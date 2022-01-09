Prins Albert van Monaco moedigt Philippe Clement aan voor debuut
Ligue 1 Uber EatsSpeeldag 2009-01-2022 17:05
Philippe Clement staat voor zijn eerste opdracht als T1 van Monaco. Hij begint met een opdracht op het veld van Nantes, de nummer 8 in de Ligue 1. Monaco kampeert zelf op de 7e plaats. Prins Albert van Monaco kwam de nieuwkomer alvast een duwtje in de rug geven.
- Opstelling FC Nantes. Alban Lafont, Dennis Appiah, Andrei Girotto, Nicolas Pallois, Fábio, Randal Kolo Muani, Wylan Cyprien, Ludovic Blas, Pedro Chirivella, Willem Geubbels, Renaud Emond
- Opstelling AS Monaco. Alexander Nübel, Djibril Sidibé, Guillermo Maripán, Strahinja Pavlovic, Ismail Jakobs, Gelson Martins, Eliot Matazo, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Caio Henrique, Wissam Ben Yedder, Kevin Volland
