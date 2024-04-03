LIVE: Aston Villa maakt assist van Doku ongedaan tegen Man. City zonder De Bruyne

Premier League
speeldag 31
Premier League klassement
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
1
|Liverpool
67
29
20
2
7
67
27
2
|Arsenal
65
29
20
4
5
70
24
3
|Manchester City
64
29
19
3
7
63
28
4
|Aston Villa
59
30
18
7
5
62
42
5
|Tottenham Hotspur
57
30
17
7
6
62
44
6
|Manchester United
48
29
15
11
3
40
40
7
|West Ham United
45
31
12
10
9
50
55
8
|Newcastle United
44
30
13
12
5
64
52
9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
42
29
11
9
9
51
46
10
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
42
30
12
12
6
43
47
11
|Bournemouth
41
30
11
11
8
44
53
12
|Chelsea
40
28
11
10
7
49
47
13
|Fulham
39
31
11
14
6
47
50
14
|Crystal Palace
30
30
7
14
9
34
50
15
|Brentford
27
30
7
17
6
42
55
16
|Everton
26
30
8
14
8
31
42
17
|Nottingham Forest
25
31
7
16
8
39
53
18
|Luton Town
22
30
5
18
7
43
62
19
|Burnley
19
31
4
20
7
32
66
20
|Sheffield United
15
29
3
20
6
27
77
1
|Liverpool
39
15
12
0
3
40
13
2
|Arsenal
35
14
11
1
2
36
13
3
|Manchester City
35
15
10
0
5
34
12
4
|Aston Villa
34
15
11
3
1
37
19
5
|Tottenham Hotspur
33
15
11
4
0
31
20
6
|Manchester United
25
14
8
5
1
21
20
7
|West Ham United
25
16
6
3
7
26
23
8
|Newcastle United
33
16
10
3
3
39
20
9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
27
14
7
1
6
28
16
10
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
24
14
7
4
3
22
21
11
|Bournemouth
23
16
6
5
5
21
24
12
|Chelsea
22
14
6
4
4
25
22
13
|Fulham
28
15
9
5
1
29
15
14
|Crystal Palace
16
14
4
6
4
19
20
15
|Brentford
17
15
4
6
5
25
30
16
|Everton
13
14
3
7
4
15
18
17
|Nottingham Forest
19
16
5
7
4
23
23
18
|Luton Town
12
15
3
9
3
22
26
19
|Burnley
9
16
2
11
3
16
36
20
|Sheffield United
9
15
2
10
3
15
45
1
|Liverpool
28
14
8
2
4
27
14
2
|Arsenal
30
15
9
3
3
34
11
3
|Manchester City
29
14
9
3
2
29
16
4
|Aston Villa
25
15
7
4
4
25
23
5
|Tottenham Hotspur
24
15
6
3
6
31
24
6
|Manchester United
23
15
7
6
2
19
20
7
|West Ham United
20
15
6
7
2
24
32
8
|Newcastle United
11
14
3
9
2
25
32
9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
15
15
4
8
3
23
30
10
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
18
16
5
8
3
21
26
11
|Bournemouth
18
14
5
6
3
23
29
12
|Chelsea
18
14
5
6
3
24
25
13
|Fulham
11
16
2
9
5
18
35
14
|Crystal Palace
14
16
3
8
5
15
30
15
|Brentford
10
15
3
11
1
17
25
16
|Everton
19
16
5
7
4
16
24
17
|Nottingham Forest
10
15
2
9
4
16
30
18
|Luton Town
10
15
2
9
4
21
36
19
|Burnley
10
15
2
9
4
16
30
20
|Sheffield United
6
14
1
10
3
12
32
|Manchester City
|Aston Villa
|wisselspelers
|coaches
LIVE: Aston Villa maakt assist van Doku ongedaan tegen Man. City zonder De Bruyne
- 11' - Doelpunt - Rodri (1 - 0)
- 20' - Doelpunt - Jhon Durán (1 - 1)
- 32' - Geel - Jack Grealish
- 37' - Geel - Douglas Luiz
|time
|icon
|player
|homeTime
|homeIcon
|homePlayer
|score
|awayPlayer
|awayIcon
|awayTime
11'
|Rodri
11'
|Rodri
1 - 0
20'
|Jhon Durán
1 - 1
|Jhon Durán
20'
Manchester City tegen Aston Villa, dat is nummer 3 tegen nummer 4 in de Premier League. De thuisploeg speelde afgelopen weekend gelijk tegen Arsenal en heeft een overwinning nodig om in de titelrace te blijven. Guardiola rekent daarvoor niet op Kevin De Bruyne en Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku mag wel starten. Bij Aston Villa is er eveneens geen basisplaats voor Youri Tielemans.
Fase per fase
45+1'
4 - extra time
Er komen 4 minuten extra tijd bij.
45'
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Phil Foden (Manchester City).
44'
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa).
39'
Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
37'
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jack Grealish (Manchester City).
37'
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Rodri (Manchester City).
37'
Robin Olsen (Aston Villa) blijft goed naar de bal kijken en duwt de bal weg.
31'
Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).
31'
Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Rico Lewis (Manchester City).
24'
Jack Grealish (Manchester City) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
20'
Doelpunt voor
Jhon Durán kan scoren voor Aston Villa. De assist komt op naam van Morgan Rogers.
18'
Jéremy Doku (Manchester City) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
16'
Rico Lewis (Manchester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa).
14'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Jhon Durán (Aston Villa) stond buitenspel.
13'
Diego Carlos (Aston Villa) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
11'
Doelpunt voor
Rodri kan scoren voor Manchester City. De assist komt op naam van Jéremy Doku.
10'
De poging wordt gered door Robin Olsen (Aston Villa). De keeper ging goed plat en kon de bal klemmen.
10'
Rodri (Manchester City) haalt uit...
7'
Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jéremy Doku (Manchester City).
2'
Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
2'
Clément Lenglet (Aston Villa) zet zijn hoofd tegen de bal, maar hij kan niet kadreren.
2'
Douglas Luiz neemt de hoekschop voor Aston Villa. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
1' eerste helft