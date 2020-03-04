  • home
    LIVE: Vertonghen opent de score voor Tottenham in de FA Cup

    3. 13' - Geel - Mario Vrancic
    The Emirates FA Cup Speeldag 1 04-03-2020 20:45
    In de 1/8e finales van de FA Cup speelt Tottenham gastheer voor Norwich City. Jan Vertonghen is basisspeler, Toby Alderweireld is bankzitter bij de Spurs.

    Fase per fase

    1. Doelpunt tijdens eerste helft, minuut 14 door Jan Vertonghen van Tottenham Hotspur. 1, 0.
    2. Gele kaart voor Mario Vrancic van Norwich City tijdens eerste helft, minuut 13
    3. eerste helft, minuut 1 match begonnen
    4. Opstelling Tottenham Hotspur. Michel Vorm, Serge Aurier, Davinson Sánchez, Eric Dier, Jan Vertonghen, Giovani Lo Celso, Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Oliver Skipp, Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura
    5. Opstelling Norwich City. Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Ben Godfrey, Jamal Lewis, Emiliano Buendia, Tom Trybull, Lukas Rupp, Mario Vrancic, Todd Cantwell, Josip Drmic