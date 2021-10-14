    Dagenham & Redbridge-Salford City

    einde
    01
    2. 4' - Doelpunt - Jordan Turnbull (0 - 1)
    2. 90+8' - Geel - Kenny Clark
    3. 81' - Verv. Mauro Vilhete door George Saunders
    4. 80' - Verv. Ian Henderson door Kelly N'Mai
    5. 80' - Verv. Josh Morris door Donald Love
    6. 73' - Geel - Ibou Touray
    7. 72' - Verv. Samuel Jack Ling door Ibby Akanbi
    8. 68' - Verv. Dean James Robert Rance door Joseph Dylan Jones
    9. 67' - Geel - Jordan Turnbull
    10. 63' - Verv. Aramide Oteh door Conor McAleny
    The Emirates FA Cup1e Ronde08-11-2021 20:46
    4'Jordan Turnbull0 - 1

    Fase per fase

    1. tweede helft, minuut 102 match afgelopen
    2. Gele kaart voor Kenny Clark van Dagenham & Redbridge tijdens tweede helft, minuut 98
    3. tweede helft, minuut 81. Vervanging bij Dagenham & Redbridge, George Saunders erin, Mauro Vilhete eruit
    4. tweede helft, minuut 80. Vervanging bij Salford City, Kelly N'Mai erin, Ian Henderson eruit
    5. tweede helft, minuut 80. Vervanging bij Salford City, Donald Love erin, Josh Morris eruit
    6. Gele kaart voor Ibou Touray van Salford City tijdens tweede helft, minuut 73
    7. tweede helft, minuut 72. Vervanging bij Dagenham & Redbridge, Ibby Akanbi erin, Samuel Jack Ling eruit
    8. tweede helft, minuut 68. Vervanging bij Dagenham & Redbridge, Joseph Dylan Jones erin, Dean James Robert Rance eruit
    9. Gele kaart voor Jordan Turnbull van Salford City tijdens tweede helft, minuut 67
    10. tweede helft, minuut 63. Vervanging bij Salford City, Conor McAleny erin, Aramide Oteh eruit
    11. tweede helft, minuut 46 match begonnen
    13. eerste helft, minuut 48 match afgelopen
    14. Jordan Turnbull (Salford City) scoort. Het staat 0 - 1. eerste helft, minuut 4.
    15. Doelpunt tijdens eerste helft, minuut 4 door Jordan Turnbull van Salford City. 0, 1.
    16. eerste helft, minuut 1 match begonnen
    17. Opstelling Dagenham & Redbridge. Elliot Justham, Will Wright, Callum Reynolds, Kenny Clark, Mauro Vilhete, Myles Weston, Dean James Robert Rance, Matt Robinson, Mo Sagaf, Samuel Jack Ling, Angelo Balanta
    18. Opstelling Salford City. Connor Ripley, Liam Shephard, Ashley Eastham, Andy Smith, Jordan Turnbull, Ibou Touray, Matthew Lund, Jason Lowe, Josh Morris, Ian Henderson, Aramide Oteh