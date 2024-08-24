LIVE - Er is weer hoop voor United: Diallo dribbelt zich naar de gelijkmaker tegen Brighton

Premier League
speeldag 2
Premier League klassement
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
1
|Brighton & Hove Albion
6
2
2
0
0
5
1
2
|Arsenal
3
1
1
0
0
2
0
2
|Liverpool
3
1
1
0
0
2
0
2
|Manchester City
3
1
1
0
0
2
0
5
|Aston Villa
3
1
1
0
0
2
1
5
|Brentford
3
1
1
0
0
2
1
7
|Newcastle United
3
1
1
0
0
1
0
8
|Manchester United
3
2
1
1
0
2
2
9
|Leicester City
1
1
0
0
1
1
1
9
|Bournemouth
1
1
0
0
1
1
1
9
|Nottingham Forest
1
1
0
0
1
1
1
9
|Tottenham Hotspur
1
1
0
0
1
1
1
13
|Crystal Palace
0
1
0
1
0
1
2
13
|West Ham United
0
1
0
1
0
1
2
15
|Fulham
0
1
0
1
0
0
1
15
|Southampton
0
1
0
1
0
0
1
17
|Chelsea
0
1
0
1
0
0
2
17
|Ipswich Town
0
1
0
1
0
0
2
17
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
0
1
0
1
0
0
2
20
|Everton
0
1
0
1
0
0
3
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
1
|Brighton & Hove Albion
3
1
1
0
0
2
1
2
|Arsenal
3
1
1
0
0
2
0
2
|Liverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
|Manchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
|Aston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
|Brentford
3
1
1
0
0
2
1
7
|Newcastle United
3
1
1
0
0
1
0
8
|Manchester United
3
1
1
0
0
1
0
9
|Leicester City
1
1
0
0
1
1
1
9
|Bournemouth
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
|Nottingham Forest
1
1
0
0
1
1
1
9
|Tottenham Hotspur
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
|Crystal Palace
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
|West Ham United
0
1
0
1
0
1
2
15
|Fulham
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
|Southampton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
|Chelsea
0
1
0
1
0
0
2
17
|Ipswich Town
0
1
0
1
0
0
2
17
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
|Everton
0
1
0
1
0
0
3
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
1
|Brighton & Hove Albion
3
1
1
0
0
3
0
2
|Arsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
|Liverpool
3
1
1
0
0
2
0
2
|Manchester City
3
1
1
0
0
2
0
5
|Aston Villa
3
1
1
0
0
2
1
5
|Brentford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
|Newcastle United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
|Manchester United
0
1
0
1
0
1
2
9
|Leicester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
|Bournemouth
1
1
0
0
1
1
1
9
|Nottingham Forest
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
|Tottenham Hotspur
1
1
0
0
1
1
1
13
|Crystal Palace
0
1
0
1
0
1
2
13
|West Ham United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
|Fulham
0
1
0
1
0
0
1
15
|Southampton
0
1
0
1
0
0
1
17
|Chelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
|Ipswich Town
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
0
1
0
1
0
0
2
20
|Everton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Manchester United
|wisselspelers
|coaches
LIVE - Er is weer hoop voor United: Diallo dribbelt zich naar de gelijkmaker tegen Brighton
- 32' - Doelpunt - Danny Welbeck (1 - 0)
- 60' - Doelpunt - Amad Diallo (1 - 1)
- 65' - Verv. Marcus Rashford door Alejandro Garnacho
- 73' - Verv. James Milner door Carlos Baleba
- 76' - Geel - Amad Diallo
- 78' - Geel - Kobbie Mainoo
- 78' - Verv. Danny Welbeck door Julio Enciso
- 79' - Verv. Bruno Fernandes door Scott McTominay
- 79' - Verv. Harry Maguire door Matthijs de Ligt
- 89' - Geel - Jan Paul van Hecke
- 90' - Verv. Billy Gilmour door Yasin Ayari
- 90' - Verv. Yankuba Minteh door Georginio Rutter
- 90' - Verv. Kaoru Mitoma door Simon Adingra
- 90' - Verv. Amad Diallo door Antony
- 90+5' - Doelpunt - João Pedro (2 - 1)
|time
|icon
|player
|homeTime
|homeIcon
|homePlayer
|score
|awayPlayer
|awayIcon
|awayTime
32'
|Danny Welbeck
32'
|Danny Welbeck
1 - 0
60'
|Amad Diallo
1 - 1
|Amad Diallo
60'
90+5'
|João Pedro
90+5'
|João Pedro
2 - 1
Brighton en Manchester United openen de tweede speeldag van de Premier League. Beide ploegen konden hun eerste pot winnen. Bij United begon matchwinnaar van vorig weekend Joshua Zirkzee (ex-Anderlecht) opnieuw op de bank.
Fase per faselaatste update: 5 minuten geleden
90+8' tweede helft
90+7'
Antony (Manchester United) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Carlos Baleba (Brighton & Hove Albion).
90+5'
Simon Adingra (Brighton & Hove Albion) schildert een voorzet op het hoofd van João Pedro en die kopt de 2 - 1 tegen het net.
