Bolton Wanderers
uitslagen en klassement
Carabao CupEFL Cup
Bolton Wanderers
|naam
|tr.
|geboren
|pos.
|nat.
|Matthew Alexander
|IN
|07/05/2002
|ENG
|Luke Hutchinson
|IN
|01/09/2002
|ENG
|Matt Gilks
|IN
|04/06/1982
|SCO
|Joel Dixon
|IN
|09/12/1993
|ENG
|James Trafford
|IN
|10/10/2002
|ENG
|Harry Brockbank
|IN
|26/09/1998
|ENG
|Liam Edwards
|IN
|02/10/1996
|ENG
|Adam Senior
|IN
|20/01/2002
|ENG
|Gethin Jones
|IN
|08/08/1981
|WAL
|Reiss Greenidge
|IN
|10/08/1996
|ENG
|Alex Baptiste
|IN
|31/01/1986
|ENG
|Liam Gordon
|IN
|15/05/1999
|GUY
|Ricardo Santos
|IN
|18/06/1995
|POR
|Declan John
|IN
|30/06/1995
|WAL
|Ryan Colvin
|IN
|08/01/2003
|ENG
|George Johnston
|IN
|01/09/1998
|SCO
|Marlon Fossey
|IN
|09/09/1998
|VS
|Will Aimson
|IN
|01/01/1994
|ENG
|Finley Lockett
|IN
|10/04/2003
|ENG
|Brandon Comley
|IN
|18/11/1995
|MSR
|Andrew Tutte
|IN
|21/09/1990
|ENG
|Kieran Lee
|IN
|22/06/1988
|ENG
|George Thomason
|IN
|12/01/2001
|ENG
|Jordan Williams
|IN
|06/11/1995
|WAL
|Jay Fitzmartin
|IN
|14/09/2002
|ENG
|Josh Sheehan
|IN
|30/03/1995
|WAL
|Matthew Tweedley
|IN
|ENG
|Mitchell Henry
|IN
|02/09/2003
|ENG
|Arran Pettifer
|IN
|01/10/2003
|ENG
|Kieran Sadlier
|IN
|14/09/1994
|IER
|Kyle Dempsey
|IN
|17/09/1995
|ENG
|Ronan Darcy
|IN
|04/11/2000
|ENG
|Aaron Morley
|IN
|27/02/2000
|ENG
|Lloyd Isgrove
|IN
|12/01/1993
|WAL
|Oladapo Afolayan
|IN
|01/01/1997
|ENG
|Xavier Amaechi
|IN
|05/01/2001
|ENG
|Elias Kachunga
|IN
|22/04/1992
|DCO
|Amadou Bakayoko
|IN
|01/01/1996
|SLE
|Jón Dadi Bödvarsson
|IN
|25/05/1992
|IJS
|Dion Charles
|IN
|07/10/1995
|NIE
|Ian Evatt
|IN
|19/11/1981
|ENG