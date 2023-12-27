LIVE: Manchester City is alweer op achtervolgen aangewezen tegen Everton

Premier League
speeldag 19
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
einde
1-3
Bournemouth
Fulham
einde
3-0
Sheffield United
Luton Town
einde
2-3
Burnley
Liverpool
einde
0-2
Manchester United
Aston Villa
einde
3-2
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
nu live
2-1
Brentford
Wolverhampton Wanderers
nu live
1-4
Everton
Manchester City
nu live
1-0
Brighton & Hove Albion
Tottenham Hotspur
28/12 20:30
Arsenal
West Ham United
28/12 21:15
Premier League klassement
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
|1
|Liverpool
|42
|19
|12
|1
|6
|39
|16
|2
|Arsenal
|40
|18
|12
|2
|4
|36
|16
|3
|Aston Villa
|39
|19
|12
|4
|3
|40
|25
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|36
|18
|11
|4
|3
|37
|24
|5
|Manchester City
|34
|17
|10
|3
|4
|40
|20
|6
|Manchester United
|31
|19
|10
|8
|1
|21
|25
|7
|West Ham United
|30
|18
|9
|6
|3
|31
|30
|8
|Newcastle United
|29
|19
|9
|8
|2
|37
|25
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|27
|18
|7
|5
|6
|34
|31
|10
|Bournemouth
|25
|18
|7
|7
|4
|27
|32
|11
|Chelsea
|22
|18
|6
|8
|4
|29
|28
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|22
|18
|6
|8
|4
|23
|30
|13
|Fulham
|21
|19
|6
|10
|3
|26
|34
|14
|Brentford
|19
|17
|5
|8
|4
|24
|24
|15
|Crystal Palace
|18
|18
|4
|8
|6
|18
|26
|16
|Nottingham Forest
|17
|19
|4
|10
|5
|22
|34
|17
|Everton
|16
|18
|8
|8
|2
|23
|22
|18
|Luton Town
|15
|18
|4
|11
|3
|21
|34
|19
|Burnley
|11
|19
|3
|14
|2
|18
|38
|20
|Sheffield United
|9
|19
|2
|14
|3
|15
|47
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
|1
|Liverpool
|23
|9
|7
|0
|2
|22
|6
|2
|Arsenal
|23
|9
|7
|0
|2
|22
|8
|3
|Aston Villa
|25
|9
|8
|0
|1
|26
|6
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18
|9
|6
|3
|0
|17
|12
|5
|Manchester City
|18
|8
|5
|0
|3
|22
|9
|6
|Manchester United
|18
|10
|6
|4
|0
|13
|16
|7
|West Ham United
|17
|9
|5
|2
|2
|17
|10
|8
|Newcastle United
|24
|10
|8
|2
|0
|23
|7
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|16
|9
|4
|1
|4
|18
|12
|10
|Bournemouth
|12
|9
|3
|3
|3
|11
|12
|11
|Chelsea
|12
|9
|3
|3
|3
|15
|13
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|15
|9
|4
|2
|3
|13
|14
|13
|Fulham
|15
|9
|5
|4
|0
|17
|11
|14
|Brentford
|12
|9
|3
|3
|3
|16
|14
|15
|Crystal Palace
|6
|9
|1
|5
|3
|8
|13
|16
|Nottingham Forest
|9
|9
|2
|4
|3
|12
|14
|17
|Everton
|10
|9
|3
|5
|1
|10
|9
|18
|Luton Town
|8
|9
|2
|5
|2
|11
|14
|19
|Burnley
|3
|10
|1
|9
|0
|10
|24
|20
|Sheffield United
|7
|10
|2
|7
|1
|10
|24
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
|1
|Liverpool
|19
|10
|5
|1
|4
|17
|10
|2
|Arsenal
|17
|9
|5
|2
|2
|14
|8
|3
|Aston Villa
|14
|10
|4
|4
|2
|14
|19
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18
|9
|5
|1
|3
|20
|12
|5
|Manchester City
|16
|9
|5
|3
|1
|18
|11
|6
|Manchester United
|13
|9
|4
|4
|1
|8
|9
|7
|West Ham United
|13
|9
|4
|4
|1
|14
|20
|8
|Newcastle United
|5
|9
|1
|6
|2
|14
|18
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|11
|9
|3
|4
|2
|16
|19
|10
|Bournemouth
|13
|9
|4
|4
|1
|16
|20
|11
|Chelsea
|10
|9
|3
|5
|1
|14
|15
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|7
|9
|2
|6
|1
|10
|16
|13
|Fulham
|6
|10
|1
|6
|3
|9
|23
|14
|Brentford
|7
|8
|2
|5
|1
|8
|10
|15
|Crystal Palace
|12
|9
|3
|3
|3
|10
|13
|16
|Nottingham Forest
|8
|10
|2
|6
|2
|10
|20
|17
|Everton
|16
|9
|5
|3
|1
|13
|13
|18
|Luton Town
|7
|9
|2
|6
|1
|10
|20
|19
|Burnley
|8
|9
|2
|5
|2
|8
|14
|20
|Sheffield United
|2
|9
|0
|7
|2
|5
|23
|Everton
|Manchester City
31
Ederson
25
Akanji
11
Harrison
20
B. Silva
27
M. Nunes
21
A. Gomes
47
P. Foden
16
Rodri
14
Beto
|wisselspelers
23
Coleman
82
R. Lewis
22
Godfrey
58
M. Hunt
21
S. Gómez
52
O. Bobb
61
Dobbin
|coaches
LIVE: Manchester City is alweer op achtervolgen aangewezen tegen Everton
wo 27 december 2023 21:30
Everton
Manchester City
53'
1-1
- 29' - Doelpunt - Jack Harrison (1 - 0)
- 39' - Geel - Nathan Patterson
- 43' - Verv. John Stones door Joško Gvardiol
Premier League - speeldag 19 - 27/12/23 - 21:15
|time
|icon
|player
|homeTime
|homeIcon
|homePlayer
|score
|awayPlayer
|awayIcon
|awayTime
29'
|Jack Harrison
29'
|Jack Harrison
1 - 0
Manchester City zoekt naar zijn beste vorm in de Premier League. Ook tegen Everton staat de landskampioen op achterstand. Draaien de bezoekers de scheve situatie nog om? Volg het hieronder LIVE.
