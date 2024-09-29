LIVE: Ollie Watkins zet scheve situatie helemaal recht voor Aston Villa met doelpunt en assist

Premier League
speeldag 6
Newcastle United
einde
1-1
Manchester City
Brentford
einde
1-1
West Ham United
Arsenal
einde
4-2
Leicester City
Everton
einde
2-1
Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest
einde
0-1
Fulham
Chelsea
einde
4-2
Brighton & Hove Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
einde
1-2
Liverpool
Ipswich Town
nu live
1-2
Aston Villa
Manchester United
17:30
Tottenham Hotspur
Bournemouth
30/09 21:00
Southampton

Premier League klassement

ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
Liverpool
15
6
5
1
0
12
2
2
Manchester City
14
6
4
0
2
14
6
3
Arsenal
14
6
4
0
2
12
5
4
Chelsea
13
6
4
1
1
15
7
5
Aston Villa
12
5
4
1
0
10
7
6
Fulham
11
6
3
1
2
8
5
7
Newcastle United
11
6
3
1
2
8
7
8
Brighton & Hove Albion
9
6
2
1
3
10
8
9
Nottingham Forest
9
6
2
1
3
6
5
10
Tottenham Hotspur
7
5
2
2
1
9
5
11
Manchester United
7
5
2
2
1
5
5
12
Brentford
7
6
2
3
1
8
10
13
Bournemouth
5
5
1
2
2
5
8
14
West Ham United
5
6
1
3
2
6
10
15
Everton
4
6
1
4
1
7
15
16
Leicester City
3
6
0
3
3
8
12
17
Crystal Palace
3
6
0
3
3
5
9
18
Ipswich Town
3
5
0
2
3
3
8
19
Southampton
1
5
0
4
1
2
9
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
1
6
0
5
1
6
16
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
Liverpool
6
3
2
1
0
5
1
2
Manchester City
7
3
2
0
1
8
4
3
Arsenal
7
3
2
0
1
7
3
4
Chelsea
4
3
1
1
1
5
5
5
Aston Villa
6
3
2
1
0
6
5
6
Fulham
7
3
2
0
1
6
3
7
Newcastle United
7
3
2
0
1
4
2
8
Brighton & Hove Albion
5
3
1
0
2
4
3
9
Nottingham Forest
2
3
0
1
2
2
3
10
Tottenham Hotspur
6
3
2
1
0
7
2
11
Manchester United
3
2
1
1
0
1
3
12
Brentford
7
3
2
0
1
6
3
13
Bournemouth
1
2
0
1
1
1
2
14
West Ham United
0
3
0
3
0
2
8
15
Everton
3
3
1
2
0
4
7
16
Leicester City
2
3
0
1
2
3
4
17
Crystal Palace
2
3
0
1
2
2
4
18
Ipswich Town
1
2
0
1
1
1
3
19
Southampton
1
3
0
2
1
1
5
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
0
3
0
3
0
4
10
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
Liverpool
9
3
3
0
0
7
1
2
Manchester City
7
3
2
0
1
6
2
3
Arsenal
7
3
2
0
1
5
2
4
Chelsea
9
3
3
0
0
10
2
5
Aston Villa
6
2
2
0
0
4
2
6
Fulham
4
3
1
1
1
2
2
7
Newcastle United
4
3
1
1
1
4
5
8
Brighton & Hove Albion
4
3
1
1
1
6
5
9
Nottingham Forest
7
3
2
0
1
4
2
10
Tottenham Hotspur
1
2
0
1
1
2
3
11
Manchester United
4
3
1
1
1
4
2
12
Brentford
0
3
0
3
0
2
7
13
Bournemouth
4
3
1
1
1
4
6
14
West Ham United
5
3
1
0
2
4
2
15
Everton
1
3
0
2
1
3
8
16
Leicester City
1
3
0
2
1
5
8
17
Crystal Palace
1
3
0
2
1
3
5
18
Ipswich Town
2
3
0
1
2
2
5
19
Southampton
0
2
0
2
0
1
4
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
1
3
0
2
1
2
6
Ipswich TownAston Villa
1
Muric
23
E. Martínez
40
A. Tuanzebe
4
E. Konsa
26
D. O'Shea
3
Diego Carlos
24
J. Greaves
14
P. Torres
3
L. Davis
12
L. Digne
21
C. Ogbene
31
L. Bailey
5
S. Morsy
8
Y. Tielemans
20
O. Hutchinson
24
A. Onana
8
K. Phillips
41
J. Ramsey
47
J. Clarke
27
M. Rogers
19
Delap
11
O. Watkins
wisselspelers
7
W. Burns
26
L. Bogarde
23
S. Szmodics
20
K. Nedeljkovic
28
Walton
18
J. Gauci
18
Johnson
22
I. Maatsen
14
J. Taylor
50
S. Swinkels
22
Townsend
6
Barkley
25
M. Luongo
10
E. Buendia
10
C. Chaplin
19
J. Philogene-Bidace
27
G. Hirst
9
J. Durán
coaches
K. McKenna
U. Emery
scheidsrechter
Stuart Attwell
stadion
Portman Road

