Champions League

|1
|Robert Lewandowski
|11
|6
|1,83
|FC Bayern MünchenFCB
|2
|Erling Haaland
|10
|8
|1,25
|Borussia Dortmund / Red Bull SalzburgBVB/SAL
|3
|Mislav Oršic
|7
|12
|0,58
|Dinamo ZagrebDZA
|4
|Harry Kane
|6
|5
|1,20
|Tottenham HotspurTOT
|5
|Serge Gnabry
|6
|6
|1,00
|FC Bayern MünchenFCB
|6
|Dries Mertens
|6
|7
|0,86
|NapoliNAP
|7
|Billel Omrani
|6
|8
|0,75
|CFR 1907 ClujCLU
|8
|Memphis Depay
|5
|5
|1,00
|Olympique LyonLYO
|9
|Mauro Icardi
|5
|6
|0,83
|Paris Saint-GermainPSG
|10
|Heung-Min Son
|5
|6
|0,83
|Tottenham HotspurTOT