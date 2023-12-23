BEKIJK: Liverpool meteen koud gepakt door Gabriel in Premier League-topper tegen Arsenal

Premier League
speeldag 18
Crystal Palace
Brighton & Hove Albion
einde
1-1
Aston Villa
Sheffield United
einde
1-1
West Ham United
Manchester United
einde
2-0
Fulham
Burnley
einde
0-2
Tottenham Hotspur
Everton
einde
2-1
Luton Town
Newcastle United
einde
1-0
Nottingham Forest
Bournemouth
einde
2-3
Liverpool
Arsenal
nu live
1-1
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Chelsea
24/12 14:00
Manchester CityBrentford
Premier League klassement
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
|1
|Arsenal
|39
|17
|12
|2
|3
|35
|15
|2
|Aston Villa
|39
|18
|12
|3
|3
|38
|22
|3
|Liverpool
|38
|17
|11
|1
|5
|36
|15
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|36
|18
|11
|4
|3
|37
|24
|5
|Manchester City
|34
|17
|10
|3
|4
|40
|20
|6
|West Ham United
|30
|18
|9
|6
|3
|31
|30
|7
|Newcastle United
|29
|18
|9
|7
|2
|36
|22
|8
|Manchester United
|28
|18
|9
|8
|1
|18
|23
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|27
|18
|7
|5
|6
|34
|31
|10
|Chelsea
|22
|17
|6
|7
|4
|28
|26
|11
|Bournemouth
|22
|17
|6
|7
|4
|24
|32
|12
|Fulham
|21
|18
|6
|9
|3
|26
|31
|13
|Brentford
|19
|17
|5
|8
|4
|24
|24
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|19
|17
|5
|8
|4
|21
|29
|15
|Crystal Palace
|18
|18
|4
|8
|6
|18
|26
|16
|Everton
|16
|18
|8
|8
|2
|23
|22
|17
|Nottingham Forest
|14
|18
|3
|10
|5
|19
|33
|18
|Luton Town
|12
|17
|3
|11
|3
|18
|32
|19
|Burnley
|11
|18
|3
|13
|2
|18
|36
|20
|Sheffield United
|9
|18
|2
|13
|3
|13
|44
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
|1
|Arsenal
|23
|9
|7
|0
|2
|22
|8
|2
|Aston Villa
|25
|9
|8
|0
|1
|26
|6
|3
|Liverpool
|22
|8
|7
|0
|1
|21
|5
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18
|9
|6
|3
|0
|17
|12
|5
|Manchester City
|18
|8
|5
|0
|3
|22
|9
|6
|West Ham United
|17
|9
|5
|2
|2
|17
|10
|7
|Newcastle United
|24
|9
|8
|1
|0
|22
|4
|8
|Manchester United
|15
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|14
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|16
|9
|4
|1
|4
|18
|12
|10
|Chelsea
|12
|9
|3
|3
|3
|15
|13
|11
|Bournemouth
|9
|8
|2
|3
|3
|8
|12
|12
|Fulham
|15
|9
|5
|4
|0
|17
|11
|13
|Brentford
|12
|9
|3
|3
|3
|16
|14
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|12
|8
|3
|2
|3
|11
|13
|15
|Crystal Palace
|6
|9
|1
|5
|3
|8
|13
|16
|Everton
|10
|9
|3
|5
|1
|10
|9
|17
|Nottingham Forest
|9
|9
|2
|4
|3
|12
|14
|18
|Luton Town
|8
|9
|2
|5
|2
|11
|14
|19
|Burnley
|3
|9
|1
|8
|0
|10
|22
|20
|Sheffield United
|7
|9
|2
|6
|1
|8
|21
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
|1
|Arsenal
|16
|8
|5
|2
|1
|13
|7
|2
|Aston Villa
|14
|9
|4
|3
|2
|12
|16
|3
|Liverpool
|16
|9
|4
|1
|4
|15
|10
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18
|9
|5
|1
|3
|20
|12
|5
|Manchester City
|16
|9
|5
|3
|1
|18
|11
|6
|West Ham United
|13
|9
|4
|4
|1
|14
|20
|7
|Newcastle United
|5
|9
|1
|6
|2
|14
|18
|8
|Manchester United
|13
|9
|4
|4
|1
|8
|9
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|11
|9
|3
|4
|2
|16
|19
|10
|Chelsea
|10
|8
|3
|4
|1
|13
|13
|11
|Bournemouth
|13
|9
|4
|4
|1
|16
|20
|12
|Fulham
|6
|9
|1
|5
|3
|9
|20
|13
|Brentford
|7
|8
|2
|5
|1
|8
|10
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|7
|9
|2
|6
|1
|10
|16
|15
|Crystal Palace
|12
|9
|3
|3
|3
|10
|13
|16
|Everton
|16
|9
|5
|3
|1
|13
|13
|17
|Nottingham Forest
|5
|9
|1
|6
|2
|7
|19
|18
|Luton Town
|4
|8
|1
|6
|1
|7
|18
|19
|Burnley
|8
|9
|2
|5
|2
|8
|14
|20
|Sheffield United
|2
|9
|0
|7
|2
|5
|23
|Liverpool
|Arsenal
22
D. Raya
21
Tsimikas
41
D. Rice
17
Jones
11
Salah
7
Saka
18
C. Gakpo
|wisselspelers
62
Kelleher
84
Bradley
19
Elliott
20
Jorginho
42
B. Clark
24
Nelson
|coaches
BEKIJK: Liverpool meteen koud gepakt door Gabriel in Premier League-topper tegen Arsenal
za 23 december 2023 18:30
- 4' - Doelpunt - Gabriel (0 - 1)
- 29' - Doelpunt - Mohamed Salah (1 - 1)
Premier League - speeldag 18 - 23/12/23 - 18:30
|time
|icon
|player
|homeTime
|homeIcon
|homePlayer
|score
|awayPlayer
|awayIcon
|awayTime
4'
|Gabriel
0 - 1
|Gabriel
4'
29'
|Mohamed Salah
29'
|Mohamed Salah
1 - 1
In de Premier League brengt leider Arsenal zaterdagavond een bezoekje aan nummer 3 Liverpool. Wie kan de vroege kerstclash naar zijn hand zetten? Volg de score in de topper hier op de voet vanaf 18.30 uur.
Fase per fase
29'
Doelpunt voor Liverpool
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) scoort. Het staat 1 - 1.
goal
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
27'
Curtis Jones (Liverpool) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
26'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) stond buitenspel.
23'
Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).
20'
Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
20'
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
19'
Declan Rice (Arsenal) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).
16'
Liverpool krijgt een vrije trap. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) haalde Kostas Tsimikas onderuit.
14'
Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool).
14'
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
13'
Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
11'
Kostas Tsimikas neemt de hoekschop voor Liverpool. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
5'
4'
3'
Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Kai Havertz (Arsenal).
2'
De poging wordt gered door Alisson (Liverpool), die geen rebound weggeeft.
2'
De voorzet komt tot bij Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal). Zijn kopbal gaat richting doel...
2'
Bij Arsenal wordt de hoekschop genomen door Bukayo Saka. Zijn voorzet gaat richting de eerste paal.
1'
Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
1' eerste helft