|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
1
|Liverpool
9
3
3
0
0
7
1
2
|Manchester City
7
3
2
0
1
6
2
3
|Arsenal
7
3
2
0
1
5
2
4
|Chelsea
9
3
3
0
0
10
2
5
|Aston Villa
6
2
2
0
0
4
2
6
|Fulham
4
3
1
1
1
2
2
7
|Newcastle United
4
3
1
1
1
4
5
8
|Brighton & Hove Albion
4
3
1
1
1
6
5
9
|Nottingham Forest
7
3
2
0
1
4
2
10
|Tottenham Hotspur
1
2
0
1
1
2
3
11
|Manchester United
4
3
1
1
1
4
2
12
|Brentford
0
3
0
3
0
2
7
13
|Bournemouth
4
3
1
1
1
4
6
14
|West Ham United
5
3
1
0
2
4
2
15
|Everton
1
3
0
2
1
3
8
16
|Leicester City
1
3
0
2
1
5
8
17
|Crystal Palace
1
3
0
2
1
3
5
18
|Ipswich Town
2
3
0
1
2
2
5
19
|Southampton
0
2
0
2
0
1
4
20
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
1
3
0
2
1
2
6
|Ipswich Town
|Aston Villa
|wisselspelers
|coaches
LIVE: Ollie Watkins zet scheve situatie helemaal recht voor Aston Villa met doelpunt en assist
- 8' - Doelpunt - Liam Delap (1 - 0)
- 15' - Doelpunt - Morgan Rogers (1 - 1)
- 32' - Doelpunt - Ollie Watkins (1 - 2)
- 45+3' - Geel - Sam Morsy
- 45+3' - Geel - Liam Delap
|time
|icon
|player
|homeTime
|homeIcon
|homePlayer
|score
|awayPlayer
|awayIcon
|awayTime
8'
|Liam Delap
8'
|Liam Delap
1 - 0
15'
|Morgan Rogers
1 - 1
|Morgan Rogers
15'
32'
|Ollie Watkins
1 - 2
|Ollie Watkins
32'
Aston Villa gaat vandaag op verplaatsing bij Ipswich Town op zoek naar een 4e overwinning op een rij. Met een nieuwe driepunter komt de ploeg van Youri Tielemans en Amadou Onana zelfs op een gedeelde eerste plaats met Liverpool. Volg de wedstrijd hier vanaf 15 uur.
De 1-0 van Liam Delap:
Morgan Rogers maakt op het kwartier de 1-1:
Ollie Watkins kopt raak en zet de scheve situatie helemaal recht:
Fase per faselaatste update: 6 minuten geleden
45+4' eerste helft
45+2'
Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa).
45+2'
Vrije trap voor Ipswich Town. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) hield Kalvin Phillips vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
45+1'
3 - extra time
Er komen 3 minuten extra tijd bij.
43'
Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Kalvin Phillips (Ipswich Town).
43'
Leif Davis neemt de hoekschop voor Ipswich Town. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
39'
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Dara O'Shea (Ipswich Town).
38'
Redding van Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
38'
Liam Delap (Ipswich Town) haalt uit...
37'
Vrije trap voor Aston Villa. Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) hield Leon Bailey vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
36'
Leif Davis neemt de hoekschop voor Ipswich Town. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
36'
Redding van Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
36'
Kalvin Phillips (Ipswich Town) haalt uit...
35'
Diego Carlos (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Liam Delap (Ipswich Town).
32'
De 1-2 van Ollie Watkins
32'
Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) schildert een voorzet op het hoofd van Ollie Watkins en die kopt de 1 - 2 tegen het net.
26'
Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town).
25'
Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa).
23'
Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town).
22'
Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).
18'
Jack Clarke (Ipswich Town) zet zijn hoofd tegen de bal, maar hij kan niet kadreren.
18'
Axel Tuanzebe (Ipswich Town) zet zijn hoofd tegen de bal, maar hij kan niet kadreren.
17'
Diego Carlos (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op de tegenstander.
16'
De 1-1 van Morgan Rogers
15'
Morgan Rogers kan scoren voor Aston Villa. De assist komt op naam van Ollie Watkins.
14'
Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
10'
Axel Tuanzebe (Ipswich Town) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa).
9'
Liam Delap zet Ipswich op voorsprong
8'
Liam Delap kan scoren voor Ipswich Town. De assist komt op naam van Jack Clarke.
7'
Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
7'
Amadou Onana (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Kalvin Phillips (Ipswich Town).
4'
Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Kalvin Phillips (Ipswich Town).
4'
Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
1' eerste helft
14:14
De 11 van Ipswich Town:
14:10
Youri Tielemans en Amadou Onana staan in de basis bij Aston Villa.
14:10 Vooraf