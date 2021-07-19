    Rangers-Sporting Braga

    einde (n.v.)
    31
    heenwedstrijd 0 - 1
    2. 45' - Doelpunt strafschop - James Tavernier (2 - 0)
    3. 43' - Rood - Vitor Tormena
    4. 3' - Doelpunt - James Tavernier (1 - 0)
    2. 90+2' - Verv. Borna Barišic door Leon Balogun
    3. 86' - Geel - Kemar Roofe
    4. 84' - Doelpunt - David Carmo (2 - 1)
    5. 81' - Verv. Aaron Ramsey door Scott Wright
    6. 81' - Verv. Ryan Jack door Glen Kamara
    7. 62' - Verv. Rodrigo Gomes door Iuri Medeiros
    8. 62' - Verv. Abel Ruiz door Vitor Oliveira
      2. 105+1' - Geel 2 - Iuri Medeiros
      3. 105+1' - Geel - Iuri Medeiros
      4. 102' - Doelpunt - Kemar Roofe (3 - 1)
      5. 101' - Geel - Andre Horta
      6. 101' - Verv. Al Motasim Al Musrati door Lucas Mineiro
        2. 119' - Verv. David Carmo door Miguel Fale
        3. 107' - Verv. André Castro door Jean-Baptiste Gorby
        4. 107' - Verv. Joe Aribo door Fashion Sakala
        UEFA Europa Leagueterugwedstrijd14-04-2022 21:01
        Bekijk de goals:

        Fase per fase

        1. tweede verlenging, minuut 121 match afgelopen
        2. tweede verlenging, minuut 119. Vervanging bij Sporting Braga, Miguel Fale erin, David Carmo eruit
        3. tweede verlenging, minuut 107. Vervanging bij Sporting Braga, Jean-Baptiste Gorby erin, André Castro eruit
        4. tweede verlenging, minuut 107. Vervanging bij Rangers, Fashion Sakala erin, Joe Aribo eruit
        5. tweede verlenging, minuut 106 match begonnen
        6. eerste verlenging, minuut 114.

        7. Tweede gele kaart voor Iuri Medeiros van Sporting Braga tijdens eerste verlenging, minuut 106
        8. Gele kaart voor Iuri Medeiros van Sporting Braga tijdens eerste verlenging, minuut 106
        9. Doelpunt tijdens eerste verlenging, minuut 102 door Kemar Roofe van Rangers. 3, 1.
        10. Gele kaart voor Andre Horta van Sporting Braga tijdens eerste verlenging, minuut 101
        11. eerste verlenging, minuut 101. Vervanging bij Sporting Braga, Lucas Mineiro erin, Al Motasim Al Musrati eruit
        12. eerste verlenging, minuut 91 match begonnen
        13. tweede helft, minuut 96.

        14. tweede helft, minuut 92. Vervanging bij Rangers, Leon Balogun erin, Borna Barišic eruit
        15. Gele kaart voor Kemar Roofe van Rangers tijdens tweede helft, minuut 86
        16. Doelpunt tijdens tweede helft, minuut 84 door David Carmo van Sporting Braga. 2, 1.
        17. tweede helft, minuut 81. Vervanging bij Rangers, Scott Wright erin, Aaron Ramsey eruit
        18. tweede helft, minuut 81. Vervanging bij Rangers, Glen Kamara erin, Ryan Jack eruit
        19. tweede helft, minuut 62. Vervanging bij Sporting Braga, Iuri Medeiros erin, Rodrigo Gomes eruit
        20. tweede helft, minuut 62. Vervanging bij Sporting Braga, Vitor Oliveira erin, Abel Ruiz eruit