Andy Woodman
     naamtr.geborenpos.nat.
    Mark CousinsIN09/01/1987ENG
    Reice Charles-CookIN08/04/1994GRN
    Chris BushIN12/06/1992ENG
    Byron WebsterIN31/03/1987ENG
    Joe PartingtonIN01/04/1990WAL
    Omar SowunmiIN07/11/1995ENG
    Jack CawleyIN19/09/1992ENG
    Billy BinghamIN15/07/1990ENG
    Luke CoulsonIN06/03/1994ENG
    Liam TrotterIN24/08/1988ENG
    Harry ForsterIN11/05/2000ENG
    Jude ArthursIN06/08/2001ENG
    Sam SkeffingtonIN19/09/2000ENG
    Nathan Alexander TormeyIN25/05/2000ENG
    Marcus SablierIN12/03/2003ENG
    Michael CheekIN23/08/1991ENG
    James AlabiIN08/11/1994ENG
    Louis DennisIN09/10/1992ENG
    Corey WhitelyIN11/07/1991ENG
    George AlexanderIN14/10/2000ENG
    Finlay LovattINENG
    Andy WoodmanIN11/08/1971ENG