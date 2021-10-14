    Halifax Town-Maidenhead United

    2. 45' - Doelpunt - Emile Acquah (4 - 3)
    3. 43' - Doelpunt - Billy Waters (4 - 2)
    4. 38' - Doelpunt - Kian Spence (3 - 2)
    5. 22' - Doelpunt - Emile Acquah (2 - 2)
    6. 18' - Doelpunt - Matthew Warburton (2 - 1)
    7. 15' - Doelpunt - Josh Kelly (1 - 1)
    8. 11' - Doelpunt - Tyrell Warren (1 - 0)
    2. 90+1' - Geel - Dan Sparkes
    3. 81' - Verv. Tyrell Warren door Javid Swaby Neavin
    4. 80' - Geel - Kieran Green
    5. 75' - Verv. Emile Acquah door Reece Smith
    6. 75' - Verv. Ryan Upward door Dylan Asonganyi
    7. 74' - Doelpunt - Elliot Newby (7 - 4)
    8. 72' - Verv. Jack Vale door Elliot Newby
    9. 68' - Verv. Josh Kelly door Nathan Blissett
    10. 68' - Verv. Matthew Warburton door Luke Summerfield
    11. 64' - Verv. Sam Barratt door Dan Sparkes
    12. 62' - Doelpunt - Josh Kelly (6 - 4)
    13. 60' - Doelpunt - Billy Waters (6 - 3)
    14. 57' - Doelpunt - Jordan Slew (5 - 3)
    15. 52' - Geel - Billy Waters
    16. 49' - Geel - Andre Burley
    The Emirates FA Cup1e Ronde06-11-2021 16:06
    11'Tyrell Warren1 - 0
    15'Josh Kelly1 - 1
    18'Matthew Warburton2 - 1
    22'Emile Acquah2 - 2
    38'Kian Spence3 - 2
    43'Billy Waters4 - 2
    45'Emile Acquah4 - 3
    57'Jordan Slew5 - 3
    60'Billy Waters6 - 3
    62'Josh Kelly6 - 4
    74'Elliot Newby7 - 4

    Fase per fase

    1. tweede helft, minuut 94 match afgelopen
    2. Gele kaart voor Dan Sparkes van Maidenhead United tijdens tweede helft, minuut 91
    3. tweede helft, minuut 81. Vervanging bij Halifax Town, Javid Swaby Neavin erin, Tyrell Warren eruit
    4. Gele kaart voor Kieran Green van Halifax Town tijdens tweede helft, minuut 80
    5. tweede helft, minuut 75. Vervanging bij Maidenhead United, Reece Smith erin, Emile Acquah eruit
    6. tweede helft, minuut 75. Vervanging bij Maidenhead United, Dylan Asonganyi erin, Ryan Upward eruit
    8. Doelpunt tijdens tweede helft, minuut 74 door Elliot Newby van Halifax Town. 7, 4.
    9. tweede helft, minuut 72. Vervanging bij Halifax Town, Elliot Newby erin, Jack Vale eruit
    10. tweede helft, minuut 68. Vervanging bij Maidenhead United, Nathan Blissett erin, Josh Kelly eruit
    11. tweede helft, minuut 68. Vervanging bij Halifax Town, Luke Summerfield erin, Matthew Warburton eruit
    12. tweede helft, minuut 64. Vervanging bij Maidenhead United, Dan Sparkes erin, Sam Barratt eruit
    14. Doelpunt tijdens tweede helft, minuut 62 door Josh Kelly van Maidenhead United. 6, 4.
    16. Doelpunt tijdens tweede helft, minuut 60 door Billy Waters van Halifax Town. 6, 3.
    18. Doelpunt tijdens tweede helft, minuut 57 door Jordan Slew van Halifax Town. 5, 3.
    19. Gele kaart voor Billy Waters van Halifax Town tijdens tweede helft, minuut 52
    20. Gele kaart voor Andre Burley van Maidenhead United tijdens tweede helft, minuut 49