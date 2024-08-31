Premier League
speeldag 3
Arsenal
einde
1-1
Brighton & Hove Albion
Leicester City
nu live
0-2
Aston Villa
Everton
nu live
2-0
Bournemouth
Brentford
nu live
3-0
Southampton
Nottingham Forest
nu live
1-1
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Ipswich Town
nu live
1-1
Fulham
West Ham United
18:30
Manchester City
Newcastle United
01/09 14:30
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
01/09 14:30
Crystal Palace
Manchester United
01/09 17:00
Liverpool

Premier League klassement

ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
Brighton & Hove Albion
7
3
2
0
1
6
2
2
Arsenal
7
3
2
0
1
5
1
3
Manchester City
6
2
2
0
0
6
1
4
Liverpool
6
2
2
0
0
4
0
5
Tottenham Hotspur
4
2
1
0
1
5
1
6
Nottingham Forest
4
2
1
0
1
2
1
6
Newcastle United
4
2
1
0
1
2
1
8
Chelsea
3
2
1
1
0
6
4
9
West Ham United
3
2
1
1
0
3
2
10
Manchester United
3
2
1
1
0
2
2
10
Fulham
3
2
1
1
0
2
2
12
Aston Villa
3
2
1
1
0
2
3
12
Brentford
3
2
1
1
0
2
3
14
Bournemouth
2
2
0
0
2
2
2
15
Leicester City
1
2
0
1
1
2
3
16
Southampton
0
2
0
2
0
0
2
17
Crystal Palace
0
2
0
2
0
1
4
18
Ipswich Town
0
2
0
2
0
1
6
19
Wolverhampton Wanderers
0
2
0
2
0
2
8
20
Everton
0
2
0
2
0
0
7
Leicester CityAston Villa
30
M. Hermansen
23
E. Martínez
2
J. Justin
26
L. Bogarde
5
M. Caleb Okoli
4
E. Konsa
3
W. Faes
14
P. Torres
16
V. Kristiansen
12
L. Digne
22
Skipp
31
L. Bailey
6
W. Ndidi
24
A. Onana
8
Winks
27
M. Rogers
7
A. Fatawu
8
Y. Tielemans
9
Vardy
7
J. McGinn
18
J. Ayew
11
O. Watkins
wisselspelers
10
S. Mavididi
9
J. Durán
40
F. Buonanotte
6
Barkley
11
B. El Khannous
41
J. Ramsey
23
Vestergaard
20
K. Nedeljkovic
14
B. Decordova-Reid
18
J. Gauci
31
D. Iversen
22
I. Maatsen
21
R. Pereira
10
E. Buendia
24
Soumaré
50
S. Swinkels
35
K. McAteer
48
O. Zych
coaches
S. Cooper
U. Emery
scheidsrechter
David Coote
stadion
King Power Stadium

LIVE: Amadou Onana slaat alweer als een volleerde aanvaller toe voor Aston Villa

 za 31 augustus 2024 16:33
Leicester City
73'
1-2
Aston Villa
  1. 8' - Geel - Amadou Onana
  2. 16' - Verv. Leon Bailey door Jacob Ramsey
  3. 26' - Geel - Oliver Skipp
  4. 28' - Doelpunt - Amadou Onana (0 - 1)
  5. 40' - Geel - Youri Tielemans
  1. 55' - Geel - Lamare Bogarde
  2. 61' - Verv. Ollie Watkins door Jhon Durán
  3. 62' - Verv. Amadou Onana door Ross Barkley
  4. 63' - Doelpunt - Jhon Durán (0 - 2)
  5. 67' - Verv. Oliver Skipp door Bilal El Khannous
  6. 68' - Verv. Jordan Ayew door Stephy Mavididi
  7. 68' - Verv. Abdul Fatawu door Facundo Buonanotte
  8. 73' - Doelpunt - Facundo Buonanotte (1 - 2)
Premier League - speeldag 3 - 31/08/24 - 16:00
timeiconplayerhomeTimehomeIconhomePlayerscoreawayPlayerawayIconawayTime
28'
Amadou Onana
0 - 1
Amadou Onana
28'
63'
Jhon Durán
0 - 2
Jhon Durán
63'
73'
Facundo Buonanotte
73'
Facundo Buonanotte
1 - 2

3e wedstrijd, 2e goal. Amadou Onana heeft zijn neus voor doelpunten alweer getoond voor Aston Villa. Tegen Leicester sloeg hij na een halfuurtje toe als een volleerde aanvaller.

