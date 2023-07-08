LIVESTREAM: Kijk naar Engeland - Spanje, de finale van het EK voor beloften

Engeland en Spanje blijven nog over op het EK voor beloften. Zij maken vanavond in Batoemi (Georgië) onder elkaar uit wie zich tot Europees kampioen mag kronen. U kunt de wedstrijd live bekijken op Canvas en op deze pagina met livestream.
Opstelling Engeland Onder-21. James Trafford, James Garner, Levi Colwill, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Max Aarons, Emile Smith Rowe, Curtis Jones, Morgan Gibbs-White, Angel Gomes, Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon
Opstelling Spanje Onder-21. Arnau Tenas, Víctor Gómez, Aitor Paredes, Jon Pacheco, Juan Miranda, Antonio Blanco, Oihan Sancet, Alex Baena, Rodri, Abel Ruiz, Sergio Gómez
laatste 10 finales EK voor beloften
jaar
match
uitslag
2004
Italië - Servië
3-0
2006
Nederland - Oekraïne
3-0
2007
Nederland - Servië
4-1
2009
Duitsland - Engeland
4-0
2011
Spanje - Zwitserland
2-0
2013
Spanje - Italië
4-2
2015
Zweden - Portugal
0-0 (4-3)
2017
Duitsland - Spanje
1-0
2019
Spanje - Duitsland
2-1
2021
Duitsland - Portugal
1-0
Fase per fase
Cole Palmer (Engeland Onder-21) scoort. Het staat 1 - 0. eerste helft, minuut 50.
