LIVE: Vertonghen opent de score voor Tottenham in de FA Cup
Tottenham Hotspur Norwich City 26'
- 14' - Doelpunt - Jan Vertonghen (1 - 0)
- 13' - Geel - Mario Vrancic
The Emirates FA Cup Speeldag 1 04-03-2020 20:45
In de 1/8e finales van de FA Cup speelt Tottenham gastheer voor Norwich City. Jan Vertonghen is basisspeler, Toby Alderweireld is bankzitter bij de Spurs.
- Doelpunt tijdens eerste helft, minuut 14 door Jan Vertonghen van Tottenham Hotspur. 1, 0.
Tottenham Hotspur Norwich City
- Gele kaart voor Mario Vrancic van Norwich City tijdens eerste helft, minuut 13
Mario Vrancic
Norwich City
- eerste helft, minuut 1 match begonnen
- Opstelling Tottenham Hotspur. Michel Vorm, Serge Aurier, Davinson Sánchez, Eric Dier, Jan Vertonghen, Giovani Lo Celso, Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Oliver Skipp, Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura
Opstelling Tottenham Hotspur
- Opstelling Norwich City. Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Ben Godfrey, Jamal Lewis, Emiliano Buendia, Tom Trybull, Lukas Rupp, Mario Vrancic, Todd Cantwell, Josip Drmic
Opstelling Norwich City
