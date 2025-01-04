Youri Tielemans (en bankzitter Onana) winnen met Aston Villa Belgenduel tegen Leicester City van Wout Faes

Spring naar de inhoud
Premier League
speeldag 20

Premier League klassement

ranking
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
 Liverpool
45
18
14
1
3
45
17
2
 Arsenal
39
19
11
2
6
38
17
3
 Nottingham Forest
37
19
11
4
4
26
19
4
 Chelsea
36
20
10
4
6
39
24
5
 Newcastle United
35
20
10
5
5
34
22
6
 Manchester City
34
20
10
6
4
36
27
7
 Bournemouth
33
20
9
5
6
30
23
8
 Aston Villa
32
20
9
6
5
30
32
9
 Fulham
29
19
7
4
8
28
25
10
 Brentford
27
20
8
9
3
38
35
11
 Brighton & Hove Albion
27
19
6
4
9
29
28
12
 Tottenham Hotspur
24
20
7
10
3
42
30
13
 West Ham United
23
20
6
9
5
24
39
14
 Manchester United
22
19
6
9
4
21
26
15
 Crystal Palace
21
20
4
7
9
21
28
16
 Everton
17
19
3
8
8
15
25
17
 Wolverhampton Wanderers
16
19
4
11
4
31
42
18
 Ipswich Town
15
19
3
10
6
18
33
19
 Leicester City
14
20
3
12
5
23
44
20
 Southampton
6
20
1
16
3
12
44
1
 Liverpool
22
9
7
1
1
18
6
2
 Arsenal
21
9
6
0
3
18
6
3
 Nottingham Forest
17
9
5
2
2
11
7
4
 Chelsea
15
9
4
2
3
15
11
5
 Newcastle United
17
9
5
2
2
15
8
6
 Manchester City
20
10
6
2
2
21
14
7
 Bournemouth
18
10
5
2
3
12
7
8
 Aston Villa
22
11
6
1
4
19
13
9
 Fulham
16
10
4
2
4
16
15
10
 Brentford
22
10
7
2
1
27
19
11
 Brighton & Hove Albion
14
9
3
1
5
13
12
12
 Tottenham Hotspur
14
11
4
5
2
26
21
13
 West Ham United
11
10
3
5
2
13
22
14
 Manchester United
13
10
4
5
1
13
16
15
 Crystal Palace
11
11
2
4
5
10
17
16
 Everton
10
9
2
3
4
9
10
17
 Wolverhampton Wanderers
7
9
2
6
1
14
20
18
 Ipswich Town
7
10
1
5
4
8
16
19
 Leicester City
9
10
2
5
3
11
17
20
 Southampton
4
10
1
8
1
7
27
1
 Liverpool
23
9
7
0
2
27
11
2
 Arsenal
18
10
5
2
3
20
11
3
 Nottingham Forest
20
10
6
2
2
15
12
4
 Chelsea
21
11
6
2
3
24
13
5
 Newcastle United
18
11
5
3
3
19
14
6
 Manchester City
14
10
4
4
2
15
13
7
 Bournemouth
15
10
4
3
3
18
16
8
 Aston Villa
10
9
3
5
1
11
19
9
 Fulham
13
9
3
2
4
12
10
10
 Brentford
5
10
1
7
2
11
16
11
 Brighton & Hove Albion
13
10
3
3
4
16
16
12
 Tottenham Hotspur
10
9
3
5
1
16
9
13
 West Ham United
12
10
3
4
3
11
17
14
 Manchester United
9
9
2
4
3
8
10
15
 Crystal Palace
10
9
2
3
4
11
11
16
 Everton
7
10
1
5
4
6
15
17
 Wolverhampton Wanderers
9
10
2
5
3
17
22
18
 Ipswich Town
8
9
2
5
2
10
17
19
 Leicester City
5
10
1
7
2
12
27
20
 Southampton
2
10
0
8
2
5
17
Aston VillaLeicester City
shirtnummer 23
E. Martínez
shirtnummer 41
J. Stolarczyk
shirtnummer 2
M. Cash
shirtnummer 2
J. Justin
shirtnummer 4
E. Konsa
shirtnummer 4
C. Coady
shirtnummer 5
Mings
shirtnummer 23
Vestergaard
shirtnummer 12
L. Digne
shirtnummer 33
Thomas
shirtnummer 31
L. Bailey
shirtnummer 18
J. Ayew
shirtnummer 44
B. Kamara
shirtnummer 8
Winks
shirtnummer 8
Y. Tielemans
shirtnummer 11
B. El Khannous
shirtnummer 6
Barkley
shirtnummer 24
Soumaré
shirtnummer 7
J. McGinn
shirtnummer 10
S. Mavididi
shirtnummer 11
O. Watkins
shirtnummer 9
Vardy
wisselspelers
shirtnummer 41
J. Ramsey
shirtnummer 20
P. Daka
shirtnummer 10
E. Buendia
shirtnummer 40
F. Buonanotte
shirtnummer 22
I. Maatsen
shirtnummer 14
B. Decordova-Reid
shirtnummer 25
Olsen
shirtnummer 3
W. Faes
shirtnummer 20
K. Nedeljkovic
shirtnummer 5
M. Caleb Okoli
shirtnummer 26
L. Bogarde
shirtnummer 31
D. Iversen
shirtnummer 50
S. Swinkels
shirtnummer 17
H. Choudhury
shirtnummer 24
A. Onana
shirtnummer 22
Skipp
shirtnummer 56
J. Jimoh
shirtnummer 37
W. Alves
coaches
U. Emery
R. van Nistelrooij
scheidsrechter
Jarred Gillett
stadion
Villa Park
toeschouwers
42386

