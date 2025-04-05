VIDEO - Youri Tielemans met geweldige assist, kan Nottingham Forest in tweede helft een vuist maken?

Met Aston Villa - Nottingham Forest staat vanavond een interessante wedstrijd in de strijd om de Champions League op het menu. Het is overigens ook een wedstrijd met meerdere Belgen. Bij de thuisploeg staan Amadou Onana, voor het eerst sinds zijn blessure, en Youri Tielemans in de basis, Forest rekent zoals altijd op Matz Sels in doel. Volg de wedstrijd hier live vanaf 18u30.