LIVE: Duwt Aston Villa, zonder Onana, Manchester United nog wat dieper in de put?

Premier League
speeldag 7
Premier League klassement
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
1
|Liverpool
18
7
6
1
0
13
2
2
|Manchester City
17
7
5
0
2
17
8
3
|Arsenal
17
7
5
0
2
15
6
4
|Chelsea
13
6
4
1
1
15
7
5
|Aston Villa
13
6
4
1
1
12
9
6
|Newcastle United
12
7
3
1
3
8
7
7
|Fulham
11
7
3
2
2
10
8
8
|Tottenham Hotspur
10
6
3
2
1
12
5
9
|Brentford
10
7
3
3
1
13
13
10
|Brighton & Hove Albion
9
6
2
1
3
10
8
11
|Nottingham Forest
9
6
2
1
3
6
5
12
|West Ham United
8
7
2
3
2
10
11
13
|Bournemouth
8
7
2
3
2
8
10
14
|Manchester United
7
6
2
3
1
5
8
15
|Leicester City
6
7
1
3
3
9
12
16
|Everton
5
7
1
4
2
7
15
17
|Ipswich Town
4
7
0
3
4
6
14
18
|Crystal Palace
3
7
0
4
3
5
10
19
|Southampton
1
7
0
6
1
4
15
20
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
1
7
0
6
1
9
21
1
|Liverpool
6
3
2
1
0
5
1
2
|Manchester City
10
4
3
0
1
11
6
3
|Arsenal
10
4
3
0
1
10
4
4
|Chelsea
4
3
1
1
1
5
5
5
|Aston Villa
6
3
2
1
0
6
5
6
|Newcastle United
7
3
2
0
1
4
2
7
|Fulham
7
3
2
0
1
6
3
8
|Tottenham Hotspur
6
3
2
1
0
7
2
9
|Brentford
10
4
3
0
1
11
6
10
|Brighton & Hove Albion
5
3
1
0
2
4
3
11
|Nottingham Forest
2
3
0
1
2
2
3
12
|West Ham United
3
4
1
3
0
6
9
13
|Bournemouth
4
3
1
1
1
4
3
14
|Manchester United
3
3
1
2
0
1
6
15
|Leicester City
5
4
1
1
2
4
4
16
|Everton
4
4
1
2
1
4
7
17
|Ipswich Town
2
3
0
1
2
3
5
18
|Crystal Palace
2
4
0
2
2
2
5
19
|Southampton
1
3
0
2
1
1
5
20
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
0
3
0
3
0
4
10
1
|Liverpool
12
4
4
0
0
8
1
2
|Manchester City
7
3
2
0
1
6
2
3
|Arsenal
7
3
2
0
1
5
2
4
|Chelsea
9
3
3
0
0
10
2
5
|Aston Villa
7
3
2
0
1
6
4
6
|Newcastle United
5
4
1
1
2
4
5
7
|Fulham
4
4
1
2
1
4
5
8
|Tottenham Hotspur
4
3
1
1
1
5
3
9
|Brentford
0
3
0
3
0
2
7
10
|Brighton & Hove Albion
4
3
1
1
1
6
5
11
|Nottingham Forest
7
3
2
0
1
4
2
12
|West Ham United
5
3
1
0
2
4
2
13
|Bournemouth
4
4
1
2
1
4
7
14
|Manchester United
4
3
1
1
1
4
2
15
|Leicester City
1
3
0
2
1
5
8
16
|Everton
1
3
0
2
1
3
8
17
|Ipswich Town
2
4
0
2
2
3
9
18
|Crystal Palace
1
3
0
2
1
3
5
19
|Southampton
0
4
0
4
0
3
10
20
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
1
4
0
3
1
5
11
|Aston Villa
|Manchester United
|wisselspelers
|coaches
LIVE: Duwt Aston Villa, zonder Onana, Manchester United nog wat dieper in de put?
- 3' - Geel - Christian Eriksen
- 12' - Verv. Ezri Konsa door Diego Carlos
Deze namiddag ontvangt Aston Villa, na de zege tegen Bayern München, Manchester United. Bij Villa ontbreekt Amadou Onana, maar Youri Tielemans staat wel in de basis. Blijft Aston Villa in de buurt van de koplopers en duwt het Manchester United nog wat dieper in de put? Volg het hier vanaf 15.00 uur of kijk op Play Sports.
Fase per faselaatste update: 3 minuten geleden
22'
Vrije trap voor Manchester United. Ross Barkley (Aston Villa) hield Bruno Fernandes vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
20'
Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
15'
Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United).
12'
9'
Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa).
8'
Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
5'
Redding van Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
5'
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) haalt uit...
3'
Vrije trap voor Aston Villa. Christian Eriksen (Manchester United) hield Morgan Rogers vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
1' eerste helft
13:56
13:55
13:55 Vooraf