Fase per faselaatste update: een minuut geleden

73'

Doelpunt voor 
Leicester City

Facundo Buonanotte kan scoren voor Leicester City. De assist komt op naam van Wilfred Ndidi.
goal
Leicester City
1-2
Aston Villa
Facundo Buonanotte
Leicester City
68'
wissel
Leicester City
68'
wissel
Leicester City
67'
wissel
Leicester City
67'
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Memeh Caleb Okoli (Leicester City).
65'
Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Lucas Digne (Aston Villa).
63'

Doelpunt voor 
Aston Villa

Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) schildert een voorzet op het hoofd van Jhon Durán en die kopt de 0 - 2 tegen het net.
goal
Leicester City
0-2
Aston Villa
Jhon Durán
Aston Villa
63'
Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
62'
wissel
Aston Villa
61'
wissel
Aston Villa
60'
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).
57'
Jordan Ayew (Leicester City) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
56'
Memeh Caleb Okoli (Leicester City) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
55'
,
Lamare Bogarde
Aston Villa
55'
Lamare Bogarde (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jordan Ayew (Leicester City).
54'
Jordan Ayew (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Lamare Bogarde (Aston Villa).
53'
Pau Torres (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Oliver Skipp (Leicester City).
46'
Amadou Onana (Aston Villa) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
46' tweede helft
45+4' eerste helft
45+3'
Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jordan Ayew (Leicester City).
45+2'
Victor Kristiansen neemt de hoekschop voor Leicester City. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
45+1'

2 - extra time

Er komen 2 minuten extra tijd bij.
45'
Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City).
44'
De poging wordt gered door Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa). De keeper ging goed plat en kon de bal klemmen.
44'
Oliver Skipp (Leicester City) haalt uit...
43'
Amadou Onana (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jordan Ayew (Leicester City).
41'
Wout Faes (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op John McGinn (Aston Villa).
41'
Redding van Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
40'
,
Youri Tielemans
Aston Villa
40'
Leicester City krijgt een vrije trap. Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) haalde Abdul Fatawu onderuit.
38'
Lamare Bogarde (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Oliver Skipp (Leicester City).
37'
Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City).
33'
Redding van Mads Hermansen (Leicester City), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
33'
Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) haalt uit...
30'
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Oliver Skipp (Leicester City).
29'
28'

Doelpunt voor 
Aston Villa

Amadou Onana kan scoren voor Aston Villa. De assist komt op naam van Ollie Watkins.
goal
Leicester City
0-1
Aston Villa
Amadou Onana
Aston Villa
27'
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
27'
26'
,
Oliver Skipp
Leicester City
26'
Oliver Skipp (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).
24'
Amadou Onana (Aston Villa) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
23'
Amadou Onana (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op James Justin (Leicester City).
23'
John McGinn neemt de hoekschop voor Aston Villa. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
21'
Redding van Mads Hermansen (Leicester City), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
21'
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) haalt uit...
20'
John McGinn (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
18'
Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City).
16'
wissel
Aston Villa
16'
Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa).
15'
Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op John McGinn (Aston Villa).
11'
Memeh Caleb Okoli (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa).
10'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Jordan Ayew (Leicester City) stond buitenspel.
10'
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op James Justin (Leicester City).
8'
,
Amadou Onana
Aston Villa
8'
Leicester City krijgt een vrije trap. Amadou Onana (Aston Villa) haalde Jordan Ayew onderuit.
8'
Amadou Onana (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jordan Ayew (Leicester City).
7'
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa).
5'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) stond buitenspel.
3'
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa).
1' eerste helft
Premier LeagueLeicester CityAston Villavoetbal
