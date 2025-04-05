VIDEO - Youri Tielemans met geweldige assist, kan Nottingham Forest in tweede helft een vuist maken?
|goal door Morgan Rogers na 13', 1 - 0
|goal door Donyell Malen na 15', 2 - 0
Met Aston Villa - Nottingham Forest staat vanavond een interessante wedstrijd in de strijd om de Champions League op het menu. Het is overigens ook een wedstrijd met meerdere Belgen. Bij de thuisploeg staan Amadou Onana, voor het eerst sinds zijn blessure, en Youri Tielemans in de basis, Forest rekent zoals altijd op Matz Sels in doel. Volg de wedstrijd hier live vanaf 18u30.
Rogers zet de 1-0 op het bord na een geweldige assist van Tielemans:
Nederlandse combinatie zorgt voor de 2-0:
55'
55'
Jota Silva (Nottingham Forest) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Marco Asensio (Aston Villa).
54'
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Amadou Onana (Aston Villa).
53'
Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
52'
Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
52'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) stond buitenspel.
51'
Marco Asensio (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest).
50'
Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Amadou Onana (Aston Villa).
49'
Aston Villa krijgt een vrije trap. Morato (Nottingham Forest) haalde Donyell Malen onderuit.
48'
Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
47'
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest).
46'
Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Morato (Nottingham Forest).
46' tweede helft
19:34
45+2' eerste helft
45+1'
De poging wordt gered door Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), die geen rebound weggeeft.
45+1'
De voorzet komt tot bij Nicolás Domínguez (Nottingham Forest). Zijn kopbal gaat richting doel...
45+1'
1 - extra time
Er komt 1 minuut extra tijd bij.
45'
Nottingham Forest komt dicht bij een goal, maar Anthony Elanga verliest op het cruciale moment de controle over de bal.
43'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) stond buitenspel.
40'
De poging wordt gered door Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), die geen rebound weggeeft.
40'
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) haalt uit...
39'
Axel Disasi (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
38'
Murillo (Nottingham Forest) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Marco Asensio (Aston Villa).
37'
Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Nicolás Domínguez (Nottingham Forest).
36'
De poging wordt gered door Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest), die geen rebound weggeeft.
36'
Marco Asensio (Aston Villa) haalt uit...
35'
Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Amadou Onana (Aston Villa).
34'
Morato (Nottingham Forest) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa).
29'
Maatsen en Malen knutselen samen de 2-0 in elkaar:
26'
Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa).
23'
Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
23'
Het openingsdoelpunt, met een topassist van Tielemans:
22'
Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
21'
Marco Asensio (Aston Villa) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
17'
Nicolás Domínguez (Nottingham Forest) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
17'
De bal gaat over de achterlijn in hoekschop. Die wordt genomen door Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest), maar zijn voorzet is te kort en wordt weggewerkt.
17'
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
15'
Donyell Malen kan scoren voor Aston Villa. De assist komt op naam van Ian Maatsen.
13'
Morgan Rogers kan scoren voor Aston Villa. De assist komt op naam van Youri Tielemans.
13'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest) stond buitenspel.
11'
Nicolás Domínguez (Nottingham Forest) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa).
9'
Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
8'
Marco Asensio (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
7'
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa).
6'
Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest).
6'
Redding van Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
6'
Ian Maatsen (Aston Villa) haalt uit...
1' eerste helft
19:35