LIVESTREAM WK voetbal: Duitsland moet nog knokken tegen Zuid-Korea voor 1/8e finales

Vandaag zit de groepsfase op het WK voor vrouwen in Australië en Nieuw-Zeeland erop. Duitsland moet na winst tegen Marokko en verlies tegen Colombia nog vol aan de bak om de top 2 te halen in Groep H. Met Zuid-Korea treft de Europese vicekampioen de laatste in de groep met 0 punten. Duitsland is de nummer 2 van de wereld. Kijk hieronder naar de livestream of stem af op Canvas.