  • home
  • video
  • pas verschenen

    Dubbel rood: Bakayoko met gruwelijke tackle, Gelson Martins duwt scheidsrechter

    61'
    11
    2. 45+4' - Geel - Florian Miguel
    3. 33' - Geel - Youssouf Fofana
    4. 32' - Rood - Gelson Martins
    5. 32' - Rood - Tiemoué Bakayoko
    6. 27' - Doelpunt - Florian Miguel (1 - 1)
    7. 13' - Doelpunt - Wissam Ben Yedder (0 - 1)
    8. 11' - Geel - Pablo Martinez
    Ligue 1 Conforama Speeldag 22 01-02-2020 20:00
    13'Wissam Ben Yedder0 - 1
    27'Florian Miguel1 - 1

    Net als vorig seizoen gaat het AS Monaco niet voor de wind. Tegen het bescheiden Nîmes zorgden Bakayoko en Gelson Martins voor een opvallend moment. Beide spelers kregen het rode karton onder de neus geduwd op hetzelfde moment. Bakayoko voor een gruwelijke fout, Martins voor een duw naar de scheidsrechter.

    Bekijk de beelden van Bakayoko en heethoofd Martins

    Fase per fase

    1. tweede helft, minuut 46 match begonnen
    2. eerste helft, minuut 51 match afgelopen
    3. Gele kaart voor Florian Miguel van Nîmes Olympique tijdens eerste helft, minuut 49
    4. Gele kaart voor Youssouf Fofana van AS Monaco tijdens eerste helft, minuut 33
    5. Rode kaart voor Gelson Martins van AS Monaco tijdens eerste helft, minuut 32
    6. Rode kaart voor Tiemoué Bakayoko van AS Monaco tijdens eerste helft, minuut 32
    7. Doelpunt tijdens eerste helft, minuut 27 door Florian Miguel van Nîmes Olympique. 1, 1.
    8. Doelpunt tijdens eerste helft, minuut 13 door Wissam Ben Yedder van AS Monaco. 0, 1.
    9. Gele kaart voor Pablo Martinez van Nîmes Olympique tijdens eerste helft, minuut 11
    10. eerste helft, minuut 1 match begonnen
    11. Opstelling Nîmes Olympique. Paul Bernardoni, Gaëtan Paquiez, Loïck Landre, Pablo Martinez, Florian Miguel, Zinedine Ferhat, Theo Valls, Yassin Benrahou, Lucas Deaux, Romain Philippoteaux, Nolan Roux
    12. Opstelling AS Monaco. Benjamin Lecomte, Benjamin Henrichs, Guillermo Maripán, Benoît Badiashile, Fodé Ballo-Touré, Adrien Silva, Tiemoué Bakayoko, Youssouf Fofana, Gelson Martins, Wissam Ben Yedder, Keita Baldé