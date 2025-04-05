VIDEO - Youri Tielemans met geweldige assist, kan Nottingham Forest in tweede helft een vuist maken?

Naar hoofdinhoud
In Villa Park mocht al 2 keer gevierd worden binnen het kwartier.
Premier League
speeldag 31

Premier League klassement

ranking
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
 Liverpool
73
30
22
1
7
70
27
2
 Arsenal
62
31
17
3
11
56
26
3
 Nottingham Forest
57
30
17
7
6
50
35
4
 Chelsea
52
30
15
8
7
54
37
5
 Manchester City
51
30
15
9
6
57
40
6
 Newcastle United
50
29
15
9
5
49
39
7
 Aston Villa
48
30
13
8
9
44
45
8
 Brighton & Hove Albion
47
31
12
8
11
49
47
9
 Bournemouth
45
31
12
10
9
51
40
10
 Fulham
45
30
12
9
9
44
40
11
 Crystal Palace
43
30
11
9
10
39
35
12
 Brentford
41
30
12
13
5
51
47
13
 Manchester United
37
30
10
13
7
37
41
14
 Everton
35
31
7
10
14
33
38
15
 West Ham United
35
31
9
14
8
35
52
16
 Tottenham Hotspur
34
30
10
16
4
55
44
17
 Wolverhampton Wanderers
32
31
9
17
5
43
59
18
 Ipswich Town
20
31
4
19
8
31
65
19
 Leicester City
17
30
4
21
5
25
67
20
 Southampton
10
30
2
24
4
22
71
ranking
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
 Liverpool
38
15
12
1
2
32
11
2
 Arsenal
34
15
10
1
4
30
12
3
 Nottingham Forest
31
15
9
2
4
24
10
4
 Chelsea
31
15
9
2
4
28
15
5
 Manchester City
30
15
9
3
3
32
19
6
 Newcastle United
26
14
8
4
2
26
18
7
 Aston Villa
28
15
7
1
7
25
18
8
 Brighton & Hove Albion
24
15
6
3
6
21
19
9
 Bournemouth
21
15
6
6
3
19
14
10
 Fulham
23
15
6
4
5
22
21
11
 Crystal Palace
20
16
5
6
5
19
23
12
 Brentford
24
15
7
5
3
30
27
13
 Manchester United
20
15
6
7
2
21
25
14
 Everton
20
16
4
4
8
22
19
15
 West Ham United
18
16
5
8
3
20
30
16
 Tottenham Hotspur
18
15
5
7
3
30
26
17
 Wolverhampton Wanderers
14
15
4
9
2
19
27
18
 Ipswich Town
7
16
1
11
4
13
36
19
 Leicester City
9
15
2
10
3
11
30
20
 Southampton
5
15
1
12
2
11
40
ranking
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
 Liverpool
35
15
10
0
5
38
16
2
 Arsenal
28
16
7
2
7
26
14
3
 Nottingham Forest
26
15
8
5
2
26
25
4
 Chelsea
21
15
6
6
3
26
22
5
 Manchester City
21
15
6
6
3
25
21
6
 Newcastle United
24
15
7
5
3
23
21
7
 Aston Villa
20
15
6
7
2
19
27
8
 Brighton & Hove Albion
23
16
6
5
5
28
28
9
 Bournemouth
24
16
6
4
6
32
26
10
 Fulham
22
15
6
5
4
22
19
11
 Crystal Palace
23
14
6
3
5
20
12
12
 Brentford
17
15
5
8
2
21
20
13
 Manchester United
17
15
4
6
5
16
16
14
 Everton
15
15
3
6
6
11
19
15
 West Ham United
17
15
4
6
5
15
22
16
 Tottenham Hotspur
16
15
5
9
1
25
18
17
 Wolverhampton Wanderers
18
16
5
8
3
24
32
18
 Ipswich Town
13
15
3
8
4
18
29
19
 Leicester City
8
15
2
11
2
14
37
20
 Southampton
5
15
1
12
2
11
31
Aston VillaNottingham Forest
shirtnummer 23
E. Martínez
shirtnummer 26
Sels
shirtnummer 16
A. García
shirtnummer 4
Morato
shirtnummer 3
A. Disasi
shirtnummer 31
N. Milenkovic
shirtnummer 5
Mings
shirtnummer 5
Murillo
shirtnummer 22
I. Maatsen
shirtnummer 7
N. Williams
shirtnummer 17
Malen
shirtnummer 16
N. Domínguez
shirtnummer 24
A. Onana
shirtnummer 22
R. Yates
shirtnummer 21
M. Asensio
shirtnummer 10
M. Gibbs-White
shirtnummer 8
Y. Tielemans
shirtnummer 8
E. Anderson
shirtnummer 27
M. Rogers
shirtnummer 21
A. Elanga
shirtnummer 11
O. Watkins
shirtnummer 14
C. Hudson-Odoi
wisselspelers
shirtnummer 4
E. Konsa
shirtnummer 20
Jot. Silva
shirtnummer 25
Olsen
shirtnummer 15
H. Toffolo
shirtnummer 2
M. Cash
shirtnummer 33
C. Miguel
shirtnummer 12
L. Digne
shirtnummer 44
Z. Abbott
shirtnummer 7
J. McGinn
shirtnummer 6
I. Sangaré
shirtnummer 14
P. Torres
shirtnummer 30
Boly
shirtnummer 9
M. Rashford
shirtnummer 28
Danilo
shirtnummer 44
B. Kamara
shirtnummer 17
E. da Silva Moreira
shirtnummer 41
J. Ramsey
shirtnummer 24
R. Sosa
coaches
U. Emery
Nuno
scheidsrechter
Simon Hooper
stadion
Villa Park

