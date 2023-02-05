LIVE: Opdoffer voor Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois valt uit tijdens opwarming

Real Madrid moet achtervolgen in de Spaanse titelstrijd. Eden Hazard is geblesseerd en zit niet in de kern tegen Mallorca. Als klap op de vuurpijl blesseerde Thibaut Courtois zich tijdens de opwarming. Het lijkt om een liesblessure te gaan.
Fase per fase
Daniel Rodríguez (Real Mallorca) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid). eerste helft, minuut 4.
Iddrisu Baba (Real Mallorca) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid). eerste helft, minuut 4.
Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Lee Kang-in (Real Mallorca). eerste helft, minuut 2.
eerste helft, minuut 1 match begonnen
Opstelling Real Mallorca. Predrag Rajkovic, Pablo Maffeo, Giovanni González, Antonio Raillo, Matija Nastasic, Jaume Costa, Daniel Rodríguez, Iddrisu Baba, Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Vedat Muriqi, Lee Kang-in
Opstelling Real Madrid. Andriy Lunin, Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rüdiger, Nacho, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Dani Ceballos, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior
