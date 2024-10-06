LIVE: Duwt Aston Villa, zonder Onana, Manchester United nog wat dieper in de put?

Deze namiddag ontvangt Aston Villa, na de zege tegen Bayern München, Manchester United. Bij Villa ontbreekt Amadou Onana, maar Youri Tielemans staat wel in de basis. Blijft Aston Villa in de buurt van de koplopers en duwt het Manchester United nog wat dieper in de put? Volg het hier vanaf 15.00 uur of kijk op Play Sports.