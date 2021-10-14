    Stratford Town-Shrewsbury Town

    The Emirates FA Cup1e Ronde07-11-2021 16:10
    Fase per fase

    1. tweede helft, minuut 98 match afgelopen
    2. Tom Bloxham (Shrewsbury Town) scoort. Het staat 1 - 5. tweede helft, minuut 93.
    3. Doelpunt tijdens tweede helft, minuut 93 door Tom Bloxham van Shrewsbury Town. 1, 5.
    4. tweede helft, minuut 90. Vervanging bij Shrewsbury Town, Thakgalo Leshabela erin, Rekeil Pyke eruit
    5. tweede helft, minuut 90. Vervanging bij Shrewsbury Town, Charlie Caton erin, Nathaniel Ogbeta eruit
    6. tweede helft, minuut 87. Vervanging bij Shrewsbury Town, Tom Bloxham erin, Daniel Udoh eruit
    7. tweede helft, minuut 87. Vervanging bij Shrewsbury Town, Sam Cosgrove erin, Ryan Bowman eruit
    8. Gele kaart voor Kynan Isaac van Stratford Town tijdens tweede helft, minuut 85
    9. tweede helft, minuut 84. Vervanging bij Stratford Town, John Joe Power erin, Will Dawes eruit
    10. Gele kaart voor Ethan Ebanks-Landell van Shrewsbury Town tijdens tweede helft, minuut 83
    11. tweede helft, minuut 77. Vervanging bij Stratford Town, Enoch Andoh erin, Jaanai Gordon-Hutton eruit
    12. Elliott Bennett (Shrewsbury Town) scoort. Het staat 1 - 4. tweede helft, minuut 63.
    13. Doelpunt tijdens tweede helft, minuut 63 door Elliott Bennett van Shrewsbury Town. 1, 4.
    14. Luke Leahy (Shrewsbury Town) scoort. Het staat 1 - 3. tweede helft, minuut 58.
    15. Doelpunt tijdens tweede helft, minuut 58 door Luke Leahy van Shrewsbury Town. 1, 3.
    16. Ryan Bowman (Shrewsbury Town) scoort. Het staat 1 - 2. tweede helft, minuut 55.
    17. Doelpunt tijdens tweede helft, minuut 55 door Ryan Bowman van Shrewsbury Town. 1, 2.
    18. tweede helft, minuut 46 match begonnen
    20. eerste helft, minuut 53 match afgelopen
    21. eerste helft, minuut 53. Vervanging bij Stratford Town, Owen James erin, Ahmed Obeng eruit