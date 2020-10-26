Wigan Athletic Chorley einde (n.v.)
- 45+1' - Verv. Chris Merrie door Oliver Crankshaw
- 42' - Rood - Adam Long
- 35' - Doelpunt - Tom James (2 - 0)
- 20' - Doelpunt - Joe Garner (1 - 0)
- 9' - Geel - Connor Hall
- 89' - Geel - Tom James
- 66' - Verv. kyle Joseph door Thelo Aasgaard
- 61' - Doelpunt - Harry Cardwell (2 - 2)
- 49' - Doelpunt - Elliot Newby (2 - 1)
- 103' - Geel - Emeka Obi
- 100' - Verv. Harry Cardwell door Lewis Reilly
- 93' - Doelpunt - Connor Hall (2 - 3)
- 120+3' - Verv. Elliot Newby door Oliver Putnam
- 112' - Verv. Oliver Shenton door Harvey Smith
- 111' - Verv. Alex Perry door Harry McHugh
