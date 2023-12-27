LIVE: Manchester City is alweer op achtervolgen aangewezen tegen Everton

Ga naar de inhoud
Premier League
speeldag 19
Newcastle United
einde
1-3
Nottingham Forest
Bournemouth
einde
3-0
Fulham
Sheffield United
einde
2-3
Luton Town
Burnley
einde
0-2
Liverpool
Manchester United
einde
3-2
Aston Villa
Chelsea
nu live
2-1
Crystal Palace
Brentford
nu live
1-4
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Everton
nu live
1-0
Manchester City
Brighton & Hove Albion
28/12 20:30
Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal
28/12 21:15
West Ham United

Premier League klassement

ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1Liverpool421912163916
2Arsenal401812243616
3Aston Villa391912434025
4Tottenham Hotspur361811433724
5Manchester City341710344020
6Manchester United311910812125
7West Ham United30189633130
8Newcastle United29199823725
9Brighton & Hove Albion27187563431
10Bournemouth25187742732
11Chelsea22186842928
12Wolverhampton Wanderers22186842330
13Fulham211961032634
14Brentford19175842424
15Crystal Palace18184861826
16Nottingham Forest171941052234
17Everton16188822322
18Luton Town151841132134
19Burnley111931421838
20Sheffield United91921431547
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1Liverpool239702226
2Arsenal239702228
3Aston Villa259801266
4Tottenham Hotspur1896301712
5Manchester City188503229
6Manchester United18106401316
7West Ham United1795221710
8Newcastle United2410820237
9Brighton & Hove Albion1694141812
10Bournemouth1293331112
11Chelsea1293331513
12Wolverhampton Wanderers1594231314
13Fulham1595401711
14Brentford1293331614
15Crystal Palace69153813
16Nottingham Forest992431214
17Everton109351109
18Luton Town892521114
19Burnley3101901024
20Sheffield United7102711024
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1Liverpool19105141710
2Arsenal179522148
3Aston Villa14104421419
4Tottenham Hotspur1895132012
5Manchester City1695311811
6Manchester United13944189
7West Ham United1394411420
8Newcastle United591621418
9Brighton & Hove Albion1193421619
10Bournemouth1394411620
11Chelsea1093511415
12Wolverhampton Wanderers792611016
13Fulham610163923
14Brentford78251810
15Crystal Palace1293331013
16Nottingham Forest8102621020
17Everton1695311313
18Luton Town792611020
19Burnley89252814
20Sheffield United29072523
EvertonManchester City
1
J. Pickford
31
Ederson
2
Patterson
2
Walker
6
Tarkowski
5
Stones
32
J. Branthwaite
25
Akanji
19
V. Mykolenko
6
N. Aké
11
Harrison
20
B. Silva
37
J. Garner
27
M. Nunes
21
A. Gomes
47
P. Foden
8
A. Onana
16
Rodri
7
McNeil
10
J. Grealish
14
Beto
19
J. Álvarez
wisselspelers
9
Calvert-Lewin
24
J. Gvardiol
12
J. Virgínia
8
M. Kovacic
5
Keane
18
S. Ortega
23
Coleman
82
R. Lewis
22
Godfrey
4
K. Phillips
58
M. Hunt
21
S. Gómez
10
A. Danjuma
76
M. Susoho
28
Y. Chermiti
52
O. Bobb
61
Dobbin
92
M. Hamilton
coaches
S. Dyche
Guardiola
scheidsrechter
John Brooks
stadion
Goodison Park
toeschouwers
39327

LIVE: Manchester City is alweer op achtervolgen aangewezen tegen Everton

 wo 27 december 2023 21:30
Everton
53'
1-1
Manchester City
  1. 29' - Doelpunt - Jack Harrison (1 - 0)
  2. 39' - Geel - Nathan Patterson
  3. 43' - Verv. John Stones door Joško Gvardiol
    Premier League - speeldag 19 - 27/12/23 - 21:15
    timeiconplayerhomeTimehomeIconhomePlayerscoreawayPlayerawayIconawayTime
    29'
    		Jack Harrison
    29'
    		Jack Harrison
    1 - 0

    Manchester City zoekt naar zijn beste vorm in de Premier League. Ook tegen Everton staat de landskampioen op achterstand. Draaien de bezoekers de scheve situatie nog om? Volg het hieronder LIVE.

