LIVE: Aston Villa maakt assist van Doku ongedaan tegen Man. City zonder De Bruyne

Manchester City tegen Aston Villa, dat is nummer 3 tegen nummer 4 in de Premier League. De thuisploeg speelde afgelopen weekend gelijk tegen Arsenal en heeft een overwinning nodig om in de titelrace te blijven. Guardiola rekent daarvoor niet op Kevin De Bruyne en Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku mag wel starten. Bij Aston Villa is er eveneens geen basisplaats voor Youri Tielemans.