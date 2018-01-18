FIFA Ranglijst: wereldranglijst voetbal

Jupiler Pro League
Cercle Brugge is 2e 1A-club die spelers technisch werkloos maakt
|Plaats
|Vorige
|Land
|Punten
|1.
|(1)
|België
|1.765
|2.
|(2)
|Frankrijk
|1.733
|3.
|(3)
|Brazilië
|1.712
|4.
|(4)
|Engeland
|1.661
|5.
|(5)
|Uruguay
|1.645
|6.
|(6)
|Kroatië
|1.642
|7.
|(7)
|Portugal
|1.639
|8.
|(8)
|Spanje
|1.636
|9.
|(9)
|Argentinië
|1.623
|10.
|(10)
|Colombia
|1.622
|11.
|(11)
|Mexico
|1.621
|12.
|(12)
|Zwitserland
|1.608
|
13.
|(13)
|Italië
|1.607
|14.
|(14)
|Nederland
|1.604
|15.
|(15)
|Duitsland
|1.602
|
16.
|(16)
|Denemarken
|1.598
|17.
|(17)
|Zweden
|1.579
|18.
|(18)
|Chili
|1.579
|19.
|(19)
|Polen
|1.559
|20.
|(20)
|Senegal
|1.555