Youri Tielemans (en bankzitter Onana) winnen met Aston Villa Belgenduel tegen Leicester City van Wout Faes

Aston Villa heeft Leicester City een 5e nederlaag op rij toegediend. Goals vielen pas in de tweede helft. De thuisploeg gaf een verdiende voorsprong uit handen, maar Leon Bailey (ex-Racing Genk) maakte nog de winnende treffer. Met Youri Tielemans en invaller Wout Faes stonden twee Belgen op het veld, Amadou Onana bleef op de bank van Aston Villa.

De eerste helft was niet eentje om over naar huis te schrijven. Aston Villa was een tikkeltje beter, maar met weinig kansen.

Die waren er wel na rust. Youri Tielemans speelde een eerder matige partij, maar schoot wel richting doel. Leicester-doelman Stolarczyk had niet veel moeite.

Tielemans' ploegmaat Ross Barkley kon wel scoren, met een schot op de rand van de zestien. De gelijkmaker volgde wel snel. Bilal El Khannouss geraakte eerst niet voorbij doelman Martinez, Stephy Mavididi wel in de rebound.

Aston Villa mocht toch het laatst lachen. Een kwartier voor het einde tikte Leon Bailey zijn 1e treffer van het seizoen binnen om Villa een belangrijke zege te bezorgen in de strijd om de Europese tickets.