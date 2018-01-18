  • home
    Engeland

    uitslagen en klassement

    Premier LeaguePrem. speeldag 30

    Premier League klassement

     PloegPTNMM+M-M=D+D-D+/-
    1Liverpool82292711662145
    2Manchester City57281873683137
    3Leicester City53291685582830
    4Chelsea48291496513912
    5Manchester United45291289443014
    6Wolverhampton Wanderers43291061341347
    7Sheffield United43281171030255
    8Tottenham Hotspur41291110847407
    9Arsenal4028961340364
    10Burnley3929111263440-6
    11Crystal Palace3929101092632-6
    12Everton3729101273746-9
    13Newcastle United352991282541-16
    14Southampton3429101543552-17
    15Brighton & Hove Albion2929612113240-8
    16West Ham United272971663550-15
    17Watford272961492744-17
    18Bournemouth272971662947-18
    19Aston Villa252871743456-22
    20Norwich City212951862552-27