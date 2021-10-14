Hayes & Yeading United-Sutton United
The Emirates FA Cup1e Ronde06-11-2021 16:05
- tweede helft, minuut 96 match afgelopen
- tweede helft, minuut 95. Vervanging bij Sutton United, Enzio Boldewijn erin, Will Randall eruit
- tweede helft, minuut 82. Vervanging bij Sutton United, Tobi Sho-Silva erin, Omar Bugiel eruit
- tweede helft, minuut 81. Vervanging bij Hayes & Yeading United, Shaquille Hippolyte erin, Hassan Jalloh eruit
- Will Randall (Sutton United) scoort. Het staat 0 - 1. tweede helft, minuut 72.
Hayes & Yeading United Sutton United einde
01
- tweede helft, minuut 70. Vervanging bij Hayes & Yeading United, Omar Rowe erin, Amos Nasha eruit
- tweede helft, minuut 69. Vervanging bij Sutton United, Donovan Wilson erin, Isaac Olaofe eruit
- Gele kaart voor Moses Emmanuel van Hayes & Yeading United tijdens tweede helft, minuut 61
- Gele kaart voor Ben Goodliffe van Sutton United tijdens tweede helft, minuut 47
- tweede helft, minuut 46 match begonnen
- rust, 16 uur 51. Vervanging bij Hayes & Yeading United, Jordan Norville-Williams erin, Jack Connors eruit
- eerste helft, minuut 49 match afgelopen
- Gele kaart voor Sanmi Odelusi van Hayes & Yeading United tijdens eerste helft, minuut 44
- Gele kaart voor Robert Milsom van Sutton United tijdens eerste helft, minuut 38
- eerste helft, minuut 1 match begonnen
- Opstelling Hayes & Yeading United. Tyla Dickinson, Keano Robinson, Ben Frempah, Liam McDevitt, Jack Connors, Hassan Jalloh, Amos Nasha, Sanmi Odelusi, Tyler Goodrham, Moses Emmanuel, Francis Amartey
- Opstelling Sutton United. Dean Bouzanis, Joe Kizzi, Coby Rowe, Ben Goodliffe, Ben Wyatt, David Ajiboye, Alistair Smith, Robert Milsom, Will Randall, Omar Bugiel, Isaac Olaofe
