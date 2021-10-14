Ipswich Town-Oldham Athletic
- 42' - Doelpunt - Davis Keillor-Dunn (1 - 1)
- 35' - Geel - Sam Morsy
- 9' - Doelpunt - Wes Burns (1 - 0)
- 88' - Verv. Dylan Fage door Nicky Adams
- 84' - Verv. Lee Evans door Rekeem Harper
- 84' - Verv. Wes Burns door Sone Aluko
- 79' - Verv. Dylan Bahamboula door Harry Vaughan
- 63' - Geel - Dylan Bahamboula
- 61' - Geel - Harrison Mcgahey
- 56' - Gemiste strafschop - Dylan Bahamboula
- 55' - Geel - Janoi Donacien
- 54' - Verv. Kyle Edwards door Conor Chaplin
The Emirates FA Cupheenwedstrijd06-11-2021 16:06
- tweede helft, minuut 96 match afgelopen
- tweede helft, minuut 88. Vervanging bij Oldham Athletic, Nicky Adams erin, Dylan Fage eruit
- tweede helft, minuut 84. Vervanging bij Ipswich Town, Rekeem Harper erin, Lee Evans eruit
- tweede helft, minuut 84. Vervanging bij Ipswich Town, Sone Aluko erin, Wes Burns eruit
- tweede helft, minuut 79. Vervanging bij Oldham Athletic, Harry Vaughan erin, Dylan Bahamboula eruit
- Gele kaart voor Dylan Bahamboula van Oldham Athletic tijdens tweede helft, minuut 63
- Gele kaart voor Harrison Mcgahey van Oldham Athletic tijdens tweede helft, minuut 61
- Gemiste strafschop tijdens tweede helft, minuut 56 door Dylan Bahamboula van Oldham Athletic.
- Gele kaart voor Janoi Donacien van Ipswich Town tijdens tweede helft, minuut 55
- tweede helft, minuut 54. Vervanging bij Ipswich Town, Conor Chaplin erin, Kyle Edwards eruit
- tweede helft, minuut 46 match begonnen
- rust, 16 uur 52. Vervanging bij Ipswich Town, Matt Penney erin, Cameron Burgess eruit
- rust, 16 uur 52. Vervanging bij Ipswich Town, Janoi Donacien erin, Kane Vincent-Young eruit
- eerste helft, minuut 45 match afgelopen
- Davis Keillor-Dunn (Oldham Athletic) scoort. Het staat 1 - 1. eerste helft, minuut 42.
Davis Keillor-Dunn (Oldham Athletic) scoort. Het staat 1 - 1.
- Doelpunt tijdens eerste helft, minuut 42 door Davis Keillor-Dunn van Oldham Athletic. 1, 1.
- Gele kaart voor Sam Morsy van Ipswich Town tijdens eerste helft, minuut 35
- Wes Burns (Ipswich Town) scoort. Het staat 1 - 0. eerste helft, minuut 9.
Wes Burns (Ipswich Town) scoort. Het staat 1 - 0.
- Doelpunt tijdens eerste helft, minuut 9 door Wes Burns van Ipswich Town. 1, 0.
- eerste helft, minuut 1 match begonnen