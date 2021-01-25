  • home
  • video
  • pas verschenen

    Tottenham krijgt tweedeklasser pas op de knieën met 3 goals in laatste 7 minuten

    einde
    14
    2. 45+3' - Doelpunt - Gareth Bale (1 - 1)
    3. 36' - Verv. Joe Jacobson door Darius Charles
    4. 26' - Doelpunt - Fred Onyedinma (1 - 0)
    2. 90+4' - Doelpunt - Tanguy N'Dombele (1 - 4)
    3. 90+1' - Verv. Ben Davies door Joe Rodon
    4. 88' - Doelpunt - Tanguy N'Dombele (1 - 3)
    5. 87' - Doelpunt - Harry Winks (1 - 2)
    6. 73' - Verv. Admiral Muskwe door Scott Kashket
    7. 73' - Verv. Uche Ikpeazu door Adebayo Akinfenwa
    8. 69' - Verv. Lucas Moura door Son Heung-Min
    9. 69' - Verv. Erik Lamela door Tanguy N'Dombele
    10. 62' - Verv. Matthew Bloomfield door Garath McCleary
    11. 58' - Verv. Carlos Vinícius door Harry Kane
    The Emirates FA Cupheenwedstrijd25-01-2021 20:45
    26'Fred Onyedinma1 - 0
    45+3'Gareth Bale1 - 1
    87'Harry Winks1 - 2
    88'Tanguy N'Dombele1 - 3
    90+4'Tanguy N'Dombele1 - 4

    Toby Alderweireld heeft zich met Tottenham geplaatst voor de 1/8e finales van de FA Cup. De Spurs konden wel pas in de slotfase afstand nemen van tweedeklasser Wycombe Wanderers.

    Tottenham kwam op achterstand

    Bale maakt gelijk

    N'Dombele scoort 2 keer in slotfase

    Fase per fase