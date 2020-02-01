Dubbel rood: Bakayoko met gruwelijke tackle, Gelson Martins duwt scheidsrechter
45+4' - Geel - Florian Miguel
33' - Geel - Youssouf Fofana
32' - Rood - Gelson Martins
32' - Rood - Tiemoué Bakayoko
27' - Doelpunt - Florian Miguel (1 - 1)
13' - Doelpunt - Wissam Ben Yedder (0 - 1)
11' - Geel - Pablo Martinez
Ligue 1 Conforama Speeldag 22 01-02-2020 20:00
13'Wissam Ben Yedder0 - 1
27'Florian Miguel1 - 1
Net als vorig seizoen gaat het AS Monaco niet voor de wind. Tegen het bescheiden Nîmes zorgden Bakayoko en Gelson Martins voor een opvallend moment. Beide spelers kregen het rode karton onder de neus geduwd op hetzelfde moment. Bakayoko voor een gruwelijke fout, Martins voor een duw naar de scheidsrechter.
Bekijk de beelden van Bakayoko en heethoofd Martins
Opstelling Nîmes Olympique. Paul Bernardoni, Gaëtan Paquiez, Loïck Landre, Pablo Martinez, Florian Miguel, Zinedine Ferhat, Theo Valls, Yassin Benrahou, Lucas Deaux, Romain Philippoteaux, Nolan Roux
