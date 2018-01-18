Engeland
uitslagen en klassement
Premier LeaguePrem. speeldag 30
Premier League klassement
|Ploeg
|PTN
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|1
|Liverpool
|82
|29
|27
|1
|1
|66
|21
|45
|2
|Manchester City
|57
|28
|18
|7
|3
|68
|31
|37
|3
|Leicester City
|53
|29
|16
|8
|5
|58
|28
|30
|4
|Chelsea
|48
|29
|14
|9
|6
|51
|39
|12
|5
|Manchester United
|45
|29
|12
|8
|9
|44
|30
|14
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|43
|29
|10
|6
|13
|41
|34
|7
|7
|Sheffield United
|43
|28
|11
|7
|10
|30
|25
|5
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|41
|29
|11
|10
|8
|47
|40
|7
|9
|Arsenal
|40
|28
|9
|6
|13
|40
|36
|4
|10
|Burnley
|39
|29
|11
|12
|6
|34
|40
|-6
|11
|Crystal Palace
|39
|29
|10
|10
|9
|26
|32
|-6
|12
|Everton
|37
|29
|10
|12
|7
|37
|46
|-9
|13
|Newcastle United
|35
|29
|9
|12
|8
|25
|41
|-16
|14
|Southampton
|34
|29
|10
|15
|4
|35
|52
|-17
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|29
|29
|6
|12
|11
|32
|40
|-8
|16
|West Ham United
|27
|29
|7
|16
|6
|35
|50
|-15
|17
|Watford
|27
|29
|6
|14
|9
|27
|44
|-17
|18
|Bournemouth
|27
|29
|7
|16
|6
|29
|47
|-18
|19
|Aston Villa
|25
|28
|7
|17
|4
|34
|56
|-22
|20
|Norwich City
|21
|29
|5
|18
|6
|25
|52
|-27