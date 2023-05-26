Giro-rit 20: een moordende klimtijdrit, krijgen we nog een omwenteling?

Giro d'Italia: Rit 20
individuele tijdrit Individuele tijdritdistance 18.6 km
location 11:30: Tarvisio - 18:29: Monte Lussari
startfinish
01018.6

    De strijd om de eindzege wordt zaterdag beslist in een klimtijdrit op de beestachtige Monte Lussari. Duwt Primoz Roglic rivaal Geraint Thomas nog uit zijn roze zetel? Volg alle actie op de voet op deze pagina.

    Fase per fase

    1. 20 uur 27.
    2. 20 uur 26. Krankzinnige klimtijdrit. Krankzinnig en moordend", noemde Geraint Thomas de klimtijdrit nog voor de start van de Giro. De laatste grote uitdaging in deze Giro begint nochtans vlak, maar iets voorbij halfweg wacht de veelbesproken Monte Lussari. Een monster van 8 kilometer aan 12%, met een piek tot 22 procent. Afgepeigerde renners zullen zich met moeite staande houden op de fiets. Het wordt afzien bij de beesten. .
    Giro d'Italia
    -
    ritdatumtype ritstart-finishtotaalwinnaarleider
    1individuele tijdritFossacesia Marina - Ortona19,6 kmEvenepoelEvenepoel
    2wegwedstrijdTeramo - San Salvo202 kmMilanEvenepoel
    3wegwedstrijdVasto - Melfi213 kmMatthewsEvenepoel
    4wegwedstrijdbergetappeVenosa - Lago Laceno175 kmParet-PeintreLeknessund
    5wegwedstrijdsemi bergetappeAtripalda - Salerno171 kmGrovesLeknessund
    6wegwedstrijdsemi bergetappeNapels - Napels162 kmPedersenLeknessund
    7wegwedstrijdbergetappeCapua - Gran Sasso d'Italia218 kmBaisLeknessund
    8wegwedstrijdTerni - Fossombrone207 kmHealyLeknessund
    9individuele tijdritSavignano sul Rubicone - Cesena35 kmEvenepoelEvenepoel
    10wegwedstrijdsemi bergetappeScandiano - Viareggio196 kmCortThomas
    11wegwedstrijdCamaiore - Tortona219 kmAckermannThomas
    12wegwedstrijdsemi bergetappeBra - Rivoli185 kmDenzThomas
    13wegwedstrijdbergetappeLe Châble - Crans-Montana74,6 kmRubioThomas
    14wegwedstrijdbergetappeSierre - Cassano Magnago196 kmDenzArmirail
    15wegwedstrijdbergetappeSeregno - Bergamo195 kmMcNultyArmirail
    16wegwedstrijdbergetappeSabbio Chiese - Monte Bondone203 kmAlmeidaThomas
    17wegwedstrijdPergine Valsugana - Caorle197 kmDaineseThomas
    18wegwedstrijdbergetappeOderzo - Val di Zoldo161 kmZanaThomas
    19wegwedstrijdbergetappeLongarone - Tre Cime di Lavaredo183 kmBuitragoThomas
    20individuele tijdritbergetappeTarvisio - Monte Lussari18,6 km
    21wegwedstrijdRome - Rome126 km