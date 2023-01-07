    LIVE: Real Madrid bezoekt Villarreal: Courtois in doel, Hazard op de bank

    28'
    00
    2. 16' - Geel - Pau Torres
    LaLiga SantanderSpeeldag 1607-01-2023 16:15

    In La Liga geven FC Barcelona en Real Madrid elkaar voorlopig geen duimbreed toe. Real moet aan de bak tegen Villarreal, Barça speelt morgen de topper bij Atletico Madrid. Volg hier het scoreverloop van Villarreal-Real. 

    Fase per fase

    1. Alex Baena (Villarreal CF) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast. eerste helft, minuut 29.
    2. Yéremi Pino (Villarreal CF) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Éder Militão (Real Madrid). eerste helft, minuut 25.
    3. Alex Baena (Villarreal CF) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast. eerste helft, minuut 25.
    4. De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Luka Modric (Real Madrid) stond buitenspel. eerste helft, minuut 22.
    5. Bij Real Madrid wordt de hoekschop genomen door Luka Modric. Zijn voorzet gaat richting de eerste paal. eerste helft, minuut 21.
    6. Éder Militão (Real Madrid) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt. eerste helft, minuut 20.
    7. Gele kaart voor Pau Torres van Villarreal CF tijdens eerste helft, minuut 16
    8. Pau Torres (Villarreal CF) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Éder Militão (Real Madrid). eerste helft, minuut 16.
    9. Juan Foyth (Villarreal CF) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid). eerste helft, minuut 15.
    10. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast. eerste helft, minuut 14.
    11. Yéremi Pino (Villarreal CF) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Éder Militão (Real Madrid). eerste helft, minuut 13.
    12. De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Gerard Moreno (Villarreal CF) stond buitenspel. eerste helft, minuut 12.
    13. Daniel Parejo (Villarreal CF) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid). eerste helft, minuut 7.
    14. Pech voor Villarreal CF, want het schot van Francis Coquelin strandt op de paal. eerste helft, minuut 5.
    15. Pech voor Villarreal CF, want het schot van Francis Coquelin strandt op de paal. eerste helft, minuut 5.
    16. De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal CF) stond buitenspel. eerste helft, minuut 4.
    17. Real Madrid krijgt een vrije trap. Juan Foyth (Villarreal CF) haalde Vinícius Júnior onderuit. eerste helft, minuut 3.
    18. Daniel Parejo (Villarreal CF) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast. eerste helft, minuut 2.
    19. Alberto Moreno neemt de hoekschop voor Villarreal CF. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel. eerste helft, minuut 2.
    20. Alex Baena (Villarreal CF) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast. eerste helft, minuut 1.