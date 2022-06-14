LIVE: Krijgen we nu wel een winnaar tussen grootmachten Duitsland en Italië?
- 11' - Doelpunt - Joshua Kimmich (1 - 0)
UEFA Nations LeagueSpeeldag 414-06-2022 20:47
Op de openingsspeeldag van deze poule hielden Italië en Duitsland elkaar in bedwang: 1-1. Wat wordt de score in het tweede onderonsje? Volg hier het scoreverloop.
- eerste helft, minuut 15.
- Doelpunt tijdens eerste helft, minuut 11 door Joshua Kimmich van Duitsland. 1, 0.
Duitsland Italië 40'
10
- eerste helft, minuut 1 match begonnen
- Opstelling Duitsland. Manuel Neuer, Lukas Klostermann, Niklas Süle, Antonio Rüdiger, David Raum, Jonas Hofmann, Ilkay Gündogan, Thomas Müller, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sané, Timo Werner
Opstelling Duitsland
Manuel Neuer, Lukas Klostermann, Niklas Süle, Antonio Rüdiger, David Raum, Jonas Hofmann, Ilkay Gündogan, Thomas Müller, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sané, Timo Werner
- Opstelling Italië. Gianluigi Donnarumma, Davide Calabria, Gianluca Mancini, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Spinazzola, Davide Frattesi, Bryan Cristante, Nicolò Barella, Matteo Politano, Giacomo Raspadori, Wilfried Gnonto
Opstelling Italië
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Davide Calabria, Gianluca Mancini, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Spinazzola, Davide Frattesi, Bryan Cristante, Nicolò Barella, Matteo Politano, Giacomo Raspadori, Wilfried Gnonto