LIVE: Chelsea neemt het met zijn "A-ploeg" op tegen Nottingham Forest

Premier League
speeldag 7
Crystal Palace
einde
0-1
Liverpool
Arsenal
einde
3-1
Southampton
Brentford
einde
5-3
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City
einde
3-2
Fulham
Leicester City
einde
1-0
Bournemouth
West Ham United
einde
4-1
Ipswich Town
Everton
einde
0-0
Newcastle United
Chelsea
nu live
0-0
Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa
nu live
0-0
Manchester United
Brighton & Hove Albion
17:30
Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League klassement

ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
Liverpool
18
7
6
1
0
13
2
2
Manchester City
17
7
5
0
2
17
8
3
Arsenal
17
7
5
0
2
15
6
4
Chelsea
13
6
4
1
1
15
7
5
Aston Villa
13
6
4
1
1
12
9
6
Newcastle United
12
7
3
1
3
8
7
7
Fulham
11
7
3
2
2
10
8
8
Tottenham Hotspur
10
6
3
2
1
12
5
9
Brentford
10
7
3
3
1
13
13
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
9
6
2
1
3
10
8
11
Nottingham Forest
9
6
2
1
3
6
5
12
West Ham United
8
7
2
3
2
10
11
13
Bournemouth
8
7
2
3
2
8
10
14
Manchester United
7
6
2
3
1
5
8
15
Leicester City
6
7
1
3
3
9
12
16
Everton
5
7
1
4
2
7
15
17
Ipswich Town
4
7
0
3
4
6
14
18
Crystal Palace
3
7
0
4
3
5
10
19
Southampton
1
7
0
6
1
4
15
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
1
7
0
6
1
9
21
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
Liverpool
6
3
2
1
0
5
1
2
Manchester City
10
4
3
0
1
11
6
3
Arsenal
10
4
3
0
1
10
4
4
Chelsea
4
3
1
1
1
5
5
5
Aston Villa
6
3
2
1
0
6
5
6
Newcastle United
7
3
2
0
1
4
2
7
Fulham
7
3
2
0
1
6
3
8
Tottenham Hotspur
6
3
2
1
0
7
2
9
Brentford
10
4
3
0
1
11
6
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
5
3
1
0
2
4
3
11
Nottingham Forest
2
3
0
1
2
2
3
12
West Ham United
3
4
1
3
0
6
9
13
Bournemouth
4
3
1
1
1
4
3
14
Manchester United
3
3
1
2
0
1
6
15
Leicester City
5
4
1
1
2
4
4
16
Everton
4
4
1
2
1
4
7
17
Ipswich Town
2
3
0
1
2
3
5
18
Crystal Palace
2
4
0
2
2
2
5
19
Southampton
1
3
0
2
1
1
5
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
0
3
0
3
0
4
10
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
Liverpool
12
4
4
0
0
8
1
2
Manchester City
7
3
2
0
1
6
2
3
Arsenal
7
3
2
0
1
5
2
4
Chelsea
9
3
3
0
0
10
2
5
Aston Villa
7
3
2
0
1
6
4
6
Newcastle United
5
4
1
1
2
4
5
7
Fulham
4
4
1
2
1
4
5
8
Tottenham Hotspur
4
3
1
1
1
5
3
9
Brentford
0
3
0
3
0
2
7
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
4
3
1
1
1
6
5
11
Nottingham Forest
7
3
2
0
1
4
2
12
West Ham United
5
3
1
0
2
4
2
13
Bournemouth
4
4
1
2
1
4
7
14
Manchester United
4
3
1
1
1
4
2
15
Leicester City
1
3
0
2
1
5
8
16
Everton
1
3
0
2
1
3
8
17
Ipswich Town
2
4
0
2
2
3
9
18
Crystal Palace
1
3
0
2
1
3
5
19
Southampton
0
4
0
4
0
3
10
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
1
4
0
3
1
5
11
ChelseaNottingham Forest
1
R. Sánchez
26
Sels
27
Gusto
34
Aina
29
Fofana
31
N. Milenkovic
6
L. Colwill
5
Murillo
3
M. Cucurella
19
Moreno
11
N. Madueke
8
E. Anderson
25
M. Caicedo
22
R. Yates
20
Palmer
10
M. Gibbs-White
8
E. Fernández
18
J. Ward-Prowse
19
J. Sancho
14
C. Hudson-Odoi
15
N. Jackson
11
C. Wood
wisselspelers
12
F. Jörgensen
16
N. Domínguez
2
A. Disasi
33
C. Miguel
4
T. Adarabioyo
4
Morato
40
R. Veiga
30
Boly
45
R. Lavia
7
N. Williams
10
M. Mudryk
24
R. Sosa
7
Neto
9
Awoniyi
14
J. Félix
20
Jot. Silva
18
C. Nkunku
21
A. Elanga
coaches
E. Maresca
Nuno
scheidsrechter
Chris Kavanagh
stadion
Stamford Bridge

LIVE: Chelsea neemt het met zijn "A-ploeg" op tegen Nottingham Forest

 zo 6 oktober 2024 15:00
Chelsea
25'
0-0
kijk live
Nottingham Forest
  1. 21' - Geel - Moisés Caicedo
    Premier League - speeldag 7 - 06/10/24 - 15:00

    Na de overwinning tegen Gent in de Conference League neemt Chelsea het vandaag op tegen het Nottingham Forest van Matz Sels. Enzo Maresca heeft tegen Gent zijn sterspelers - onder anderen Cole Palmer en Enzo Fernandez - wat kunnen laten rusten en laat ze vandaag opnieuw aantreden. Volg de wedstrijd hier live vanaf 15.00 uur of kijk op Play Sports.

    Fase per faselaatste update: een minuut geleden

    24'
    Noni Madueke (Chelsea) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
    23'
    Bij Chelsea wordt de hoekschop genomen door Cole Palmer. Zijn voorzet gaat richting de eerste paal.
    21'
    James Ward-Prowse (Nottingham Forest) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
    21'
    ,
    Moisés Caicedo
    Chelsea
    21'
    Nottingham Forest krijgt een vrije trap. Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea) haalde Morgan Gibbs-White onderuit.
    18'
    Malo Gusto (Chelsea) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
    15'
    Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Levi Colwill (Chelsea).
    14'
    Noni Madueke (Chelsea) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
    12'
    De poging wordt gered door Robert Sánchez (Chelsea), die geen rebound weggeeft.
    12'
    De voorzet komt tot bij Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest). Zijn kopbal gaat richting doel...
    10'
    Noni Madueke (Chelsea) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
    10'
    Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Cole Palmer (Chelsea).
    8'
    Marc Cucurella (Chelsea) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest).
    1'
    Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Enzo Fernández (Chelsea).
    1' eerste helft
    14:02
    14:02 Vooraf
    Premier LeagueChelseaNottingham Forestvoetbal
