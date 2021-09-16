LIVE: Hoe beginnen Leicester City en Napoli aan hun Europees avontuur?
do 16 september 2021
21:06
35' - Geel - Giovanni Di Lorenzo 33' - Geel - Boubakary Soumaré 22' - Geel - Wilfred Ndidi 10' - Doelpunt - Ayoze Pérez (1 - 0) 47' - Verv. Ayoze Pérez door Youri Tielemans 47' - Verv. Jonny Evans door Caglar Söyüncü UEFA Europa League Speeldag 1 16-09-2021 21:00
Ook Leicester City en Napoli trappen vanavond hun Europese campagne op gang. Bij Leicester staat enkel Castagne in de basis, Tielemans zit op de bank. Bij Napoli ontbreekt Dries Mertens dan weer.
tweede helft, minuut 47. Vervanging bij Leicester City, Youri Tielemans erin, Ayoze Pérez eruit tweede helft, minuut 47. Vervanging bij Leicester City, Caglar Söyüncü erin, Jonny Evans eruit tweede helft, minuut 46 match begonnen eerste helft, minuut 48 match afgelopen Gele kaart voor Giovanni Di Lorenzo van Napoli tijdens eerste helft, minuut 35 Gele kaart voor Boubakary Soumaré van Leicester City tijdens eerste helft, minuut 33 Gele kaart voor Wilfred Ndidi van Leicester City tijdens eerste helft, minuut 22 eerste helft, minuut 11. Doelpunt tijdens eerste helft, minuut 10 door Ayoze Pérez van Leicester City. 1, 0. Leicester City Napoli 49' 1 0 eerste helft, minuut 1 match begonnen Opstelling Leicester City. Kasper Schmeichel, Timothy Castagne, Jannik Vestergaard, Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Pérez, Wilfred Ndidi, Boubakary Soumaré, Patson Daka, Kelechi Iheanacho, Harvey Barnes Opstelling Leicester City
Kasper Schmeichel, Timothy Castagne, Jannik Vestergaard, Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Pérez, Wilfred Ndidi, Boubakary Soumaré, Patson Daka, Kelechi Iheanacho, Harvey Barnes
Opstelling Napoli. David Ospina, Kevin Malcuit, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, André Zambo Anguissa, Fabián Ruiz, Piotr Zielinski, Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen, Lorenzo Insigne Opstelling Napoli
David Ospina, Kevin Malcuit, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, André Zambo Anguissa, Fabián Ruiz, Piotr Zielinski, Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen, Lorenzo Insigne