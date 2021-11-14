    LIVE: Verwijst Rusland WK-finalist Kroatië naar de barrages?

    WK-kwalificatie UEFASpeeldag 1014-11-2021 15:01

    Rusland heeft op de slotdag van groep H de beste papieren in handen. Kroatië moet het rechtstreekse duel winnen om de omweg (of de doodlopende straat?) van de barrages te vermijden. Volg het scoreverloop op deze pagina.

    Fase per fase

    1. eerste helft, minuut 1 match begonnen
    2. Opstelling Kroatië. Ivo Grbic, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perišic
    3. Opstelling Rusland. Matvey Safonov, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Igor Diveyev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Fedor Kudryashov, Daniil Fomin, Dmitriy Barinov, Aleksandr Golovin, Aleksey Ionov, Fedor Smolov, Zelimkhan Bakaev