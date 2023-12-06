LIVE: Intense topper tussen Aston Villa en Manchester City, geen goals voor de pauze

Premier League
speeldag 15
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Burnley
einde
1-0
Luton Town
Arsenal
einde
3-4
Fulham
Nottingham Forest
einde
5-0
Crystal Palace
Bournemouth
einde
0-2
Sheffield United
Liverpool
einde
0-2
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brentford
einde
2-1
Manchester United
Chelsea
nu live
1-1
Aston Villa
Manchester City
nu live
0-0
Everton
Newcastle United
07/12 20:30
Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United
07/12 21:15
Premier League klassement
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
|1
|Arsenal
|36
|15
|11
|1
|3
|33
|14
|2
|Liverpool
|34
|15
|10
|1
|4
|34
|14
|3
|Manchester City
|30
|14
|9
|2
|3
|36
|16
|4
|Aston Villa
|29
|14
|9
|3
|2
|33
|20
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|27
|14
|8
|3
|3
|28
|20
|6
|Newcastle United
|26
|14
|8
|4
|2
|32
|14
|7
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|25
|15
|7
|4
|4
|32
|27
|8
|Manchester United
|24
|14
|8
|6
|0
|16
|17
|9
|West Ham United
|21
|14
|6
|5
|3
|24
|24
|10
|Chelsea
|19
|14
|5
|5
|4
|25
|22
|11
|Brentford
|19
|15
|5
|6
|4
|23
|21
|12
|Fulham
|18
|15
|5
|7
|3
|21
|26
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|18
|15
|5
|7
|3
|20
|25
|14
|Crystal Palace
|16
|15
|4
|7
|4
|14
|21
|15
|Bournemouth
|16
|15
|4
|7
|4
|18
|30
|16
|Nottingham Forest
|13
|15
|3
|8
|4
|16
|27
|17
|Luton Town
|9
|15
|2
|10
|3
|16
|30
|18
|Everton
|7
|14
|5
|7
|2
|15
|20
|19
|Burnley
|7
|15
|2
|12
|1
|15
|33
|20
|Sheffield United
|5
|15
|1
|12
|2
|11
|41
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
|1
|Arsenal
|20
|8
|6
|0
|2
|20
|8
|2
|Liverpool
|21
|7
|7
|0
|0
|21
|5
|3
|Manchester City
|17
|7
|5
|0
|2
|20
|7
|4
|Aston Villa
|18
|6
|6
|0
|0
|23
|5
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|12
|6
|4
|2
|0
|10
|8
|6
|Newcastle United
|21
|8
|7
|1
|0
|19
|4
|7
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|15
|8
|4
|1
|3
|17
|11
|8
|Manchester United
|12
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|10
|9
|West Ham United
|11
|7
|3
|2
|2
|12
|10
|10
|Chelsea
|9
|8
|2
|3
|3
|13
|13
|11
|Brentford
|12
|8
|3
|2
|3
|15
|12
|12
|Fulham
|12
|7
|4
|3
|0
|12
|9
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|11
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|12
|14
|Crystal Palace
|5
|7
|1
|4
|2
|6
|10
|15
|Bournemouth
|9
|8
|2
|3
|3
|8
|12
|16
|Nottingham Forest
|9
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|9
|17
|Luton Town
|5
|7
|1
|4
|2
|9
|12
|18
|Everton
|4
|7
|1
|5
|1
|5
|9
|19
|Burnley
|3
|8
|1
|7
|0
|10
|20
|20
|Sheffield United
|4
|8
|1
|6
|1
|7
|21
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
|1
|Arsenal
|16
|7
|5
|1
|1
|13
|6
|2
|Liverpool
|13
|8
|3
|1
|4
|13
|9
|3
|Manchester City
|13
|7
|4
|2
|1
|16
|9
|4
|Aston Villa
|11
|8
|3
|3
|2
|10
|15
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|15
|8
|4
|1
|3
|18
|12
|6
|Newcastle United
|5
|6
|1
|3
|2
|13
|10
|7
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|10
|7
|3
|3
|1
|15
|16
|8
|Manchester United
|12
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|7
|9
|West Ham United
|10
|7
|3
|3
|1
|12
|14
|10
|Chelsea
|10
|6
|3
|2
|1
|12
|9
|11
|Brentford
|7
|7
|2
|4
|1
|8
|9
|12
|Fulham
|6
|8
|1
|4
|3
|9
|17
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|7
|8
|2
|5
|1
|10
|13
|14
|Crystal Palace
|11
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|11
|15
|Bournemouth
|7
|7
|2
|4
|1
|10
|18
|16
|Nottingham Forest
|4
|8
|1
|6
|1
|6
|18
|17
|Luton Town
|4
|8
|1
|6
|1
|7
|18
|18
|Everton
|13
|7
|4
|2
|1
|10
|11
|19
|Burnley
|4
|7
|1
|5
|1
|5
|13
|20
|Sheffield United
|1
|7
|0
|6
|1
|4
|20
|Aston Villa
|Manchester City
31
Ederson
25
Akanji
12
L. Digne
47
P. Foden
82
R. Lewis
20
B. Silva
|wisselspelers
19
Diaby
27
M. Nunes
15
Moreno
33
Carson
21
S. Gómez
52
O. Bobb
24
J. Durán
|coaches
LIVE: Intense topper tussen Aston Villa en Manchester City, geen goals voor de pauze
wo 6 december 2023 21:09
- 45' - Geel - John Stones
- 53' - Geel - Rico Lewis
- 60' - Geel - Ollie Watkins
- 68' - Verv. Rico Lewis door Matheus Nunes
- 68' - Verv. Julián Álvarez door Mateo Kovacic
Premier League - speeldag 15 - 06/12/23 - 21:15
Voor Manchester City volgen de aantrekkelijke affiches elkaar snel op. Na Chelsea, Liverpool en Tottenham is Aston Villa vanavond de danspartner. Kan City deze topper wél winnen na 3 draws op een rij? Jeremy Doku zit niet in de kern.
