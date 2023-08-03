LIVESTREAM WK voetbal: Duitsland moet nog knokken tegen Zuid-Korea voor 1/8e finales
do 03 augustus 2023
11:50
FIFA Vrouwen Wereldkampioenschap Speeldag 3 03-08-2023 12:00
Vandaag zit de groepsfase op het WK voor vrouwen in Australië en Nieuw-Zeeland erop. Duitsland moet na winst tegen Marokko en verlies tegen Colombia nog vol aan de bak om de top 2 te halen in Groep H. Met Zuid-Korea treft de Europese vicekampioen de laatste in de groep met 0 punten. Duitsland is de nummer 2 van de wereld. Kijk hieronder naar de livestream of stem af op Canvas.
Kim Jung-mi, Kim Hye-ri, Lee Young-ju, Shim Seo-yeon, Choo Hyo-joo, Chun Ga-ram, Ji So-yun, Cho So-hyun, Jang Sel-gi, Choe Yu-ri, Casey Phair
Opstelling Duitsland. Merle Frohms, Svenja Huth, Kathrin Hendrich, Marina Hegering, Chantal Hagel, Jule Brand, Sara Däbritz, Alexandra Popp, Lena Oberdorf, Klara Bühl, Lea Schüller Opstelling Duitsland
Merle Frohms, Svenja Huth, Kathrin Hendrich, Marina Hegering, Chantal Hagel, Jule Brand, Sara Däbritz, Alexandra Popp, Lena Oberdorf, Klara Bühl, Lea Schüller
clock - ploegopstellingen
18
Kim J M
20
Kim H R
17
Lee Y J
4
Shim S Y
2
Choo H J
15
Chun G R
10
Ji S Y
8
Cho S H
16
Jang S G
11
Choe Y R
19
C. Phair
7
L. Schüller
19
K. Bühl
6
L. Oberdorf
11
A. Popp
13
S. Däbritz
22
J. Brand
2
C. Hagel
5
M. Hegering
3
K. Hendrich
9
S. Huth
1
M. Frohms
wisselspelers Zuid-Korea 1 Yoon Y G 21 Ryu J S 3 Hong H J 5 Kim Y J 7 Son H Y 6 Lim S J 13 Park E S 12 Moon M R 9 Lee G M 14 Jeoun E H 23 Kang C R 22 Bae Y B
wisselspelers Duitsland 12 A-K. Berger 21 S. Johannes 4 S. Kleinherne 8 S. Lohmann 10 L. Freigang 15 S. Nüsken 14 L. Lattwein 16 N. Anyomi 17 F. Rauch 18 M. Leupolz 20 L. Magull 23 S. Doorsoun
coach Zuid-Korea Colin Bell
coach Duitsland Martina Voss-Tecklenburg
