LIVE: Sterling wijst Chelsea tegen zijn ex-ploeg Manchester City de weg met de 0-1

Premier League
speeldag 25
Brentford
Liverpool
einde
1-4
Newcastle United
Bournemouth
einde
2-2
Fulham
Aston Villa
einde
1-2
Burnley
Arsenal
einde
0-5
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
einde
1-2
Nottingham Forest
West Ham United
einde
2-0
Manchester City
Chelsea
nu live
0-1
Sheffield United
Brighton & Hove Albion
18/02 15:00
Luton Town
Manchester United
18/02 17:30
Everton
Crystal Palace
19/02 21:00
Premier League klassement
1
|Liverpool
57
25
17
2
6
59
24
2
|Arsenal
55
25
17
4
4
58
22
3
|Manchester City
52
23
16
3
4
56
25
4
|Aston Villa
49
25
15
6
4
52
33
5
|Tottenham Hotspur
47
25
14
6
5
52
38
6
|Manchester United
41
24
13
9
2
33
33
7
|Newcastle United
37
25
11
10
4
53
41
8
|West Ham United
36
25
10
9
6
36
44
9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
35
24
9
7
8
43
40
10
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
35
25
10
10
5
39
40
11
|Chelsea
34
24
10
10
4
41
40
12
|Fulham
29
25
8
12
5
34
41
13
|Bournemouth
28
24
7
10
7
33
46
14
|Brentford
25
24
7
13
4
35
43
15
|Nottingham Forest
24
25
6
13
6
32
44
16
|Crystal Palace
24
24
6
12
6
27
43
17
|Luton Town
20
23
5
13
5
33
45
18
|Everton
19
24
8
11
5
26
32
19
|Burnley
13
25
3
18
4
25
55
20
|Sheffield United
13
24
3
17
4
22
60
1
|Liverpool
32
12
10
0
2
33
10
2
|Arsenal
29
12
9
1
2
30
11
3
|Manchester City
27
11
8
0
3
29
10
4
|Aston Villa
28
12
9
2
1
31
13
5
|Tottenham Hotspur
27
13
9
4
0
26
18
6
|Manchester United
22
12
7
4
1
18
18
7
|Newcastle United
26
13
8
3
2
31
16
8
|West Ham United
19
12
5
3
4
18
17
9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
23
12
6
1
5
26
15
10
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
18
12
5
4
3
19
20
11
|Chelsea
18
12
5
4
3
20
18
12
|Fulham
22
13
7
5
1
23
15
13
|Bournemouth
13
11
3
4
4
12
17
14
|Brentford
15
13
4
6
3
22
27
15
|Nottingham Forest
15
13
4
6
3
19
20
16
|Crystal Palace
12
12
3
6
3
15
19
17
|Luton Town
11
12
3
7
2
18
20
18
|Everton
12
12
3
6
3
13
14
19
|Burnley
5
13
1
10
2
13
32
20
|Sheffield United
8
12
2
8
2
12
31
1
|Liverpool
25
13
7
2
4
26
14
2
|Arsenal
26
13
8
3
2
28
11
3
|Manchester City
25
12
8
3
1
27
15
4
|Aston Villa
21
13
6
4
3
21
20
5
|Tottenham Hotspur
20
12
5
2
5
26
20
6
|Manchester United
19
12
6
5
1
15
15
7
|Newcastle United
11
12
3
7
2
22
25
8
|West Ham United
17
13
5
6
2
18
27
9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
12
12
3
6
3
17
25
10
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
17
13
5
6
2
20
20
11
|Chelsea
16
12
5
6
1
21
22
12
|Fulham
7
12
1
7
4
11
26
13
|Bournemouth
15
13
4
6
3
21
29
14
|Brentford
10
11
3
7
1
13
16
15
|Nottingham Forest
9
12
2
7
3
13
24
16
|Crystal Palace
12
12
3
6
3
12
24
17
|Luton Town
9
11
2
6
3
15
25
18
|Everton
17
12
5
5
2
13
18
19
|Burnley
8
12
2
8
2
12
23
20
|Sheffield United
5
12
1
9
2
10
29
|Manchester City
|Chelsea
31
Ederson
27
Gusto
25
Akanji
21
Chilwell
47
P. Foden
20
Palmer
16
Rodri
11
J. Doku
20
B. Silva
27
M. Nunes
52
O. Bobb
21
S. Gómez
82
R. Lewis
LIVE: Sterling wijst Chelsea tegen zijn ex-ploeg Manchester City de weg met de 0-1
za 17 februari 2024 19:14
Manchester City
Chelsea
rust
0-1
- 35' - Geel - Moisés Caicedo
- 42' - Doelpunt - Raheem Sterling (0 - 1)
Premier League - speeldag 25 - 17/02/24 - 18:32
42'
|Raheem Sterling
0 - 1
|Raheem Sterling
42'
Manchester City-Chelsea is op papier een topaffiche, maar in het klassement staan er zo'n 8 teams tussen beide clubs. City kan zich wel geen misstap veroorloven in de titelrace met Liverpool en Arsenal. Volg de match hier live.