LIVE: Ollie Watkins zet scheve situatie helemaal recht voor Aston Villa met doelpunt en assist

 zo 29 september 2024 15:34
Ipswich Town
rust
1-2
kijk live
Aston Villa
  1. 8' - Doelpunt - Liam Delap (1 - 0)
  2. 15' - Doelpunt - Morgan Rogers (1 - 1)
  3. 32' - Doelpunt - Ollie Watkins (1 - 2)
  4. 45+3' - Geel - Sam Morsy
  5. 45+3' - Geel - Liam Delap
    Premier League - speeldag 6 - 29/09/24 - 15:02
    timeiconplayerhomeTimehomeIconhomePlayerscoreawayPlayerawayIconawayTime
    8'
    		Liam Delap
    8'
    		Liam Delap
    1 - 0
    15'
    		Morgan Rogers
    1 - 1
    		Morgan Rogers
    15'
    32'
    		Ollie Watkins
    1 - 2
    		Ollie Watkins
    32'

    Aston Villa gaat vandaag op verplaatsing bij Ipswich Town op zoek naar een 4e overwinning op een rij. Met een nieuwe driepunter komt de ploeg van Youri Tielemans en Amadou Onana zelfs op een gedeelde eerste plaats met Liverpool. Volg de wedstrijd hier vanaf 15 uur.

    De 1-0 van Liam Delap:

    Morgan Rogers maakt op het kwartier de 1-1:

    Ollie Watkins kopt raak en zet de scheve situatie helemaal recht:

    Fase per faselaatste update: 6 minuten geleden

    45+4' eerste helft
    45+3'
    ,
    Liam Delap
    Ipswich Town
    45+3'
    ,
    Sam Morsy
    Ipswich Town
    45+2'
    Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa).
    45+2'
    Vrije trap voor Ipswich Town. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) hield Kalvin Phillips vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
    45+1'

    3 - extra time

    Er komen 3 minuten extra tijd bij.
    43'
    Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Kalvin Phillips (Ipswich Town).
    43'
    Leif Davis neemt de hoekschop voor Ipswich Town. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
    39'
    Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Dara O'Shea (Ipswich Town).
    38'
    Redding van Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
    38'
    Liam Delap (Ipswich Town) haalt uit...
    37'
    Vrije trap voor Aston Villa. Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) hield Leon Bailey vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
    36'
    Leif Davis neemt de hoekschop voor Ipswich Town. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
    36'
    Redding van Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
    36'
    Kalvin Phillips (Ipswich Town) haalt uit...
    35'
    Diego Carlos (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Liam Delap (Ipswich Town).
    32'

    De 1-2 van Ollie Watkins

    32'

    Doelpunt voor 
    Aston Villa

    Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) schildert een voorzet op het hoofd van Ollie Watkins en die kopt de 1 - 2 tegen het net.
    goal
    Ipswich Town
    1-2
    Aston Villa
    Ollie Watkins
    Aston Villa
    26'
    Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town).
    25'
    Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa).
    23'
    Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town).
    22'
    Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).
    18'
    Jack Clarke (Ipswich Town) zet zijn hoofd tegen de bal, maar hij kan niet kadreren.
    18'
    Axel Tuanzebe (Ipswich Town) zet zijn hoofd tegen de bal, maar hij kan niet kadreren.
    17'
    Diego Carlos (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op de tegenstander.
    16'

    De 1-1 van Morgan Rogers

    15'

    Doelpunt voor 
    Aston Villa

    Morgan Rogers kan scoren voor Aston Villa. De assist komt op naam van Ollie Watkins.
    goal
    Ipswich Town
    1-1
    Aston Villa
    Morgan Rogers
    Aston Villa
    14'
    Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
    10'
    Axel Tuanzebe (Ipswich Town) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa).
    9'

    Liam Delap zet Ipswich op voorsprong

    8'

    Doelpunt voor 
    Ipswich Town

    Liam Delap kan scoren voor Ipswich Town. De assist komt op naam van Jack Clarke.
    goal
    Ipswich Town
    1-0
    Aston Villa
    Liam Delap
    Ipswich Town
    7'
    Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
    7'
    Amadou Onana (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Kalvin Phillips (Ipswich Town).
    4'
    Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Kalvin Phillips (Ipswich Town).
    4'
    Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
    1' eerste helft
    14:14
    De 11 van Ipswich Town:
    14:10
    Youri Tielemans en Amadou Onana staan in de basis bij Aston Villa.
    14:10 Vooraf
    Premier LeagueIpswich TownAston Villavoetbal
