Gateshead Altrincham einde
22
terugwedstrijd
- 41' - Geel - Danny Whitehead
- 36' - Geel - Dan Ward
- 28' - Geel - Greg Olley
- 90+6' - Doelpunt - Jake Moult (2 - 2)
- 90+1' - Verv. Cedwyn Scott door Paul Blackett
- 86' - Verv. Adam Campbell door Jack Hunter
- 84' - Doelpunt - Marcus Dinanga (2 - 1)
- 80' - Geel - Toby Mullarkey
- 80' - Doelpunt - Greg Olley (2 - 0)
- 79' - Verv. Tom Peers door Marcus Dinanga
- 78' - Verv. Josh Hancock door Thomas Walker
- 77' - Geel - Kennedy Digie
- 72' - Verv. Danny Whitehead door Adam Porter
- 48' - Doelpunt - Adam Campbell (1 - 0)
48'Adam Campbell1 - 0
80'Greg Olley2 - 0
84'Marcus Dinanga2 - 1
90+6'Jake Moult2 - 2