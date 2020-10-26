  • home
    Wigan Athletic-Chorley

    einde (n.v.)
    23
        The Emirates FA Cupheenwedstrijd08-11-2020 13:49
        Fase per fase

        1. tweede verlenging, minuut 123. Vervanging bij Chorley, Oliver Putnam erin, Elliot Newby eruit
        2. tweede verlenging, minuut 112. Vervanging bij Chorley, Harvey Smith erin, Oliver Shenton eruit
        3. tweede verlenging, minuut 111. Vervanging bij Wigan Athletic, Harry McHugh erin, Alex Perry eruit
        4. tweede verlenging, minuut 106 match begonnen
        5. Gele kaart voor Emeka Obi van Wigan Athletic tijdens eerste verlenging, minuut 103
        6. eerste verlenging, minuut 100. Vervanging bij Chorley, Lewis Reilly erin, Harry Cardwell eruit
        7. Doelpunt tijdens eerste verlenging, minuut 93 door Connor Hall van Chorley. 2, 3.
        8. eerste verlenging, minuut 91 match begonnen
        9. Gele kaart voor Tom James van Wigan Athletic tijdens tweede helft, minuut 89
        10. tweede helft, minuut 66. Vervanging bij Wigan Athletic, Thelo Aasgaard erin, kyle Joseph eruit