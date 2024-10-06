LIVE: Chelsea neemt het met zijn "A-ploeg" op tegen Nottingham Forest

Premier League
speeldag 7
Premier League klassement
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
1
|Liverpool
18
7
6
1
0
13
2
2
|Manchester City
17
7
5
0
2
17
8
3
|Arsenal
17
7
5
0
2
15
6
4
|Chelsea
13
6
4
1
1
15
7
5
|Aston Villa
13
6
4
1
1
12
9
6
|Newcastle United
12
7
3
1
3
8
7
7
|Fulham
11
7
3
2
2
10
8
8
|Tottenham Hotspur
10
6
3
2
1
12
5
9
|Brentford
10
7
3
3
1
13
13
10
|Brighton & Hove Albion
9
6
2
1
3
10
8
11
|Nottingham Forest
9
6
2
1
3
6
5
12
|West Ham United
8
7
2
3
2
10
11
13
|Bournemouth
8
7
2
3
2
8
10
14
|Manchester United
7
6
2
3
1
5
8
15
|Leicester City
6
7
1
3
3
9
12
16
|Everton
5
7
1
4
2
7
15
17
|Ipswich Town
4
7
0
3
4
6
14
18
|Crystal Palace
3
7
0
4
3
5
10
19
|Southampton
1
7
0
6
1
4
15
20
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
1
7
0
6
1
9
21
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
1
|Liverpool
6
3
2
1
0
5
1
2
|Manchester City
10
4
3
0
1
11
6
3
|Arsenal
10
4
3
0
1
10
4
4
|Chelsea
4
3
1
1
1
5
5
5
|Aston Villa
6
3
2
1
0
6
5
6
|Newcastle United
7
3
2
0
1
4
2
7
|Fulham
7
3
2
0
1
6
3
8
|Tottenham Hotspur
6
3
2
1
0
7
2
9
|Brentford
10
4
3
0
1
11
6
10
|Brighton & Hove Albion
5
3
1
0
2
4
3
11
|Nottingham Forest
2
3
0
1
2
2
3
12
|West Ham United
3
4
1
3
0
6
9
13
|Bournemouth
4
3
1
1
1
4
3
14
|Manchester United
3
3
1
2
0
1
6
15
|Leicester City
5
4
1
1
2
4
4
16
|Everton
4
4
1
2
1
4
7
17
|Ipswich Town
2
3
0
1
2
3
5
18
|Crystal Palace
2
4
0
2
2
2
5
19
|Southampton
1
3
0
2
1
1
5
20
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
0
3
0
3
0
4
10
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
1
|Liverpool
12
4
4
0
0
8
1
2
|Manchester City
7
3
2
0
1
6
2
3
|Arsenal
7
3
2
0
1
5
2
4
|Chelsea
9
3
3
0
0
10
2
5
|Aston Villa
7
3
2
0
1
6
4
6
|Newcastle United
5
4
1
1
2
4
5
7
|Fulham
4
4
1
2
1
4
5
8
|Tottenham Hotspur
4
3
1
1
1
5
3
9
|Brentford
0
3
0
3
0
2
7
10
|Brighton & Hove Albion
4
3
1
1
1
6
5
11
|Nottingham Forest
7
3
2
0
1
4
2
12
|West Ham United
5
3
1
0
2
4
2
13
|Bournemouth
4
4
1
2
1
4
7
14
|Manchester United
4
3
1
1
1
4
2
15
|Leicester City
1
3
0
2
1
5
8
16
|Everton
1
3
0
2
1
3
8
17
|Ipswich Town
2
4
0
2
2
3
9
18
|Crystal Palace
1
3
0
2
1
3
5
19
|Southampton
0
4
0
4
0
3
10
20
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
1
4
0
3
1
5
11
|Chelsea
|Nottingham Forest
|wisselspelers
|coaches
LIVE: Chelsea neemt het met zijn "A-ploeg" op tegen Nottingham Forest
- 21' - Geel - Moisés Caicedo
Na de overwinning tegen Gent in de Conference League neemt Chelsea het vandaag op tegen het Nottingham Forest van Matz Sels. Enzo Maresca heeft tegen Gent zijn sterspelers - onder anderen Cole Palmer en Enzo Fernandez - wat kunnen laten rusten en laat ze vandaag opnieuw aantreden. Volg de wedstrijd hier live vanaf 15.00 uur of kijk op Play Sports.
Fase per faselaatste update: een minuut geleden
24'
Noni Madueke (Chelsea) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
23'
Bij Chelsea wordt de hoekschop genomen door Cole Palmer. Zijn voorzet gaat richting de eerste paal.
21'
James Ward-Prowse (Nottingham Forest) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
21'
Nottingham Forest krijgt een vrije trap. Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea) haalde Morgan Gibbs-White onderuit.
18'
Malo Gusto (Chelsea) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
15'
Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Levi Colwill (Chelsea).
14'
Noni Madueke (Chelsea) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
12'
De poging wordt gered door Robert Sánchez (Chelsea), die geen rebound weggeeft.
12'
De voorzet komt tot bij Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest). Zijn kopbal gaat richting doel...
10'
Noni Madueke (Chelsea) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
10'
Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Cole Palmer (Chelsea).
8'
Marc Cucurella (Chelsea) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest).
1'
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Enzo Fernández (Chelsea).
1' eerste helft
14:02
14:02
14:02 Vooraf