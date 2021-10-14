    Gateshead-Altrincham

    einde
    22
    terugwedstrijd
    2. 41' - Geel - Danny Whitehead
    3. 36' - Geel - Dan Ward
    4. 28' - Geel - Greg Olley
    2. 90+6' - Doelpunt - Jake Moult (2 - 2)
    3. 90+1' - Verv. Cedwyn Scott door Paul Blackett
    4. 86' - Verv. Adam Campbell door Jack Hunter
    5. 84' - Doelpunt - Marcus Dinanga (2 - 1)
    6. 80' - Geel - Toby Mullarkey
    7. 80' - Doelpunt - Greg Olley (2 - 0)
    8. 79' - Verv. Tom Peers door Marcus Dinanga
    9. 78' - Verv. Josh Hancock door Thomas Walker
    10. 77' - Geel - Kennedy Digie
    11. 72' - Verv. Danny Whitehead door Adam Porter
    12. 48' - Doelpunt - Adam Campbell (1 - 0)
    The Emirates FA Cupheenwedstrijd06-11-2021 16:06
    48'Adam Campbell1 - 0
    80'Greg Olley2 - 0
    84'Marcus Dinanga2 - 1
    90+6'Jake Moult2 - 2