    Fase per fase

    52'
    De bal gaat over de achterlijn in hoekschop. Die wordt genomen door Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), maar zijn voorzet is te kort en wordt weggewerkt.
    51'
    Vrije trap voor Everton. Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) hield Beto vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
    49'
    Amadou Onana (Everton) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Phil Foden (Manchester City).
    48'
    Beto (Everton) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
    48'
    Rodri (Manchester City) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
    46' tweede helft
    45+4' eerste helft
    45+4'
    De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) stond buitenspel.
    45+3'
    De bal gaat over de achterlijn in hoekschop. Die wordt genomen door Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), maar zijn voorzet is te kort en wordt weggewerkt.
    45+1'
    Joško Gvardiol (Manchester City) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
    45+1'

    3 - extra time

    Er komen 3 minuten extra tijd bij.
    45'
    James Tarkowski (Everton) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Manuel Akanji (Manchester City).
    44'
    Rodri (Manchester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op James Garner (Everton).
    43'
    wissel
    Manchester City
    40'
    Bij Manchester City wordt de hoekschop genomen door Bernardo Silva. Zijn voorzet gaat richting de eerste paal.
    40'
    Rodri (Manchester City) zet zijn hoofd tegen de bal, maar hij kan niet kadreren.
    39'
    Nathan Patterson
    Everton
    39'
    Vrije trap voor Manchester City. Nathan Patterson (Everton) hield Jack Grealish vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
    36'
    De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Beto (Everton) stond buitenspel.
    34'
    Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
    34'
    Bij Everton wordt de hoekschop genomen door André Gomes. Zijn voorzet gaat richting de eerste paal.
    33'
    Redding van Ederson (Manchester City), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
    33'
    Jack Harrison (Everton) haalt uit...
    33'
    Hoekschop voor Everton. André Gomes trapt die naar de tweede paal.
    32'
    Rodri (Manchester City) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
    30'
    Nathan Patterson (Everton) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Jack Grealish (Manchester City).
    29'

    Doelpunt voor
    Everton

    Jack Harrison kan scoren voor Everton. De assist komt op naam van Dwight McNeil.
    goal
    Everton
    1-0
    Manchester City
    Jack Harrison
    Everton
    27'
    Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
    26'
    Dwight McNeil neemt de hoekschop voor Everton. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
    24'
    Redding van Jordan Pickford (Everton), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
    24'
    Jack Grealish (Manchester City) haalt uit...
    21'
    Amadou Onana (Everton) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Matheus Nunes (Manchester City).
    18'
    Vrije trap voor Everton. Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) hield Beto vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
    17'
    Rodri (Manchester City) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
    15'
    Bernardo Silva neemt de hoekschop voor Manchester City. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
    15'
    Jordan Pickford (Everton) blijft goed naar de bal kijken en duwt de bal weg.
    15'
    Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) haalt uit...
    14'
    Jordan Pickford (Everton) blijft goed naar de bal kijken en duwt de bal weg.
    14'
    Matheus Nunes (Manchester City) haalt uit...
    12'
    Phil Foden (Manchester City) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
    10'
    John Stones (Manchester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op James Garner (Everton).
    8'
    Bij Manchester City wordt de hoekschop genomen door Bernardo Silva. Zijn voorzet gaat richting de eerste paal.
    8'
    Kyle Walker (Manchester City) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
    8'
    De bal gaat over de achterlijn in hoekschop. Die wordt genomen door Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), maar zijn voorzet is te kort en wordt weggewerkt.
    7'
    James Garner (Everton) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Phil Foden (Manchester City).
    4'
    Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) haalt uit...
    4'
    Phil Foden (Manchester City) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
    4'
    Jordan Pickford (Everton) blijft goed naar de bal kijken en duwt de bal weg.
    1'
    Beto (Everton) zet zijn hoofd tegen de bal, maar hij kan niet kadreren.
    1' eerste helft
    Premier LeagueEvertonManchester City
