Luton TownManchester City
23
Krul
18
S. Ortega
15
T. Mengi
2
Walker
16
R. Burke
5
Stones
29
A. Bell
25
Akanji
7
C. Ogbene
6
N. Aké
18
J. Clark
20
B. Silva
6
Barkley
8
M. Kovacic
45
A. Doughty
17
K. De Bruyne
9
C. Morris
27
M. Nunes
10
C. Woodrow
10
J. Grealish
14
T. Chong
9
E. Haaland
wisselspelers
2
G. Osho
31
Ederson
1
J. Shea
21
S. Gómez
8
L. Berry
16
Rodri
17
P. Ruddock Mpanzu
11
J. Doku
27
D. Hashioka
47
P. Foden
30
A. Townsend
19
J. Álvarez
38
J. Johnson
3
R. Dias
43
Z. Nelson
52
O. Bobb
44
A. Piesold
82
R. Lewis
coaches
R. Edwards
Guardiola
scheidsrechter
Anthony Taylor
stadion
Kenilworth Road

LIVE: De Bruyne schotelt Haaland 2 goals voor in de FA Cup

 di 27 februari 2024 20:18
Luton Town
37'
0-2
Manchester City
  1. 5' - Doelpunt - Erling Haaland (0 - 1)
  2. 19' - Doelpunt - Erling Haaland (0 - 2)
    The Emirates FA Cup - speeldag 1 - 27/02/24 - 21:01
    timeiconplayerhomeTimehomeIconhomePlayerscoreawayPlayerawayIconawayTime
    5'
    		Erling Haaland
    0 - 1
    		Erling Haaland
    5'
    19'
    		Erling Haaland
    0 - 2
    		Erling Haaland
    19'

    In Engeland serveren ze deze week FA Cup-voetbal. In de 1/8e finales bezoekt Manchester City Luton Town. Bij de thuisploeg ontbreken Thomas Kaminski en Albert Sambi Lokonga. Volg hier het scoreverloop. 

    BEKIJK: Het koningskoppel vindt elkaar blindelings

    De waarde van Kevin De Bruyne:

    Fase per fase

    19'

    Doelpunt voor
    Manchester City

    Erling Haaland (Manchester City) scoort. Het staat 0 - 2.
    goal
    Luton Town
    0-2
    Manchester City
    Erling Haaland
    Manchester City
    5'

    Doelpunt voor
    Manchester City

    Erling Haaland (Manchester City) scoort. Het staat 0 - 1.
    goal
    Luton Town
    0-1
    Manchester City
    Erling Haaland
    Manchester City
    1' eerste helft
    FA CupLuton TownManchester City
