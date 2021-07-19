Rangers Sporting Braga einde (n.v.)
heenwedstrijd 0 - 1
- 45' - Doelpunt strafschop - James Tavernier (2 - 0)
- 43' - Rood - Vitor Tormena
- 3' - Doelpunt - James Tavernier (1 - 0)
- 90+2' - Verv. Borna Barišic door Leon Balogun
- 86' - Geel - Kemar Roofe
- 84' - Doelpunt - David Carmo (2 - 1)
- 81' - Verv. Aaron Ramsey door Scott Wright
- 81' - Verv. Ryan Jack door Glen Kamara
- 62' - Verv. Rodrigo Gomes door Iuri Medeiros
- 62' - Verv. Abel Ruiz door Vitor Oliveira
- 105+1' - Geel 2 - Iuri Medeiros
- 105+1' - Geel - Iuri Medeiros
- 102' - Doelpunt - Kemar Roofe (3 - 1)
- 101' - Geel - Andre Horta
- 101' - Verv. Al Motasim Al Musrati door Lucas Mineiro
- 119' - Verv. David Carmo door Miguel Fale
- 107' - Verv. André Castro door Jean-Baptiste Gorby
- 107' - Verv. Joe Aribo door Fashion Sakala
