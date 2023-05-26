Giro-rit 20: een moordende klimtijdrit, krijgen we nog een omwenteling?

Giro d'Italia: Rit 20
Individuele tijdrit 18.6 km
11:30: Tarvisio - 18:29: Monte Lussari
01018.6
De strijd om de eindzege wordt zaterdag beslist in een klimtijdrit op de beestachtige Monte Lussari. Duwt Primoz Roglic rivaal Geraint Thomas nog uit zijn roze zetel? Volg alle actie op de voet op deze pagina.
Fase per fase
Giro d'Italia
|rit
|datum
|type rit
|start-finish
|totaal
|winnaar
|leider
|1
|Fossacesia Marina - Ortona
|19,6 km
|Evenepoel
|Evenepoel
|2
|Teramo - San Salvo
|202 km
|Milan
|Evenepoel
|3
|Vasto - Melfi
|213 km
|Matthews
|Evenepoel
|4
|Venosa - Lago Laceno
|175 km
|Paret-Peintre
|Leknessund
|5
|Atripalda - Salerno
|171 km
|Groves
|Leknessund
|6
|Napels - Napels
|162 km
|Pedersen
|Leknessund
|7
|Capua - Gran Sasso d'Italia
|218 km
|Bais
|Leknessund
|8
|Terni - Fossombrone
|207 km
|Healy
|Leknessund
|9
|Savignano sul Rubicone - Cesena
|35 km
|Evenepoel
|Evenepoel
|10
|Scandiano - Viareggio
|196 km
|Cort
|Thomas
|11
|Camaiore - Tortona
|219 km
|Ackermann
|Thomas
|12
|Bra - Rivoli
|185 km
|Denz
|Thomas
|13
|Le Châble - Crans-Montana
|74,6 km
|Rubio
|Thomas
|14
|Sierre - Cassano Magnago
|196 km
|Denz
|Armirail
|15
|Seregno - Bergamo
|195 km
|McNulty
|Armirail
|16
|Sabbio Chiese - Monte Bondone
|203 km
|Almeida
|Thomas
|17
|Pergine Valsugana - Caorle
|197 km
|Dainese
|Thomas
|18
|Oderzo - Val di Zoldo
|161 km
|Zana
|Thomas
|19
|Longarone - Tre Cime di Lavaredo
|183 km
|Buitrago
|Thomas
|20
|Tarvisio - Monte Lussari
|18,6 km
|21
|Rome - Rome
|126 km