Premier League
speeldag 2
Brighton & Hove Albion
einde
2-1
Manchester United
Southampton
over 28 min
Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace
over 28 min
West Ham United
Manchester City
over 28 min
Ipswich Town
Tottenham Hotspur
over 28 min
Everton
Fulham
over 28 min
Leicester City
Aston Villa
18:30
Arsenal
Wolverhampton Wanderers
25/08 15:00
Chelsea
Bournemouth
25/08 15:00
Newcastle United
Liverpool
25/08 17:30
Brentford

Premier League klassement

ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1
Brighton & Hove Albion
6
2
2
0
0
5
1
2
Arsenal
3
1
1
0
0
2
0
2
Liverpool
3
1
1
0
0
2
0
2
Manchester City
3
1
1
0
0
2
0
5
Aston Villa
3
1
1
0
0
2
1
5
Brentford
3
1
1
0
0
2
1
7
Newcastle United
3
1
1
0
0
1
0
8
Manchester United
3
2
1
1
0
2
2
9
Leicester City
1
1
0
0
1
1
1
9
Bournemouth
1
1
0
0
1
1
1
9
Nottingham Forest
1
1
0
0
1
1
1
9
Tottenham Hotspur
1
1
0
0
1
1
1
13
Crystal Palace
0
1
0
1
0
1
2
13
West Ham United
0
1
0
1
0
1
2
15
Fulham
0
1
0
1
0
0
1
15
Southampton
0
1
0
1
0
0
1
17
Chelsea
0
1
0
1
0
0
2
17
Ipswich Town
0
1
0
1
0
0
2
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
0
1
0
1
0
0
2
20
Everton
0
1
0
1
0
0
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionManchester United
23
Steele
24
A. Onana
34
J. Veltman
3
N. Mazraoui
29
van Hecke
5
Maguire
5
Dunk
6
Li. Martínez
41
J. Hinshelwood
20
D. Dalot
17
Y. Minteh
16
A. Diallo
6
Milner
18
Casemiro
9
J. Pedro
7
M. Mount
11
Gilmour
37
K. Mainoo
22
K. Mitoma
10
M. Rashford
18
Welbeck
8
B. Fernandes
wisselspelers
10
J. Enciso
39
McTominay
24
S. Adingra
17
A. Garnacho
26
Y. Ayari
11
J. Zirkzee
20
C. Baleba
21
Antony
14
Rutter
4
M. de Ligt
39
C. Rushworth
1
A. Bayindir
4
Webster
35
Evans
3
Julio
14
C. Eriksen
2
T. Lamptey
43
T. Collyer
coaches
F. Hürzeler
E. ten Hag
scheidsrechter
Craig Pawson
stadion
Amex Stadium

LIVE - Er is weer hoop voor United: Diallo dribbelt zich naar de gelijkmaker tegen Brighton

 za 24 augustus 2024 15:04
Brighton & Hove Albion
einde
2-1
Manchester United
  1. 32' - Doelpunt - Danny Welbeck (1 - 0)
  1. 60' - Doelpunt - Amad Diallo (1 - 1)
  2. 65' - Verv. Marcus Rashford door Alejandro Garnacho
  3. 73' - Verv. James Milner door Carlos Baleba
  4. 76' - Geel - Amad Diallo
  5. 78' - Geel - Kobbie Mainoo
  6. 78' - Verv. Danny Welbeck door Julio Enciso
  7. 79' - Verv. Bruno Fernandes door Scott McTominay
  8. 79' - Verv. Harry Maguire door Matthijs de Ligt
  9. 89' - Geel - Jan Paul van Hecke
  10. 90' - Verv. Billy Gilmour door Yasin Ayari
  11. 90' - Verv. Yankuba Minteh door Georginio Rutter
  12. 90' - Verv. Kaoru Mitoma door Simon Adingra
  13. 90' - Verv. Amad Diallo door Antony
  14. 90+5' - Doelpunt - João Pedro (2 - 1)
Premier League - speeldag 2 - 24/08/24 - 13:31
timeiconplayerhomeTimehomeIconhomePlayerscoreawayPlayerawayIconawayTime
32'
Danny Welbeck
32'
Danny Welbeck
1 - 0
60'
Amad Diallo
1 - 1
Amad Diallo
60'
90+5'
João Pedro
90+5'
João Pedro
2 - 1

Brighton en Manchester United openen de tweede speeldag van de Premier League. Beide ploegen konden hun eerste pot winnen. Bij United begon matchwinnaar van vorig weekend Joshua Zirkzee (ex-Anderlecht) opnieuw op de bank. 

Fase per faselaatste update: 5 minuten geleden

90+8' tweede helft
90+7'
Antony (Manchester United) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Carlos Baleba (Brighton & Hove Albion).
90+5'

Doelpunt voor 
Brighton & Hove Albion

Simon Adingra (Brighton & Hove Albion) schildert een voorzet op het hoofd van João Pedro en die kopt de 2 - 1 tegen het net.
goal
Brighton & Hove Albion
2-1
Manchester United
João Pedro
Brighton & Hove Albion
90+5'
Julio Enciso neemt de hoekschop voor Brighton & Hove Albion. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
90+3'
Julio Enciso (Brighton & Hove Albion) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
90+3'
Yasin Ayari (Brighton & Hove Albion) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
90+2'
Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton & Hove Albion).
90+2'
Simon Adingra (Brighton & Hove Albion) zet zijn hoofd tegen de bal, maar hij kan niet kadreren.
90+1'