90+5'
Julio Enciso neemt de hoekschop voor Brighton & Hove Albion. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
90+3'
Julio Enciso (Brighton & Hove Albion) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
90+3'
Yasin Ayari (Brighton & Hove Albion) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
90+2'
Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton & Hove Albion).
90+2'
Simon Adingra (Brighton & Hove Albion) zet zijn hoofd tegen de bal, maar hij kan niet kadreren.
90+1'
7 - extra time
Er komen 7 minuten extra tijd bij.
90+1'
De poging wordt gered door Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion), die geen rebound weggeeft.
90+1'
Casemiro (Manchester United) haalt uit...
90+1'
Scott McTominay (Manchester United) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
90'
90'
90'
90'
85'
Amad Diallo neemt de hoekschop voor Manchester United. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
83'
Billy Gilmour neemt de hoekschop voor Brighton & Hove Albion. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
83'
Yankuba Minteh neemt de hoekschop voor Brighton & Hove Albion. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
82'
Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United).
81'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Amad Diallo (Manchester United) stond buitenspel.
79'
79'
78'
78'
Vrije trap voor Brighton & Hove Albion. Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United) hield Carlos Baleba vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
77'
De poging wordt gered door André Onana (Manchester United), die geen rebound weggeeft.
77'
De voorzet komt tot bij João Pedro (Brighton & Hove Albion). Zijn kopbal gaat richting doel...
77'
Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
75'
Brighton & Hove Albion krijgt een vrije trap. Amad Diallo (Manchester United) haalde Danny Welbeck onderuit.
73'
Brighton & Hove Albion krijgt een vrije trap. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) haalde Jason Steele onderuit.
73'
72'
Ontgoocheling bij Manchester United, want het doelpunt van Alejandro Garnacho wordt afgekeurd nadat de VAR de beelden heeft bekeken.
70'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United) stond buitenspel.
70'
Yankuba Minteh (Brighton & Hove Albion) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
66'
Casemiro (Manchester United) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
66'
Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United).
65'
63'
Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op João Pedro (Brighton & Hove Albion).
62'
Yankuba Minteh (Brighton & Hove Albion) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United).
62'
De VAR heeft de beelden nog een keer bekeken en heeft het doelpunt voor Manchester United bevestigd.
60'
Amad Diallo kan scoren voor Manchester United. De assist komt op naam van Noussair Mazraoui.
58'
Danny Welbeck (Brighton & Hove Albion) kan trappen op doel, maar hij ziet zijn schot via de lat over doel verdwijnen.
58'
Vrije trap voor Brighton & Hove Albion. Amad Diallo (Manchester United) hield James Milner vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
56'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) stond buitenspel.
55'
De poging wordt gered door André Onana (Manchester United), die geen rebound weggeeft.
54'
Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
52'
Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) helpt zijn doelman een handje en veegt de bal van de lijn.
52'
James Milner (Brighton & Hove Albion) haalt uit...
51'
James Milner neemt de hoekschop voor Brighton & Hove Albion. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
49'
James Milner (Brighton & Hove Albion) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Diogo Dalot (Manchester United).
46'
James Milner (Brighton & Hove Albion) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
46' tweede helft
14:33
45+25'
Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
45+2' eerste helft
45+1'
1 - extra time
Er komt 1 minuut extra tijd bij.
45'
Amad Diallo (Manchester United) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion).
43'
Yankuba Minteh (Brighton & Hove Albion) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United).
39'
Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United).
37'
Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion) blijft goed naar de bal kijken en duwt de bal weg.
37'
Mason Mount (Manchester United) haalt uit...
37'
Bruno Fernandes neemt de hoekschop voor Manchester United. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
35'
De poging wordt gered door André Onana (Manchester United). De keeper ging goed plat en kon de bal klemmen.
33'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) stond buitenspel.
32'
Danny Welbeck kan scoren voor Brighton & Hove Albion. De assist komt op naam van Kaoru Mitoma.
31'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United) stond buitenspel.
30'
Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Joël Veltman (Brighton & Hove Albion).
29'
Mason Mount (Manchester United) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op João Pedro (Brighton & Hove Albion).
27'
Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
27'
De bal gaat over de achterlijn in hoekschop. Die wordt genomen door Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), maar zijn voorzet is te kort en wordt weggewerkt.
27'
Harry Maguire (Manchester United) zet zijn hoofd tegen de bal, maar hij kan niet kadreren.
23'
Casemiro (Manchester United) zet zijn hoofd tegen de bal, maar hij kan niet kadreren.
22'
De ref fluit voor een fout, Joël Veltman (Brighton & Hove Albion) heeft hands gemaakt.
18'
Yankuba Minteh (Brighton & Hove Albion) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
16'
Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion).
14'
Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion).
11'
Amad Diallo (Manchester United) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
11'
Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton & Hove Albion) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).
10'
João Pedro (Brighton & Hove Albion) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
8'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) stond buitenspel.
7'
Bruno Fernandes neemt de hoekschop voor Manchester United. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
6'
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Joël Veltman (Brighton & Hove Albion).
1' eerste helft