VIDEO - Youri Tielemans met geweldige assist, kan Nottingham Forest in tweede helft een vuist maken?

 za 5 april 2025 18:29
Logo van Aston Villa
Aston Villa
56'
2-0
kijk live
Logo van Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
Premier League - speeldag 31 - 05/04/25 - 18:31
Doelpunten
timeiconplayerhomeTimehomeIconhomePlayerscoreawayPlayerawayIconawayTime
goal door Morgan Rogers na 13', 1 - 0
goal door Donyell Malen na 15', 2 - 0

Met Aston Villa - Nottingham Forest staat vanavond een interessante wedstrijd in de strijd om de Champions League op het menu. Het is overigens ook een wedstrijd met meerdere Belgen. Bij de thuisploeg staan Amadou Onana, voor het eerst sinds zijn blessure, en Youri Tielemans in de basis, Forest rekent zoals altijd op Matz Sels in doel. Volg de wedstrijd hier live vanaf 18u30.

Rogers zet de 1-0 op het bord na een geweldige assist van Tielemans:

Nederlandse combinatie zorgt voor de 2-0:

Fase per faselaatste update: 2 minuten geleden

55'
Jota Silva (Nottingham Forest) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Marco Asensio (Aston Villa).
54'
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Amadou Onana (Aston Villa).
53'
Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
52'
Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
52'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) stond buitenspel.
51'
Marco Asensio
Aston Villa
51'
Marco Asensio (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest).
50'
Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Amadou Onana (Aston Villa).
49'
Morato
Nottingham Forest
49'
Aston Villa krijgt een vrije trap. Morato (Nottingham Forest) haalde Donyell Malen onderuit.
48'
Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
47'
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest).
46'
Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Morato (Nottingham Forest).
46' tweede helft
19:34
wissel
Aston Villa
45+2' eerste helft
45+1'
De poging wordt gered door Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), die geen rebound weggeeft.
45+1'
De voorzet komt tot bij Nicolás Domínguez (Nottingham Forest). Zijn kopbal gaat richting doel...
45+1'

1 - extra time

Er komt 1 minuut extra tijd bij.
45'
Nottingham Forest komt dicht bij een goal, maar Anthony Elanga verliest op het cruciale moment de controle over de bal.
43'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) stond buitenspel.
40'
De poging wordt gered door Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), die geen rebound weggeeft.
40'
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) haalt uit...
39'
Axel Disasi (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
38'
Murillo (Nottingham Forest) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Marco Asensio (Aston Villa).
37'
Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Nicolás Domínguez (Nottingham Forest).
36'
De poging wordt gered door Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest), die geen rebound weggeeft.
36'
Marco Asensio (Aston Villa) haalt uit...
35'
Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Amadou Onana (Aston Villa).
34'
Morato (Nottingham Forest) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa).
29'

Maatsen en Malen knutselen samen de 2-0 in elkaar:

26'
Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa).
23'
Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
23'

Het openingsdoelpunt, met een topassist van Tielemans:

22'
Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
21'
Marco Asensio (Aston Villa) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
17'
Nicolás Domínguez (Nottingham Forest) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
17'
De bal gaat over de achterlijn in hoekschop. Die wordt genomen door Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest), maar zijn voorzet is te kort en wordt weggewerkt.
17'
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
15'

Doelpunt voor 
Aston Villa

Donyell Malen kan scoren voor Aston Villa. De assist komt op naam van Ian Maatsen.
goal
Logo van Aston Villa
Aston Villa
2-0
Logo van Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
Donyell Malen
Aston Villa
13'

Doelpunt voor 
Aston Villa

Morgan Rogers kan scoren voor Aston Villa. De assist komt op naam van Youri Tielemans.
goal
Logo van Aston Villa
Aston Villa
1-0
Logo van Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
Morgan Rogers
Aston Villa
13'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest) stond buitenspel.
11'
Nicolás Domínguez (Nottingham Forest) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa).
9'
Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
8'
Marco Asensio (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
7'
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa).
6'
Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest).
6'
Redding van Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
6'
Ian Maatsen (Aston Villa) haalt uit...
1' eerste helft
19:35
wissel
Nottingham Forest
