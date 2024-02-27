The Emirates FA Cup
speeldag 1
Coventry City
Maidstone United
einde
5-0
Bournemouth
Leicester City
nu live
0-0
Blackburn Rovers
Newcastle United
nu live
0-0
Luton Town
Manchester City
nu live
0-2
Chelsea
Leeds United
28/02 20:30
Nottingham Forest
Manchester United
28/02 20:45
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brighton & Hove Albion
28/02 20:45
Liverpool
Southampton
28/02 21:00
|Luton Town
|Manchester City
23
Krul
15
T. Mengi
16
R. Burke
29
A. Bell
25
Akanji
18
J. Clark
20
B. Silva
27
M. Nunes
14
T. Chong
|wisselspelers
31
Ederson
21
S. Gómez
16
Rodri
11
J. Doku
47
P. Foden
52
O. Bobb
82
R. Lewis
|coaches
LIVE: De Bruyne schotelt Haaland 2 goals voor in de FA Cup
di 27 februari 2024 20:18
- 5' - Doelpunt - Erling Haaland (0 - 1)
- 19' - Doelpunt - Erling Haaland (0 - 2)
The Emirates FA Cup - speeldag 1 - 27/02/24 - 21:01
|time
|icon
|player
|homeTime
|homeIcon
|homePlayer
|score
|awayPlayer
|awayIcon
|awayTime
5'
|Erling Haaland
0 - 1
|Erling Haaland
5'
19'
|Erling Haaland
0 - 2
|Erling Haaland
19'
In Engeland serveren ze deze week FA Cup-voetbal. In de 1/8e finales bezoekt Manchester City Luton Town. Bij de thuisploeg ontbreken Thomas Kaminski en Albert Sambi Lokonga. Volg hier het scoreverloop.
BEKIJK: Het koningskoppel vindt elkaar blindelings
De waarde van Kevin De Bruyne:
Fase per fase
19'
Doelpunt voor Manchester City
Erling Haaland (Manchester City) scoort. Het staat 0 - 2.
goal
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
5'
Doelpunt voor Manchester City
Erling Haaland (Manchester City) scoort. Het staat 0 - 1.
goal
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
1' eerste helft