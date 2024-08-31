Premier League
speeldag 3
Premier League klassement
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
1
|Brighton & Hove Albion
7
3
2
0
1
6
2
2
|Arsenal
7
3
2
0
1
5
1
3
|Manchester City
6
2
2
0
0
6
1
4
|Liverpool
6
2
2
0
0
4
0
5
|Tottenham Hotspur
4
2
1
0
1
5
1
6
|Nottingham Forest
4
2
1
0
1
2
1
6
|Newcastle United
4
2
1
0
1
2
1
8
|Chelsea
3
2
1
1
0
6
4
9
|West Ham United
3
2
1
1
0
3
2
10
|Manchester United
3
2
1
1
0
2
2
10
|Fulham
3
2
1
1
0
2
2
12
|Aston Villa
3
2
1
1
0
2
3
12
|Brentford
3
2
1
1
0
2
3
14
|Bournemouth
2
2
0
0
2
2
2
15
|Leicester City
1
2
0
1
1
2
3
16
|Southampton
0
2
0
2
0
0
2
17
|Crystal Palace
0
2
0
2
0
1
4
18
|Ipswich Town
0
2
0
2
0
1
6
19
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
0
2
0
2
0
2
8
20
|Everton
0
2
0
2
0
0
7
|Leicester City
|Aston Villa
|wisselspelers
|coaches
LIVE: Amadou Onana slaat alweer als een volleerde aanvaller toe voor Aston Villa
- 8' - Geel - Amadou Onana
- 16' - Verv. Leon Bailey door Jacob Ramsey
- 26' - Geel - Oliver Skipp
- 28' - Doelpunt - Amadou Onana (0 - 1)
- 40' - Geel - Youri Tielemans
- 55' - Geel - Lamare Bogarde
- 61' - Verv. Ollie Watkins door Jhon Durán
- 62' - Verv. Amadou Onana door Ross Barkley
- 63' - Doelpunt - Jhon Durán (0 - 2)
- 67' - Verv. Oliver Skipp door Bilal El Khannous
- 68' - Verv. Jordan Ayew door Stephy Mavididi
- 68' - Verv. Abdul Fatawu door Facundo Buonanotte
- 73' - Doelpunt - Facundo Buonanotte (1 - 2)
|time
|icon
|player
|homeTime
|homeIcon
|homePlayer
|score
|awayPlayer
|awayIcon
|awayTime
28'
|Amadou Onana
0 - 1
|Amadou Onana
28'
63'
|Jhon Durán
0 - 2
|Jhon Durán
63'
73'
|Facundo Buonanotte
73'
|Facundo Buonanotte
1 - 2
3e wedstrijd, 2e goal. Amadou Onana heeft zijn neus voor doelpunten alweer getoond voor Aston Villa. Tegen Leicester sloeg hij na een halfuurtje toe als een volleerde aanvaller.
Fase per faselaatste update: een minuut geleden
73'
Facundo Buonanotte kan scoren voor Leicester City. De assist komt op naam van Wilfred Ndidi.
68'
68'
67'
67'
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Memeh Caleb Okoli (Leicester City).
65'
Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Lucas Digne (Aston Villa).
63'
Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) schildert een voorzet op het hoofd van Jhon Durán en die kopt de 0 - 2 tegen het net.
63'
Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
62'
61'
60'
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).
57'
Jordan Ayew (Leicester City) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
56'
Memeh Caleb Okoli (Leicester City) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
55'
Lamare Bogarde (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jordan Ayew (Leicester City).
54'
Jordan Ayew (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Lamare Bogarde (Aston Villa).
53'
Pau Torres (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Oliver Skipp (Leicester City).
46'
Amadou Onana (Aston Villa) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
46' tweede helft
45+4' eerste helft
45+3'
Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jordan Ayew (Leicester City).
45+2'
Victor Kristiansen neemt de hoekschop voor Leicester City. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
45+1'
2 - extra time
Er komen 2 minuten extra tijd bij.
45'
Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City).
44'
De poging wordt gered door Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa). De keeper ging goed plat en kon de bal klemmen.
44'
Oliver Skipp (Leicester City) haalt uit...
43'
Amadou Onana (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jordan Ayew (Leicester City).
41'
Wout Faes (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op John McGinn (Aston Villa).
41'
Redding van Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
40'
Leicester City krijgt een vrije trap. Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) haalde Abdul Fatawu onderuit.
38'
Lamare Bogarde (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Oliver Skipp (Leicester City).
37'
Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City).
33'
Redding van Mads Hermansen (Leicester City), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
33'
Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) haalt uit...
30'
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Oliver Skipp (Leicester City).
29'
28'
Amadou Onana kan scoren voor Aston Villa. De assist komt op naam van Ollie Watkins.
27'
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
27'
26'
Oliver Skipp (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).
24'
Amadou Onana (Aston Villa) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
23'
Amadou Onana (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op James Justin (Leicester City).
23'
John McGinn neemt de hoekschop voor Aston Villa. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
21'
Redding van Mads Hermansen (Leicester City), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
21'
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) haalt uit...
20'
John McGinn (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
18'
Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City).
16'
16'
Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa).
15'
Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op John McGinn (Aston Villa).
11'
Memeh Caleb Okoli (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa).
10'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Jordan Ayew (Leicester City) stond buitenspel.
10'
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op James Justin (Leicester City).
8'
Leicester City krijgt een vrije trap. Amadou Onana (Aston Villa) haalde Jordan Ayew onderuit.
8'
Amadou Onana (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jordan Ayew (Leicester City).
7'
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa).
5'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) stond buitenspel.
3'
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa).
1' eerste helft