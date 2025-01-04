Youri Tielemans (en bankzitter Onana) winnen met Aston Villa Belgenduel tegen Leicester City van Wout Faes

19' - Verv. John McGinn door Jacob Ramsey 58' - Doelpunt - Ross Barkley (1 - 0) 63' - Verv. Jannik Vestergaard door Wout Faes 63' - Doelpunt - Stephy Mavididi (1 - 1) 76' - Verv. Lucas Digne door Ian Maatsen 76' - Doelpunt - Leon Bailey (2 - 1) 82' - Verv. Bilal El Khannous door Patson Daka 82' - Verv. Conor Coady door Memeh Caleb Okoli 83' - Verv. Jordan Ayew door Facundo Buonanotte 90' - Verv. Luke Thomas door Bobby Decordova-Reid 90+5' - Geel - Boubakary Soumaré
Premier League - speeldag 20 - 04/01/25 - 16:00
Aston Villa heeft Leicester City een 5e nederlaag op rij toegediend. Goals vielen pas in de tweede helft. De thuisploeg gaf een verdiende voorsprong uit handen, maar Leon Bailey (ex-Racing Genk) maakte nog de winnende treffer. Met Youri Tielemans en invaller Wout Faes stonden twee Belgen op het veld, Amadou Onana bleef op de bank van Aston Villa.
De eerste helft was niet eentje om over naar huis te schrijven. Aston Villa was een tikkeltje beter, maar met weinig kansen.
Die waren er wel na rust.
Youri Tielemans speelde een eerder matige partij, maar schoot wel richting doel. Leicester-doelman Stolarczyk had niet veel moeite.
Tielemans' ploegmaat Ross Barkley kon wel scoren, met een schot op de rand van de zestien. De gelijkmaker volgde wel snel. Bilal El Khannouss geraakte eerst niet voorbij doelman Martinez, Stephy Mavididi wel in de rebound.
Aston Villa mocht toch het laatst lachen. Een kwartier voor het einde tikte Leon Bailey zijn 1e treffer van het seizoen binnen om Villa een belangrijke zege te bezorgen in de strijd om de Europese tickets.
Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa).
Facundo Buonanotte neemt de hoekschop voor Leicester City. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
Er komen 5 minuten extra tijd bij.
Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Harry Winks (Leicester City).
Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
Memeh Caleb Okoli (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).
Patson Daka (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa).
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) kan trappen op doel, maar hij ziet zijn schot via de lat over doel verdwijnen.
Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) haalt uit...
Ian Maatsen (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jordan Ayew (Leicester City).
Jordan Ayew (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Ian Maatsen (Aston Villa).
Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
Leon Bailey kan scoren voor Aston Villa. De assist komt op naam van Ian Maatsen.
Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Harry Winks (Leicester City).
Lucas Digne neemt de hoekschop voor Aston Villa. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
Bilal El Khannous (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Ross Barkley (Aston Villa).
Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City) staat op de juiste plaats om de rebound in doel te werken.
Redding van Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) haalt uit...
Ross Barkley (Aston Villa) scoort. Het staat 1 - 0.
Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
Bij Aston Villa wordt de hoekschop genomen door Youri Tielemans. Zijn voorzet gaat richting de eerste paal.
Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op James Justin (Leicester City).
De bal gaat over de achterlijn in hoekschop. Die wordt genomen door Lucas Digne (Aston Villa), maar zijn voorzet is te kort en wordt weggewerkt.
Ross Barkley (Aston Villa) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
De poging wordt gered door Jakub Stolarczyk (Leicester City). De keeper ging goed plat en kon de bal klemmen.
Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) haalt uit...
Redding van Jakub Stolarczyk (Leicester City), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) haalt uit...
Er komen 3 minuten extra tijd bij.
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op James Justin (Leicester City).
Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op James Justin (Leicester City).
Harry Winks (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Ross Barkley (Aston Villa).
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) stond buitenspel.
Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Matthew Cash (Aston Villa).
Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
Bilal El Khannous (Leicester City) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester City).
Jordan Ayew (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Matthew Cash (Aston Villa).
Jordan Ayew neemt de hoekschop voor Leicester City. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
Conor Coady (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).
De bal gaat over de achterlijn in hoekschop. Die wordt genomen door Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), maar zijn voorzet is te kort en wordt weggewerkt.
De bal gaat over de achterlijn in hoekschop. Die wordt genomen door Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), maar zijn voorzet is te kort en wordt weggewerkt.
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jordan Ayew (Leicester City).
Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Harry Winks (Leicester City).
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City) stond buitenspel.
Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jordan Ayew (Leicester City).
Bilal El Khannous (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa).
De bal gaat over de achterlijn in hoekschop. Die wordt genomen door Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), maar zijn voorzet is te kort en wordt weggewerkt.
Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa).