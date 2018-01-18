  • home
    FIFA Ranglijst: wereldranglijst voetbal

    Plaats Vorige Land Punten
    1. (1) België 1.765
    2. (2) Frankrijk 1.733
    3. (3) Brazilië 1.712
    4. (4) Engeland 1.661
    5. (5) Uruguay 1.645
    6. (6) Kroatië 1.642
    7. (7) Portugal 1.639
    8. (8) Spanje 1.636
    9. (9) Argentinië 1.623
    10. (10) Colombia 1.622
    11. (11) Mexico 1.621
    12. (12) Zwitserland 1.608

    13.

    		 (13) Italië 1.607
    14. (14) Nederland 1.604
    15. (15) Duitsland 1.602

    16.

    		 (16) Denemarken 1.598
    17. (17) Zweden 1.579
    18. (18) Chili 1.579
    19. (19) Polen 1.559
    20. (20) Senegal 1.555

    Hier vindt u de volledige FIFA-ranglijst