Fase per fase
68'
wissel
Manchester City
68'
wissel
Manchester City
67'
Vrije trap voor Manchester City. Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) hield Manuel Akanji vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
67'
De bal gaat over de achterlijn in hoekschop. Die wordt genomen door Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), maar zijn voorzet is te kort en wordt weggewerkt.
66'
Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
64'
Vrije trap voor Aston Villa. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) hield Diego Carlos vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
64'
John McGinn (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
62'
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
62'
Douglas Luiz neemt de hoekschop voor Aston Villa. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
60'
Aston Villa
60'
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Manuel Akanji (Manchester City).
58'
Vrije trap voor Manchester City. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) hield Joško Gvardiol vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
57'
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
55'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Phil Foden (Manchester City) stond buitenspel.
53'
Manchester City
53'
Vrije trap voor Aston Villa. Rico Lewis (Manchester City) hield Douglas Luiz vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
49'
Kyle Walker (Manchester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Lucas Digne (Aston Villa).
46'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Phil Foden (Manchester City) stond buitenspel.
46' tweede helft
45+3' eerste helft
45+1'
2 - extra time
Er komen 2 minuten extra tijd bij.
45'
Redding van Ederson (Manchester City), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
45'
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) haalt uit...
45'
Manchester City
44'
John Stones (Manchester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op John McGinn (Aston Villa).
44'
Rico Lewis (Manchester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Lucas Digne (Aston Villa).
43'
Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa).
41'
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
39'
Vrije trap voor Manchester City. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) hield Rico Lewis vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
36'
Vrije trap voor Aston Villa. Rico Lewis (Manchester City) hield Douglas Luiz vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
32'
Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
31'
Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
30'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) stond buitenspel.
29'
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) zet zijn hoofd tegen de bal, maar hij kan niet kadreren.
28'
Kyle Walker (Manchester City) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Lucas Digne (Aston Villa).
26'
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
24'
Vrije trap voor Aston Villa. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) hield John McGinn vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
24'
De poging wordt gered door Ederson (Manchester City), die geen rebound weggeeft.
24'
John McGinn (Aston Villa) haalt uit...
24'
De bal gaat over de achterlijn in hoekschop. Die wordt genomen door Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), maar zijn voorzet is te kort en wordt weggewerkt.
23'
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
23'
John McGinn (Aston Villa) kan aanleggen, maar zijn schot wordt afgeblokt.
23'
Lucas Digne neemt de hoekschop voor Aston Villa. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
22'
Ederson (Manchester City) blijft goed naar de bal kijken en duwt de bal weg.
22'
Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) haalt uit...
19'
Manchester City krijgt een vrije trap. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) haalde Kyle Walker onderuit.
17'
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op John Stones (Manchester City).
15'
De vlag van de lijnrechter gaat de hoogte in: Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) stond buitenspel.
13'
Vrije trap voor Aston Villa. Rúben Dias (Manchester City) hield Ollie Watkins vast en dat had de scheidsrechter gezien.
11'
Redding van Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
11'
De voorzet komt tot bij Erling Haaland (Manchester City). Zijn kopbal gaat richting doel...
11'
Redding van Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
11'
Erling Haaland (Manchester City) haalt uit...
7'
Redding van Ederson (Manchester City), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
7'
Pau Torres (Aston Villa) haalt uit...
7'
Lucas Digne neemt de hoekschop voor Aston Villa. Hij dropt de bal centraal voor doel.
6'
Redding van Ederson (Manchester City), die de bal al duikend kan pareren.
6'
Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) haalt uit...
4'
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wordt teruggefloten door de scheidsrechter. Hij ging te fors in op Rico Lewis (Manchester City).
3'
Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) trapt op doel, maar zijn schot gaat naast.
1' eerste helft