7 - extra time

Er komen 7 minuten extra tijd bij.
90+1'
De poging wordt gered door Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion), die geen rebound weggeeft.
90+1'
Casemiro (Manchester United) haalt uit...
90+1'
Scott McTominay (Manchester United) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
90'
wissel
Manchester United
90'
wissel
Brighton & Hove Albion
90'
wissel
Brighton & Hove Albion
90'
wissel
Brighton & Hove Albion
89'
,
Jan Paul van Hecke
Brighton & Hove Albion
85'
Amad Diallo neemt de hoekschop voor Manchester United. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
83'
Billy Gilmour neemt de hoekschop voor Brighton & Hove Albion. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
83'
Yankuba Minteh neemt de hoekschop voor Brighton & Hove Albion. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
82'
Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United).
81'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Amad Diallo (Manchester United) stond buitenspel.
79'
wissel
Manchester United
79'
wissel
Manchester United
78'
wissel
Brighton & Hove Albion
78'
,
Kobbie Mainoo
Manchester United
78'
Vrije trap voor Brighton & Hove Albion. Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United) hield Carlos Baleba vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
77'
De poging wordt gered door André Onana (Manchester United), die geen rebound weggeeft.
77'
De voorzet komt tot bij João Pedro (Brighton & Hove Albion). Zijn kopbal gaat richting doel...
77'
Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
76'
,
Amad Diallo
Manchester United
75'
Brighton & Hove Albion krijgt een vrije trap. Amad Diallo (Manchester United) haalde Danny Welbeck onderuit.
73'
Brighton & Hove Albion krijgt een vrije trap. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) haalde Jason Steele onderuit.
73'
wissel
Brighton & Hove Albion
72'
Ontgoocheling bij Manchester United, want het doelpunt van Alejandro Garnacho wordt afgekeurd nadat de VAR de beelden heeft bekeken.
70'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United) stond buitenspel.
70'
Yankuba Minteh (Brighton & Hove Albion) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
66'
Casemiro (Manchester United) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
66'
Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United).
65'
wissel
Manchester United
63'
Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op João Pedro (Brighton & Hove Albion).
62'
Yankuba Minteh (Brighton & Hove Albion) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United).
62'
De VAR heeft de beelden nog een keer bekeken en heeft het doelpunt voor Manchester United bevestigd.
60'

Doelpunt voor 
Manchester United

Amad Diallo kan scoren voor Manchester United. De assist komt op naam van Noussair Mazraoui.
goal
Brighton & Hove Albion
1-1
Manchester United
Amad Diallo
Manchester United
58'
Danny Welbeck (Brighton & Hove Albion) kan trappen op doel, maar hij ziet zijn schot via de lat over doel verdwijnen.
58'
Vrije trap voor Brighton & Hove Albion. Amad Diallo (Manchester United) hield James Milner vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
56'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) stond buitenspel.
55'
De poging wordt gered door André Onana (Manchester United), die geen rebound weggeeft.
54'
Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
52'
Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) helpt zijn doelman een handje en veegt de bal van de lijn.
52'
James Milner (Brighton & Hove Albion) haalt uit...
51'
James Milner neemt de hoekschop voor Brighton & Hove Albion. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
49'
James Milner (Brighton & Hove Albion) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Diogo Dalot (Manchester United).
46'
James Milner (Brighton & Hove Albion) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
46' tweede helft
14:33
wissel
Manchester United
45+25'
Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
45+2' eerste helft
45+1'

1 - extra time

Er komt 1 minuut extra tijd bij.
45'
Amad Diallo (Manchester United) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion).
43'
Yankuba Minteh (Brighton & Hove Albion) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United).
39'
Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United).
37'
Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion) blijft goed naar de bal kijken en duwt de bal weg.
37'
Mason Mount (Manchester United) haalt uit...
37'
Bruno Fernandes neemt de hoekschop voor Manchester United. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
35'
De poging wordt gered door André Onana (Manchester United). De keeper ging goed plat en kon de bal klemmen.
33'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) stond buitenspel.
32'

Doelpunt voor 
Brighton & Hove Albion

Danny Welbeck kan scoren voor Brighton & Hove Albion. De assist komt op naam van Kaoru Mitoma.
goal
Brighton & Hove Albion
1-0
Manchester United
Danny Welbeck
Brighton & Hove Albion
31'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United) stond buitenspel.
30'
Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Joël Veltman (Brighton & Hove Albion).
29'
Mason Mount (Manchester United) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op João Pedro (Brighton & Hove Albion).
27'
Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
27'
De bal gaat over de achterlijn in hoekschop. Die wordt genomen door Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), maar zijn voorzet is te kort en wordt weggewerkt.
27'
Harry Maguire (Manchester United) zet zijn hoofd tegen de bal, maar hij kan niet kadreren.
23'
Casemiro (Manchester United) zet zijn hoofd tegen de bal, maar hij kan niet kadreren.
22'
De ref fluit voor een fout, Joël Veltman (Brighton & Hove Albion) heeft hands gemaakt.
18'
Yankuba Minteh (Brighton & Hove Albion) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
16'
Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion).
14'
Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion).
11'
Amad Diallo (Manchester United) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
11'
Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton & Hove Albion) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).
10'
João Pedro (Brighton & Hove Albion) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
8'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) stond buitenspel.
7'
Bruno Fernandes neemt de hoekschop voor Manchester United. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
6'
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Joël Veltman (Brighton & Hove Albion).
1' eerste helft
Premier LeagueBrighton & Hove AlbionManchester Unitedvoetbal
