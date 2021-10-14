Fleetwood Town-Burton Albion
- 15' - Doelpunt - Joe Powell (1 - 1)
- 13' - Doelpunt - Joe Garner (1 - 0)
- 89' - Verv. Joe Garner door Ryan Edmondson
- 86' - Verv. Daniel Jebbison door Omari Patrick
- 86' - Verv. Kane Hemmings door Aaron Amadi-Holloway
- 78' - Doelpunt - Daniel Jebbison (1 - 2)
- 77' - Verv. Callum Morton door Gerard Garner
- 77' - Verv. Conor McLaughlin door Callum Johnson
- 71' - Geel - Tom Clarke
- 67' - Verv. Callum Camps door Daniel Batty
The Emirates FA Cup1e Ronde06-11-2021 16:02
- tweede helft, minuut 101 match afgelopen
- tweede helft, minuut 89. Vervanging bij Fleetwood Town, Ryan Edmondson erin, Joe Garner eruit
- tweede helft, minuut 86. Vervanging bij Burton Albion, Omari Patrick erin, Daniel Jebbison eruit
- tweede helft, minuut 86. Vervanging bij Burton Albion, Aaron Amadi-Holloway erin, Kane Hemmings eruit
- Daniel Jebbison (Burton Albion) scoort. Het staat 1 - 2. tweede helft, minuut 78.
- tweede helft, minuut 77. Vervanging bij Fleetwood Town, Gerard Garner erin, Callum Morton eruit
- tweede helft, minuut 77. Vervanging bij Fleetwood Town, Callum Johnson erin, Conor McLaughlin eruit
- Gele kaart voor Tom Clarke van Fleetwood Town tijdens tweede helft, minuut 71
- tweede helft, minuut 67. Vervanging bij Fleetwood Town, Daniel Batty erin, Callum Camps eruit
- tweede helft, minuut 46 match begonnen
- eerste helft, minuut 48 match afgelopen
- Joe Powell (Burton Albion) scoort. Het staat 1 - 1. eerste helft, minuut 15.
- Joe Garner (Fleetwood Town) scoort. Het staat 1 - 0. eerste helft, minuut 13.
- eerste helft, minuut 1 match begonnen
- Opstelling Fleetwood Town. Alex Cairns, Danny Andrew, Conor McLaughlin, Tom Clarke, Callum Camps, Jay Matete, Harrison Biggins, Callum Morton, Joe Garner, Shayden Morris, Patrick Lane
- Opstelling Burton Albion. Ben Garratt, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Adedeji Oshilaja, Ryan Leak, Tom Hamer, Michael Mancienne, Joe Powell, Conor Shaughnessy, Terry Taylor, Kane Hemmings, Daniel Jebbison
