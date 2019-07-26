    Bolton Wanderers

    Bolton Wanderers

    website:
    http://www.bwfc.co.uk
    gesticht:
    01/01/1874
    stadion:
    University of Bolton Stadium
    adres:
    Macron Stadium, Burnden Way, Lostock
    Bolton
    Engeland
    trainer:
    Ian Evatt
     naamtr.geborenpos.nat.
    Matthew AlexanderIN07/05/2002ENG
    Luke HutchinsonIN01/09/2002ENG
    Matt GilksIN04/06/1982SCO
    Joel DixonIN09/12/1993ENG
    James TraffordIN10/10/2002ENG
    Harry BrockbankIN26/09/1998ENG
    Liam EdwardsIN02/10/1996ENG
    Adam SeniorIN20/01/2002ENG
    Gethin JonesIN08/08/1981WAL
    Reiss GreenidgeIN10/08/1996ENG
    Alex BaptisteIN31/01/1986ENG
    Liam GordonIN15/05/1999GUY
    Ricardo SantosIN18/06/1995POR
    Declan JohnIN30/06/1995WAL
    Ryan ColvinIN08/01/2003ENG
    George JohnstonIN01/09/1998SCO
    Marlon FosseyIN09/09/1998VS
    Will AimsonIN01/01/1994ENG
    Finley LockettIN10/04/2003ENG
    Brandon ComleyIN18/11/1995MSR
    Andrew TutteIN21/09/1990ENG
    Kieran LeeIN22/06/1988ENG
    George ThomasonIN12/01/2001ENG
    Jordan WilliamsIN06/11/1995WAL
    Jay FitzmartinIN14/09/2002ENG
    Josh SheehanIN30/03/1995WAL
    Matthew TweedleyINENG
    Mitchell HenryIN02/09/2003ENG
    Arran PettiferIN01/10/2003ENG
    Kieran SadlierIN14/09/1994IER
    Kyle DempseyIN17/09/1995ENG
    Ronan DarcyIN04/11/2000ENG
    Aaron MorleyIN27/02/2000ENG
    Lloyd IsgroveIN12/01/1993WAL
    Oladapo AfolayanIN01/01/1997ENG
    Xavier AmaechiIN05/01/2001ENG
    Elias KachungaIN22/04/1992DCO
    Amadou BakayokoIN01/01/1996SLE
    Jón Dadi BödvarssonIN25/05/1992IJS
    Dion CharlesIN07/10/1995NIE
    Ian EvattIN19/11/1981ENG