Hier staat ingevoegde content uit een social media netwerk dat cookies wil schrijven of uitlezen (𝕏). U heeft hiervoor geen toestemming gegeven.
Fase per fase
52'
De bal gaat over de achterlijn in hoekschop. Die wordt genomen door Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), maar zijn voorzet is te kort en wordt weggewerkt.
51'
Vrije trap voor Everton. Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) hield Beto vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
49'
Amadou Onana (Everton) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Phil Foden (Manchester City).
48'
Beto (Everton) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
48'
Rodri (Manchester City) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
46' tweede helft
45+4' eerste helft
45+4'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) stond buitenspel.
45+3'
De bal gaat over de achterlijn in hoekschop. Die wordt genomen door Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), maar zijn voorzet is te kort en wordt weggewerkt.
45+1'
Joško Gvardiol (Manchester City) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
45+1'
3 - extra time
Er komen 3 minuten extra tijd bij.
45'
James Tarkowski (Everton) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Manuel Akanji (Manchester City).
44'
Rodri (Manchester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op James Garner (Everton).
43'
wissel
Manchester City
40'
Bij Manchester City wordt de hoekschop genomen door Bernardo Silva. Zijn voorzet gaat richting de eerste paal.
40'
Rodri (Manchester City) zet zijn hoofd tegen de bal, maar hij kan niet kadreren.
39'
Everton
39'
Vrije trap voor Manchester City. Nathan Patterson (Everton) hield Jack Grealish vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
36'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Beto (Everton) stond buitenspel.
34'
Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
34'
Bij Everton wordt de hoekschop genomen door André Gomes. Zijn voorzet gaat richting de eerste paal.
33'
Redding van Ederson (Manchester City), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
33'
Jack Harrison (Everton) haalt uit...
33'
Hoekschop voor Everton. André Gomes trapt die naar de tweede paal.
32'
Rodri (Manchester City) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
30'
Nathan Patterson (Everton) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jack Grealish (Manchester City).
29'
Doelpunt voor Everton
Jack Harrison kan scoren voor Everton. De assist komt op naam van Dwight McNeil.
goal
Jack Harrison
Everton
27'
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
26'
Dwight McNeil neemt de hoekschop voor Everton. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
24'
Redding van Jordan Pickford (Everton), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
24'
Jack Grealish (Manchester City) haalt uit...
21'
Amadou Onana (Everton) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Matheus Nunes (Manchester City).
18'
Vrije trap voor Everton. Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) hield Beto vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
17'
Rodri (Manchester City) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
15'
Bernardo Silva neemt de hoekschop voor Manchester City. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
15'
Jordan Pickford (Everton) blijft goed naar de bal kijken en duwt de bal weg.
15'
Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) haalt uit...
14'
Jordan Pickford (Everton) blijft goed naar de bal kijken en duwt de bal weg.
14'
Matheus Nunes (Manchester City) haalt uit...
12'
Phil Foden (Manchester City) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
10'
John Stones (Manchester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op James Garner (Everton).
8'
Bij Manchester City wordt de hoekschop genomen door Bernardo Silva. Zijn voorzet gaat richting de eerste paal.
8'
Kyle Walker (Manchester City) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
8'
De bal gaat over de achterlijn in hoekschop. Die wordt genomen door Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), maar zijn voorzet is te kort en wordt weggewerkt.
7'
James Garner (Everton) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Phil Foden (Manchester City).
4'
Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) haalt uit...
4'
Phil Foden (Manchester City) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
4'
Jordan Pickford (Everton) blijft goed naar de bal kijken en duwt de bal weg.
1'
Beto (Everton) zet zijn hoofd tegen de bal, maar hij kan niet kadreren.
1' eerste helft