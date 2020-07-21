  • home
    LIVE: Speelt Saelemaekers zich ook in de kijker tegen Sassuolo?

    77'
    Serie A TIM Speeldag 35 21-07-2020 21:45
    19'Zlatan Ibrahimovic0 - 1
    42'Francesco Caputo1 - 1
    45+2'Zlatan Ibrahimovic1 - 2

    Afgelopen weekend maakte Alexis Saelemaekers zijn eerste doelpunt in Italië. Tegen Sassuolo begint de ex-Anderlecht-speler opnieuw in de basis.

    De goals van Zlatan Ibrahimovic

    De goal en de rode kaart voor Sassuolo

    Fase per fase