LIVE: Duwt Aston Villa, zonder Onana, Manchester United nog wat dieper in de put?

Premier League
speeldag 7
Crystal Palace
einde
0-1
Liverpool
Arsenal
einde
3-1
Southampton
Brentford
einde
5-3
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City
einde
3-2
Fulham
Leicester City
einde
1-0
Bournemouth
West Ham United
einde
4-1
Ipswich Town
Everton
einde
0-0
Newcastle United
Chelsea
nu live
0-0
Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa
nu live
0-0
Manchester United
Brighton & Hove Albion
17:30
Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League klassement

ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
Liverpool
18
7
6
1
0
13
2
2
Manchester City
17
7
5
0
2
17
8
3
Arsenal
17
7
5
0
2
15
6
4
Chelsea
13
6
4
1
1
15
7
5
Aston Villa
13
6
4
1
1
12
9
6
Newcastle United
12
7
3
1
3
8
7
7
Fulham
11
7
3
2
2
10
8
8
Tottenham Hotspur
10
6
3
2
1
12
5
9
Brentford
10
7
3
3
1
13
13
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
9
6
2
1
3
10
8
11
Nottingham Forest
9
6
2
1
3
6
5
12
West Ham United
8
7
2
3
2
10
11
13
Bournemouth
8
7
2
3
2
8
10
14
Manchester United
7
6
2
3
1
5
8
15
Leicester City
6
7
1
3
3
9
12
16
Everton
5
7
1
4
2
7
15
17
Ipswich Town
4
7
0
3
4
6
14
18
Crystal Palace
3
7
0
4
3
5
10
19
Southampton
1
7
0
6
1
4
15
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
1
7
0
6
1
9
21
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
Liverpool
6
3
2
1
0
5
1
2
Manchester City
10
4
3
0
1
11
6
3
Arsenal
10
4
3
0
1
10
4
4
Chelsea
4
3
1
1
1
5
5
5
Aston Villa
6
3
2
1
0
6
5
6
Newcastle United
7
3
2
0
1
4
2
7
Fulham
7
3
2
0
1
6
3
8
Tottenham Hotspur
6
3
2
1
0
7
2
9
Brentford
10
4
3
0
1
11
6
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
5
3
1
0
2
4
3
11
Nottingham Forest
2
3
0
1
2
2
3
12
West Ham United
3
4
1
3
0
6
9
13
Bournemouth
4
3
1
1
1
4
3
14
Manchester United
3
3
1
2
0
1
6
15
Leicester City
5
4
1
1
2
4
4
16
Everton
4
4
1
2
1
4
7
17
Ipswich Town
2
3
0
1
2
3
5
18
Crystal Palace
2
4
0
2
2
2
5
19
Southampton
1
3
0
2
1
1
5
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
0
3
0
3
0
4
10
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
Liverpool
12
4
4
0
0
8
1
2
Manchester City
7
3
2
0
1
6
2
3
Arsenal
7
3
2
0
1
5
2
4
Chelsea
9
3
3
0
0
10
2
5
Aston Villa
7
3
2
0
1
6
4
6
Newcastle United
5
4
1
1
2
4
5
7
Fulham
4
4
1
2
1
4
5
8
Tottenham Hotspur
4
3
1
1
1
5
3
9
Brentford
0
3
0
3
0
2
7
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
4
3
1
1
1
6
5
11
Nottingham Forest
7
3
2
0
1
4
2
12
West Ham United
5
3
1
0
2
4
2
13
Bournemouth
4
4
1
2
1
4
7
14
Manchester United
4
3
1
1
1
4
2
15
Leicester City
1
3
0
2
1
5
8
16
Everton
1
3
0
2
1
3
8
17
Ipswich Town
2
4
0
2
2
3
9
18
Crystal Palace
1
3
0
2
1
3
5
19
Southampton
0
4
0
4
0
3
10
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
1
4
0
3
1
5
11
Aston VillaManchester United
23
E. Martínez
24
A. Onana
2
M. Cash
3
N. Mazraoui
4
E. Konsa
5
Maguire
14
P. Torres
35
Evans
12
L. Digne
20
D. Dalot
31
L. Bailey
17
A. Garnacho
6
Barkley
37
K. Mainoo
27
M. Rogers
8
B. Fernandes
8
Y. Tielemans
14
C. Eriksen
19
J. Philogene-Bidace
10
M. Rashford
11
O. Watkins
9
R. Højlund
wisselspelers
3
Diego Carlos
4
M. de Ligt
22
I. Maatsen
6
Li. Martínez
18
J. Gauci
25
M. Ugarte
20
K. Nedeljkovic
11
J. Zirkzee
50
S. Swinkels
1
A. Bayindir
26
L. Bogarde
2
V. Lindelöf
10
E. Buendia
18
Casemiro
72
K. Young
21
Antony
9
J. Durán
16
A. Diallo
coaches
U. Emery
E. ten Hag
scheidsrechter
Robert Jones
stadion
Villa Park

LIVE: Duwt Aston Villa, zonder Onana, Manchester United nog wat dieper in de put?

 zo 6 oktober 2024 15:00
Aston Villa
23'
0-0
kijk live
Manchester United
  1. 3' - Geel - Christian Eriksen
  2. 12' - Verv. Ezri Konsa door Diego Carlos
    Premier League - speeldag 7 - 06/10/24 - 15:01

    Deze namiddag ontvangt Aston Villa, na de zege tegen Bayern München, Manchester United. Bij Villa ontbreekt Amadou Onana, maar Youri Tielemans staat wel in de basis. Blijft Aston Villa in de buurt van de koplopers en duwt het Manchester United nog wat dieper in de put? Volg het hier vanaf 15.00 uur of kijk op Play Sports.

    Fase per faselaatste update: 3 minuten geleden

    22'
    Vrije trap voor Manchester United. Ross Barkley (Aston Villa) hield Bruno Fernandes vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
    20'
    Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
    15'
    Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United).
    12'
    wissel
    Aston Villa
    9'
    Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa).
    8'
    Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
    5'
    Redding van Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
    5'
    Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) haalt uit...
    3'
    ,
    Christian Eriksen
    Manchester United
    3'
    Vrije trap voor Aston Villa. Christian Eriksen (Manchester United) hield Morgan Rogers vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
    1' eerste helft
    13:56
    13:55
    13:55 Vooraf
    Premier LeagueAston VillaManchester Unitedvoetbal