Youri Tielemans (en bankzitter Onana) winnen met Aston Villa Belgenduel tegen Leicester City van Wout Faes

 za 4 januari 2025 18:18
Logo van Aston Villa
Aston Villa
einde
2-1
herbekijk
Logo van Leicester City
Leicester City
Premier League - speeldag 20 - 04/01/25 - 16:00
Doelpunten
timeiconplayerhomeTimehomeIconhomePlayerscoreawayPlayerawayIconawayTime
goal door Ross Barkley na 58', 1 - 0
goal door Stephy Mavididi na 63', 1 - 1
goal door Leon Bailey na 76', 2 - 1

Aston Villa heeft Leicester City een 5e nederlaag op rij toegediend. Goals vielen pas in de tweede helft. De thuisploeg gaf een verdiende voorsprong uit handen, maar Leon Bailey (ex-Racing Genk) maakte nog de winnende treffer. Met Youri Tielemans en invaller Wout Faes stonden twee Belgen op het veld, Amadou Onana bleef op de bank van Aston Villa.

De eerste helft was niet eentje om over naar huis te schrijven. Aston Villa was een tikkeltje beter, maar met weinig kansen. 

 

Die waren er wel na rust. Youri Tielemans speelde een eerder matige partij, maar schoot wel richting doel. Leicester-doelman Stolarczyk had niet veel moeite. 

 

Tielemans' ploegmaat Ross Barkley kon wel scoren, met een schot op de rand van de zestien. De gelijkmaker volgde wel snel. Bilal El Khannouss geraakte eerst niet voorbij doelman Martinez, Stephy Mavididi wel in de rebound. 

 

Aston Villa mocht toch het laatst lachen. Een kwartier voor het einde tikte Leon Bailey zijn 1e treffer van het seizoen binnen om Villa een belangrijke zege te bezorgen in de strijd om de Europese tickets. 

