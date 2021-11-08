Cheltenham Town-Gillingham
The Emirates FA Cupterugwedstrijd16-11-2021 20:44
- tweede helft, minuut 96 match afgelopen
- tweede helft, minuut 95. Vervanging bij Cheltenham Town, Dylan Barkers erin, Liam Sercombe eruit
- Gele kaart voor kyle Joseph van Cheltenham Town tijdens tweede helft, minuut 89
- tweede helft, minuut 85. Vervanging bij Gillingham, Harvey Lintott erin, Daniel Phillips eruit
- Gele kaart voor Max Ehmer van Gillingham tijdens tweede helft, minuut 82
- Gele kaart voor Stuart O'Keefe van Gillingham tijdens tweede helft, minuut 81
- tweede helft, minuut 73. Vervanging bij Cheltenham Town, Alfie May erin, Daniel Crowley eruit
- tweede helft, minuut 73. Vervanging bij Cheltenham Town, kyle Joseph erin, Christian Norton eruit
- tweede helft, minuut 64. Vervanging bij Gillingham, Joseph Gbode erin, Ben Reeves eruit
- Gele kaart voor Jack Tucker van Gillingham tijdens tweede helft, minuut 55
- tweede helft, minuut 46 match begonnen
- eerste helft, minuut 49 match afgelopen
- Gele kaart voor Chris Hussey van Cheltenham Town tijdens eerste helft, minuut 46
- eerste helft, minuut 35. Vervanging bij Gillingham, Gerald Sithole erin, Daniel James Lloyd-Mcgoldrick eruit
- Doelpunt tijdens eerste helft, minuut 12 door Matthew Pollock van Cheltenham Town. 1, 0.
- eerste helft, minuut 1 match begonnen
- Opstelling Cheltenham Town. Scott Flinders, Sean Long, Matty Blair, Chris Hussey, Matthew Pollock, Conor Thomas, Lewis Freestone, Liam Sercombe, Christian Norton, Kyle Vassell, Daniel Crowley
- Opstelling Gillingham. Aaron Chapman, Ryan Jackson, Bailey Akehurst, Daniel Phillips, Max Ehmer, Daniel Adshead, Jack Tucker, Stuart O'Keefe, John Akinde, Ben Reeves, Daniel James Lloyd-Mcgoldrick
