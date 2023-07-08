Ga naar de inhoud

LIVESTREAM: Kijk naar Engeland - Spanje, de finale van het EK voor beloften

Europees Kampioenschap Onder-21Speeldag 108-07-2023 18:00

Engeland en Spanje blijven nog over op het EK voor beloften. Zij maken vanavond in Batoemi (Georgië) onder elkaar uit wie zich tot Europees kampioen mag kronen. U kunt de wedstrijd live bekijken op Canvas en op deze pagina met livestream.

  7. vooraf, 17 uur 51. Livestream en Canvas. De uitzending van de EK-finale is begonnen. Kijk nu naar Engeland - Spanje op deze pagina, op Canvas en via VRT Max. Veel kijkplezier! .
laatste 10 finales EK voor beloften
jaar match uitslag
2004 Italië - Servië 3-0
2006 Nederland - Oekraïne 3-0
2007 Nederland - Servië 4-1
2009 Duitsland - Engeland 4-0
2011 Spanje - Zwitserland 2-0
2013 Spanje - Italië 4-2
2015 Zweden - Portugal 0-0 (4-3)
2017 Duitsland - Spanje 1-0
2019 Spanje - Duitsland 2-1
2021 Duitsland - Portugal 1-0

Fase per fase

  1. Cole Palmer (Engeland Onder-21) scoort. Het staat 1 - 0. eerste helft, minuut 50.
  2. Doelpunt tijdens eerste helft, minuut 50 door Cole Palmer van Engeland Onder-21. 1, 0.
  3. Gele kaart voor Antonio Blanco van Spanje Onder-21 tijdens eerste helft, minuut 38
  4. Gele kaart voor Alex Baena van Spanje Onder-21 tijdens eerste helft, minuut 35
  5. Gele kaart voor Angel Gomes van Engeland Onder-21 tijdens eerste helft, minuut 25
  6. eerste helft, minuut 1 match begonnen
  7. vooraf, 17 uur 51. Livestream en Canvas. De uitzending van de EK-finale is begonnen. Kijk nu naar Engeland - Spanje op deze pagina, op Canvas en via VRT Max. Veel kijkplezier! .
