LIVE Nations League: Nederland slikt dubbele achterstand tegen vinnig Italië
UEFA Nations LeagueWedstrijd om 3e plaats18-06-2023 15:00
Nederland en Italië maken onder elkaar uit wie derde wordt in de Nations League. Blijf hier op de hoogte van het scoreverloop van de wedstrijd.
- Doelpunt tijdens eerste helft, minuut 20 door Davide Frattesi van Italië. 0, 2.
- Doelpunt tijdens eerste helft, minuut 6 door Federico Dimarco van Italië. 0, 1.
- eerste helft, minuut 1 match begonnen
- Opstelling Nederland. Justin Bijlow, Denzel Dumfries, Lutsharel Geertruida, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Aké, Mats Wieffer, Xavi Simons, Frenkie de Jong, Donyell Malen, Cody Gakpo, Noa Lang
- Opstelling Italië. Gianluigi Donnarumma, Rafael Tolói, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Buongiorno, Federico Dimarco, Davide Frattesi, Bryan Cristante, Marco Verratti, Wilfried Gnonto, Mateo Retegui, Giacomo Raspadori
