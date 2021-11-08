    Cheltenham Town-Gillingham

    einde
    10
    heenwedstrijd
    The Emirates FA Cupterugwedstrijd16-11-2021 20:44
    Fase per fase

    1. tweede helft, minuut 96 match afgelopen
    2. tweede helft, minuut 95. Vervanging bij Cheltenham Town, Dylan Barkers erin, Liam Sercombe eruit
    3. Gele kaart voor kyle Joseph van Cheltenham Town tijdens tweede helft, minuut 89
    4. tweede helft, minuut 85. Vervanging bij Gillingham, Harvey Lintott erin, Daniel Phillips eruit
    5. Gele kaart voor Max Ehmer van Gillingham tijdens tweede helft, minuut 82
    6. Gele kaart voor Stuart O'Keefe van Gillingham tijdens tweede helft, minuut 81
    7. tweede helft, minuut 73. Vervanging bij Cheltenham Town, Alfie May erin, Daniel Crowley eruit
    8. tweede helft, minuut 73. Vervanging bij Cheltenham Town, kyle Joseph erin, Christian Norton eruit
    9. tweede helft, minuut 64. Vervanging bij Gillingham, Joseph Gbode erin, Ben Reeves eruit
    10. Gele kaart voor Jack Tucker van Gillingham tijdens tweede helft, minuut 55
    11. tweede helft, minuut 46 match begonnen
    13. eerste helft, minuut 49 match afgelopen
    14. Gele kaart voor Chris Hussey van Cheltenham Town tijdens eerste helft, minuut 46
    15. eerste helft, minuut 35. Vervanging bij Gillingham, Gerald Sithole erin, Daniel James Lloyd-Mcgoldrick eruit
    16. Matthew Pollock (Cheltenham Town) scoort. Het staat 1 - 0. eerste helft, minuut 12.
    18. eerste helft, minuut 1 match begonnen
    19. Opstelling Cheltenham Town. Scott Flinders, Sean Long, Matty Blair, Chris Hussey, Matthew Pollock, Conor Thomas, Lewis Freestone, Liam Sercombe, Christian Norton, Kyle Vassell, Daniel Crowley
    20. Opstelling Gillingham. Aaron Chapman, Ryan Jackson, Bailey Akehurst, Daniel Phillips, Max Ehmer, Daniel Adshead, Jack Tucker, Stuart O'Keefe, John Akinde, Ben Reeves, Daniel James Lloyd-Mcgoldrick