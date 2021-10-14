Stratford Town-Shrewsbury Town
- 45+8' - Verv. Ahmed Obeng door Owen James
- 45+1' - Geel - James Fry
- 26' - Doelpunt - Ryan Bowman (1 - 1)
- 6' - Doelpunt - Will Grocott (1 - 0)
- 90+3' - Doelpunt - Tom Bloxham (1 - 5)
- 90' - Verv. Rekeil Pyke door Thakgalo Leshabela
- 90' - Verv. Nathaniel Ogbeta door Charlie Caton
- 87' - Verv. Daniel Udoh door Tom Bloxham
- 87' - Verv. Ryan Bowman door Sam Cosgrove
- 85' - Geel - Kynan Isaac
- 84' - Verv. Will Dawes door John Joe Power
- 83' - Geel - Ethan Ebanks-Landell
- 77' - Verv. Jaanai Gordon-Hutton door Enoch Andoh
- 63' - Doelpunt - Elliott Bennett (1 - 4)
- 58' - Doelpunt - Luke Leahy (1 - 3)
- 55' - Doelpunt - Ryan Bowman (1 - 2)
The Emirates FA Cup1e Ronde07-11-2021 16:10
- tweede helft, minuut 98 match afgelopen
- Tom Bloxham (Shrewsbury Town) scoort. Het staat 1 - 5. tweede helft, minuut 93.
Stratford Town Shrewsbury Town
- tweede helft, minuut 90. Vervanging bij Shrewsbury Town, Thakgalo Leshabela erin, Rekeil Pyke eruit
- tweede helft, minuut 90. Vervanging bij Shrewsbury Town, Charlie Caton erin, Nathaniel Ogbeta eruit
- tweede helft, minuut 87. Vervanging bij Shrewsbury Town, Tom Bloxham erin, Daniel Udoh eruit
- tweede helft, minuut 87. Vervanging bij Shrewsbury Town, Sam Cosgrove erin, Ryan Bowman eruit
- Gele kaart voor Kynan Isaac van Stratford Town tijdens tweede helft, minuut 85
- tweede helft, minuut 84. Vervanging bij Stratford Town, John Joe Power erin, Will Dawes eruit
- Gele kaart voor Ethan Ebanks-Landell van Shrewsbury Town tijdens tweede helft, minuut 83
- tweede helft, minuut 77. Vervanging bij Stratford Town, Enoch Andoh erin, Jaanai Gordon-Hutton eruit
- Elliott Bennett (Shrewsbury Town) scoort. Het staat 1 - 4. tweede helft, minuut 63.
Stratford Town Shrewsbury Town
- Luke Leahy (Shrewsbury Town) scoort. Het staat 1 - 3. tweede helft, minuut 58.
Stratford Town Shrewsbury Town
- Ryan Bowman (Shrewsbury Town) scoort. Het staat 1 - 2. tweede helft, minuut 55.
Stratford Town Shrewsbury Town
- tweede helft, minuut 46 match begonnen
- eerste helft, minuut 53 match afgelopen
- eerste helft, minuut 53. Vervanging bij Stratford Town, Owen James erin, Ahmed Obeng eruit