Fase per fase
45+4' eerste helft
45+3'
Erling Haaland (Manchester City) zet zijn hoofd tegen de bal, maar hij kan niet kadreren.
45+2'
Phil Foden (Manchester City) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
45+2'
De bal gaat over de achterlijn in hoekschop. Die wordt genomen door Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), maar zijn voorzet is te kort en wordt weggewerkt.
45+2'
Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
45+1'
3 - extra time
Er komen 3 minuten extra tijd bij.
45'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Nathan Aké (Manchester City) stond buitenspel.
45'
Kevin De Bruyne neemt de hoekschop voor Manchester City. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
43'
Phil Foden (Manchester City) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
42'
Doelpunt voor Chelsea
Raheem Sterling kan scoren voor Chelsea. De assist komt op naam van Nicolas Jackson.
goal
Raheem Sterling
Chelsea
42'
Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
41'
Cole Palmer (Chelsea) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Nathan Aké (Manchester City).
41'
Vrije trap voor Manchester City. Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) hield Rodri vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
37'
Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Rodri (Manchester City).
37'
Rúben Dias (Manchester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Conor Gallagher (Chelsea).
35'
Chelsea
35'
Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).
33'
De poging wordt gered door Djordje Petrovic (Chelsea). De keeper ging goed plat en kon de bal klemmen.
33'
Jéremy Doku (Manchester City) haalt uit...
30'
Manchester City krijgt een vrije trap. Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea) haalde Jéremy Doku onderuit.
28'
Erling Haaland (Manchester City) verlengt de voorzet met zijn hoofd, maar zijn kopbal strandt op het lichaam van een verdediger.
27'
Vrije trap voor Manchester City. Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) hield Manuel Akanji vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
27'
Kevin De Bruyne neemt de hoekschop voor Manchester City. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
25'
Erling Haaland (Manchester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Ben Chilwell (Chelsea).
24'
De bal gaat over de achterlijn in hoekschop. Die wordt genomen door Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), maar zijn voorzet is te kort en wordt weggewerkt.
24'
Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
23'
Redding van Ederson (Manchester City), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
23'
Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) haalt uit...
22'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) stond buitenspel.
19'
Bij Chelsea wordt de hoekschop genomen door Ben Chilwell. Zijn voorzet gaat richting de eerste paal.
16'
Jéremy Doku (Manchester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea).
16'
Rodri (Manchester City) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
13'
De poging wordt gered door Ederson (Manchester City). De keeper ging goed plat en kon de bal klemmen.
13'
Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) haalt uit...
12'
Erling Haaland (Manchester City) zet zijn hoofd tegen de bal, maar hij kan niet kadreren.
10'
De poging wordt gered door Djordje Petrovic (Chelsea), die geen rebound weggeeft.
10'
De voorzet komt tot bij Rúben Dias (Manchester City). Zijn kopbal gaat richting doel...
10'
Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
8'
Vrije trap voor Manchester City. Malo Gusto (Chelsea) hield Jéremy Doku vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
6'
Vrije trap voor Manchester City. Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) hield Phil Foden vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
4'
Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Manuel Akanji (Manchester City).
3'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) stond buitenspel.
2'
Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
1' eerste helft