BEKIJK: Liverpool meteen koud gepakt door Gabriel in Premier League-topper tegen Arsenal

Gabriel viert na zijn rake kopbal.
Premier League
speeldag 18
Crystal Palace
einde
1-1
Brighton & Hove Albion
Aston Villa
einde
1-1
Sheffield United
West Ham United
einde
2-0
Manchester United
Fulham
einde
0-2
Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur
einde
2-1
Everton
Luton Town
einde
1-0
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
einde
2-3
Bournemouth
Liverpool
1-1
Arsenal
Wolverhampton Wanderers
24/12 14:00
Chelsea
Manchester City
Brentford

ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1Arsenal391712233515
2Aston Villa391812333822
3Liverpool381711153615
4Tottenham Hotspur361811433724
5Manchester City341710344020
6West Ham United30189633130
7Newcastle United29189723622
8Manchester United28189811823
9Brighton & Hove Albion27187563431
10Chelsea22176742826
11Bournemouth22176742432
12Fulham21186932631
13Brentford19175842424
14Wolverhampton Wanderers19175842129
15Crystal Palace18184861826
16Everton16188822322
17Nottingham Forest141831051933
18Luton Town121731131832
19Burnley111831321836
20Sheffield United91821331344
1Arsenal239702228
2Aston Villa259801266
3Liverpool228701215
4Tottenham Hotspur1896301712
5Manchester City188503229
6West Ham United1795221710
7Newcastle United249810224
8Manchester United1595401014
9Brighton & Hove Albion1694141812
10Chelsea1293331513
11Bournemouth98233812
12Fulham1595401711
13Brentford1293331614
14Wolverhampton Wanderers1283231113
15Crystal Palace69153813
16Everton109351109
17Nottingham Forest992431214
18Luton Town892521114
19Burnley391801022
20Sheffield United79261821
1Arsenal168521137
2Aston Villa1494321216
3Liverpool1694141510
4Tottenham Hotspur1895132012
5Manchester City1695311811
6West Ham United1394411420
7Newcastle United591621418
8Manchester United13944189
9Brighton & Hove Albion1193421619
10Chelsea1083411313
11Bournemouth1394411620
12Fulham69153920
13Brentford78251810
14Wolverhampton Wanderers792611016
15Crystal Palace1293331013
16Everton1695311313
17Nottingham Forest59162719
18Luton Town48161718
19Burnley89252814
20Sheffield United29072523
LiverpoolArsenal
1
Alisson
22
D. Raya
66
T. Alexander-Arnold
4
White
5
I. Konaté
2
W. Saliba
4
V. van Dijk
6
Gabriel
21
Tsimikas
35
O. Zinchenko
8
Szoboszlai
8
M. Ødegaard
3
W. Endo
41
D. Rice
17
Jones
29
K. Havertz
11
Salah
7
Saka
18
C. Gakpo
9
G. Jesus
7
L. Díaz
11
G. Martinelli
62
Kelleher
1
A. Ramsdale
2
Gomez
15
J. Kiwior
84
Bradley
17
C. Soares
78
J. Quansah
25
M. Elneny
19
Elliott
10
E. Smith Rowe
38
Gravenberch
20
Jorginho
42
B. Clark
14
E. Nketiah
9
D. Núñez
19
L. Trossard
53
J. McConnell
24
Nelson
Klopp
Arteta
Chris Kavanagh
Anfield

BEKIJK: Liverpool meteen koud gepakt door Gabriel in Premier League-topper tegen Arsenal

 za 23 december 2023 18:30
Liverpool
30'
1-1
Arsenal
  4' - Doelpunt - Gabriel (0 - 1)
  29' - Doelpunt - Mohamed Salah (1 - 1)
    4'
    		Gabriel
    0 - 1
    		Gabriel
    4'
    29'
    		Mohamed Salah
    29'
    		Mohamed Salah
    1 - 1

    In de Premier League brengt leider Arsenal zaterdagavond een bezoekje aan nummer 3 Liverpool. Wie kan de vroege kerstclash naar zijn hand zetten? Volg de score in de topper hier op de voet vanaf 18.30 uur.

    Fase per fase

    29'

    Doelpunt voor
    Liverpool

    Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) scoort. Het staat 1 - 1.
    goal
    Liverpool
    1-1
    Arsenal
    Mohamed Salah
    Liverpool
    27'
    Curtis Jones (Liverpool) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
    26'
    De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) stond buitenspel.
    23'
    Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).
    20'
    Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
    20'
    Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
    19'
    Declan Rice (Arsenal) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).
    16'
    Liverpool krijgt een vrije trap. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) haalde Kostas Tsimikas onderuit.
    14'
    Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool).
    14'
    Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
    13'
    Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
    11'
    Kostas Tsimikas neemt de hoekschop voor Liverpool. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
    5'
    4'

    Doelpunt voor
    Arsenal

    Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) schildert een voorzet op het hoofd van Gabriel en die kopt de 0 - 1 tegen het net.
    goal
    Liverpool
    0-1
    Arsenal
    Gabriel
    Arsenal
    3'
    Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Kai Havertz (Arsenal).
    2'
    De poging wordt gered door Alisson (Liverpool), die geen rebound weggeeft.
    2'
    De voorzet komt tot bij Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal). Zijn kopbal gaat richting doel...
    2'
    Bij Arsenal wordt de hoekschop genomen door Bukayo Saka. Zijn voorzet gaat richting de eerste paal.
    1'
    Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
    1' eerste helft
    Premier LeagueLiverpoolArsenalvoetbal