Fase per faselaatste update: 26 minuten geleden

90+6' tweede helft
90+5'
Boubakary Soumaré
Leicester City
90+5'
Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa).
90+1'
Facundo Buonanotte neemt de hoekschop voor Leicester City. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
90+1'

5 - extra time

Er komen 5 minuten extra tijd bij.
90'
wissel
Leicester City
90'
Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Harry Winks (Leicester City).
87'
Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
87'
Memeh Caleb Okoli (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).
85'
Patson Daka (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa).
84'
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
84'
Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
84'
Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) kan trappen op doel, maar hij ziet zijn schot via de lat over doel verdwijnen.
84'
Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) haalt uit...
83'
wissel
Leicester City
82'
wissel
Leicester City
82'
wissel
Leicester City
82'
Ian Maatsen (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jordan Ayew (Leicester City).
80'
Jordan Ayew (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Ian Maatsen (Aston Villa).
79'
Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
76'

Doelpunt voor 
Aston Villa

Leon Bailey kan scoren voor Aston Villa. De assist komt op naam van Ian Maatsen.
goal
Logo van Aston Villa
Aston Villa
2-1
Logo van Leicester City
Leicester City
Leon Bailey
Aston Villa
76'
wissel
Aston Villa
74'
Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Harry Winks (Leicester City).
71'
Lucas Digne neemt de hoekschop voor Aston Villa. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
69'
Bilal El Khannous (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Ross Barkley (Aston Villa).
63'

Doelpunt voor 
Leicester City

Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City) staat op de juiste plaats om de rebound in doel te werken.
goal
Logo van Aston Villa
Aston Villa
1-1
Logo van Leicester City
Leicester City
Stephy Mavididi
Leicester City
63'
Redding van Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
63'
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) haalt uit...
63'
wissel
Leicester City
58'

Doelpunt voor 
Aston Villa

Ross Barkley (Aston Villa) scoort. Het staat 1 - 0.
goal
Logo van Aston Villa
Aston Villa
1-0
Logo van Leicester City
Leicester City
Ross Barkley
Aston Villa
57'
Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
57'
Bij Aston Villa wordt de hoekschop genomen door Youri Tielemans. Zijn voorzet gaat richting de eerste paal.
52'
Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op James Justin (Leicester City).
52'
De bal gaat over de achterlijn in hoekschop. Die wordt genomen door Lucas Digne (Aston Villa), maar zijn voorzet is te kort en wordt weggewerkt.
51'
Ross Barkley (Aston Villa) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
49'
Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
47'
De poging wordt gered door Jakub Stolarczyk (Leicester City). De keeper ging goed plat en kon de bal klemmen.
47'
Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) haalt uit...
46' tweede helft
45+4' eerste helft
45+3'
Redding van Jakub Stolarczyk (Leicester City), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
45+3'
Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) haalt uit...
45+1'

3 - extra time

Er komen 3 minuten extra tijd bij.
45+1'
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op James Justin (Leicester City).
44'
Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op James Justin (Leicester City).
42'
Harry Winks (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Ross Barkley (Aston Villa).
41'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) stond buitenspel.
38'
Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Matthew Cash (Aston Villa).
37'
Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
34'
Bilal El Khannous (Leicester City) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
33'
Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester City).
28'
Jordan Ayew (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Matthew Cash (Aston Villa).
28'
Jordan Ayew neemt de hoekschop voor Leicester City. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
25'
Conor Coady (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).
19'
wissel
Aston Villa
15'
De bal gaat over de achterlijn in hoekschop. Die wordt genomen door Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), maar zijn voorzet is te kort en wordt weggewerkt.
14'
De bal gaat over de achterlijn in hoekschop. Die wordt genomen door Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), maar zijn voorzet is te kort en wordt weggewerkt.
14'
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
12'
Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jordan Ayew (Leicester City).
11'
Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Harry Winks (Leicester City).
9'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City) stond buitenspel.
9'
Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jordan Ayew (Leicester City).
5'
Bilal El Khannous (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa).
4'
De bal gaat over de achterlijn in hoekschop. Die wordt genomen door Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), maar zijn voorzet is te kort en wordt weggewerkt.
3'
Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa).
1' eerste helft
Premier LeagueAston VillaLeicester CityvoetbalYouri Tielemans
