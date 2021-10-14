Portsmouth-Harrow Borough
The Emirates FA Cup1e Ronde06-11-2021 16:05
- Gele kaart voor Imran Uche van Harrow Borough tijdens tweede helft, minuut 96
- tweede helft, minuut 92 match afgelopen
- tweede helft, minuut 84. Vervanging bij Portsmouth, Michael Jacobs erin, John Marquis eruit
- tweede helft, minuut 84. Vervanging bij Portsmouth, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild erin, Marcus Harness eruit
- tweede helft, minuut 80. Vervanging bij Harrow Borough, Dernell Wynter erin, Frank Keita eruit
- tweede helft, minuut 75. Vervanging bij Harrow Borough, Kunle Otudeko erin, Michael Bryan eruit
- tweede helft, minuut 74. Vervanging bij Portsmouth, Louis Thompson erin, Shaun Williams eruit
- tweede helft, minuut 72. Vervanging bij Harrow Borough, Lewis Cole erin, Shaun Preddie eruit
- tweede helft, minuut 61. Vervanging bij Portsmouth, Gassan Ahadme erin, Miguel Azeez eruit
- tweede helft, minuut 46 match begonnen
- eerste helft, minuut 47 match afgelopen
- Gele kaart voor Samuel Adenola van Harrow Borough tijdens eerste helft, minuut 47
- Marcus Harness (Portsmouth) scoort. Het staat 1 - 0. eerste helft, minuut 29.
Portsmouth Harrow Borough einde
- eerste helft, minuut 1 match begonnen
Opstelling Portsmouth
Opstelling Harrow Borough
