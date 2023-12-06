LIVE: Manchester City speelt nieuwe topper op het veld van revelatie Aston Villa

Ga naar de inhoud
Erling Haaland.
Premier League
speeldag 15
Wolverhampton Wanderers
einde
1-0
Burnley
Luton Town
einde
3-4
Arsenal
Fulham
nu live
4-0
Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace
nu live
0-1
Bournemouth
Sheffield United
nu live
0-1
Liverpool
Brighton & Hove Albion
nu live
2-1
Brentford
Manchester United
nu live
1-1
Chelsea
Aston Villa
nu live
0-0
Manchester City
Everton
07/12 20:30
Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur
07/12 21:15
West Ham United
Premier League klassement
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1Arsenal361511133314
2Liverpool31149143214
3Manchester City30149233616
4Aston Villa29149323320
5Tottenham Hotspur27148332820
6Newcastle United26148423214
7Manchester United24148601617
8Brighton & Hove Albion22146443026
9West Ham United21146532424
10Chelsea19145542522
11Brentford19145542219
12Wolverhampton Wanderers18155732025
13Crystal Palace16144641419
14Fulham15144731626
15Nottingham Forest13143741622
16Bournemouth13143741630
17Luton Town91521031630
18Everton7145721520
19Burnley71521211533
20Sheffield United51411121139
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1Arsenal208602208
2Liverpool217700215
3Manchester City177502207
4Aston Villa186600235
5Tottenham Hotspur126420108
6Newcastle United218710194
7Manchester United127430810
8Brighton & Hove Albion1273131510
9West Ham United1173221210
10Chelsea982331313
11Brentford1283231512
12Wolverhampton Wanderers1173221012
13Crystal Palace5613268
14Fulham9633079
15Nottingham Forest97223109
16Bournemouth98233812
17Luton Town57142912
18Everton4715159
19Burnley381701020
20Sheffield United47151719
ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-
1Arsenal167511136
2Liverpool107214119
3Manchester City137421169
4Aston Villa1183321015
5Tottenham Hotspur1584131812
6Newcastle United561321310
7Manchester United12743087
8Brighton & Hove Albion1073311516
9West Ham United1073311214
10Chelsea106321129
11Brentford7623177
12Wolverhampton Wanderers782511013
13Crystal Palace118332811
14Fulham68143917
15Nottingham Forest47151613
16Bournemouth46141818
17Luton Town48161718
18Everton1374211011
19Burnley47151513
20Sheffield United17061420
Aston VillaManchester City
1
E. Martínez
31
Ederson
4
Konsa
2
Walker
3
Diego Carlos
3
R. Dias
14
P. Torres
25
Akanji
12
L. Digne
24
J. Gvardiol
31
L. Bailey
47
P. Foden
44
B. Kamara
82
R. Lewis
8
Y. Tielemans
20
B. Silva
6
Douglas Luiz
5
Stones
7
McGinn
19
J. Álvarez
11
O. Watkins
9
E. Haaland
wisselspelers
2
M. Cash
6
N. Aké
19
Diaby
18
S. Ortega
42
F. Marschall
4
K. Phillips
15
Moreno
33
Carson
22
N. Zaniolo
8
M. Kovacic
17
C. Lenglet
21
S. Gómez
32
L. Dendoncker
27
M. Nunes
41
J. Ramsey
52
O. Bobb
24
J. Durán
coaches
U. Emery
Guardiola
scheidsrechter
John Brooks
stadion
Villa Park

LIVE: Manchester City speelt nieuwe topper op het veld van revelatie Aston Villa

 wo 6 december 2023 21:09
Aston Villa
rust
0-0
Manchester City
  1. 45' - Geel - John Stones
    Premier League - speeldag 15 - 06/12/23 - 21:15

    Voor Manchester City volgen de aantrekkelijke affiches elkaar snel op. Na Chelsea, Liverpool en Tottenham is Aston Villa vanavond de danspartner. Kan City deze topper wél winnen na 3 draws op een rij? Jeremy Doku zit niet in de kern.

    Fase per fase
    45+3' eerste helft
    45+1'
    2 - extra time
    Er komen 2 minuten extra tijd bij.
    45'
    Redding van Ederson (Manchester City), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
    45'
    Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) haalt uit...
    45'
    John Stones
    Manchester City
    44'
    John Stones (Manchester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op John McGinn (Aston Villa).
    44'
    Rico Lewis (Manchester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Lucas Digne (Aston Villa).
    43'
    Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa).
    41'
    Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
    39'
    Vrije trap voor Manchester City. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) hield Rico Lewis vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
    36'
    Vrije trap voor Aston Villa. Rico Lewis (Manchester City) hield Douglas Luiz vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
    32'
    Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
    31'
    Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
    30'
    De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) stond buitenspel.
    29'
    Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) zet zijn hoofd tegen de bal, maar hij kan niet kadreren.
    28'
    Kyle Walker (Manchester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Lucas Digne (Aston Villa).
    26'
    Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
    24'
    Vrije trap voor Aston Villa. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) hield John McGinn vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
    24'
    De poging wordt gered door Ederson (Manchester City), die geen rebound weggeeft.
    24'
    John McGinn (Aston Villa) haalt uit...
    24'
    De bal gaat over de achterlijn in hoekschop. Die wordt genomen door Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), maar zijn voorzet is te kort en wordt weggewerkt.
    23'
    Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
    23'
    John McGinn (Aston Villa) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
    23'
    Lucas Digne neemt de hoekschop voor Aston Villa. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
    22'
    Ederson (Manchester City) blijft goed naar de bal kijken en duwt de bal weg.
    22'
    Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) haalt uit...
    19'
    Manchester City krijgt een vrije trap. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) haalde Kyle Walker onderuit.
    17'
    John McGinn (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op John Stones (Manchester City).
    15'
    De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) stond buitenspel.
    13'
    Vrije trap voor Aston Villa. Rúben Dias (Manchester City) hield Ollie Watkins vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
    11'
    Redding van Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
    11'
    De voorzet komt tot bij Erling Haaland (Manchester City). Zijn kopbal gaat richting doel...
    11'
    Redding van Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
    11'
    Erling Haaland (Manchester City) haalt uit...
    7'
    Redding van Ederson (Manchester City), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
    7'
    Pau Torres (Aston Villa) haalt uit...
    7'
    Lucas Digne neemt de hoekschop voor Aston Villa. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
    6'
    Redding van Ederson (Manchester City), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
    6'
    Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) haalt uit...
    4'
    Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Rico Lewis (Manchester City).
    3'
    Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
    1' eerste helft
