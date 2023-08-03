Ga naar de inhoud

LIVESTREAM WK voetbal: Duitsland moet nog knokken tegen Zuid-Korea voor 1/8e finales

3'
00
FIFA Vrouwen WereldkampioenschapSpeeldag 303-08-2023 12:00

Vandaag zit de groepsfase op het WK voor vrouwen in Australië en Nieuw-Zeeland erop. Duitsland moet na winst tegen Marokko en verlies tegen Colombia nog vol aan de bak om de top 2 te halen in Groep H. Met Zuid-Korea treft de Europese vicekampioen de laatste in de groep met 0 punten. Duitsland is de nummer 2 van de wereld. Kijk hieronder naar de livestream of stem af op Canvas.

  1. eerste helft, minuut 1 match begonnen
  2. Opstelling Zuid-Korea. Kim Jung-mi, Kim Hye-ri, Lee Young-ju, Shim Seo-yeon, Choo Hyo-joo, Chun Ga-ram, Ji So-yun, Cho So-hyun, Jang Sel-gi, Choe Yu-ri, Casey Phair
  3. Opstelling Duitsland. Merle Frohms, Svenja Huth, Kathrin Hendrich, Marina Hegering, Chantal Hagel, Jule Brand, Sara Däbritz, Alexandra Popp, Lena Oberdorf, Klara Bühl, Lea Schüller

