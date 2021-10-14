Halifax Town-Maidenhead United
- 45' - Doelpunt - Emile Acquah (4 - 3)
- 43' - Doelpunt - Billy Waters (4 - 2)
- 38' - Doelpunt - Kian Spence (3 - 2)
- 22' - Doelpunt - Emile Acquah (2 - 2)
- 18' - Doelpunt - Matthew Warburton (2 - 1)
- 15' - Doelpunt - Josh Kelly (1 - 1)
- 11' - Doelpunt - Tyrell Warren (1 - 0)
- 90+1' - Geel - Dan Sparkes
- 81' - Verv. Tyrell Warren door Javid Swaby Neavin
- 80' - Geel - Kieran Green
- 75' - Verv. Emile Acquah door Reece Smith
- 75' - Verv. Ryan Upward door Dylan Asonganyi
- 74' - Doelpunt - Elliot Newby (7 - 4)
- 72' - Verv. Jack Vale door Elliot Newby
- 68' - Verv. Josh Kelly door Nathan Blissett
- 68' - Verv. Matthew Warburton door Luke Summerfield
- 64' - Verv. Sam Barratt door Dan Sparkes
- 62' - Doelpunt - Josh Kelly (6 - 4)
- 60' - Doelpunt - Billy Waters (6 - 3)
- 57' - Doelpunt - Jordan Slew (5 - 3)
- 52' - Geel - Billy Waters
- 49' - Geel - Andre Burley
The Emirates FA Cup1e Ronde06-11-2021 16:06
